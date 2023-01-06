Read full article on original website
wshu.org
State, local health experts say a new COVID strain has become dominant
A new strain of COVID-19 now makes up a large portion of the coronavirus cases in New York state. The state health department said on Friday that the XBB.1.5 variant now makes up more than half of COVID cases in the state, with officials calling it the predominant strain in New York.
wshu.org
Long lines could greet Connecticut's first recreational cannabis customers
Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, could open by the end of 2023.
wshu.org
Two years later
Today marks two years since the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Norm Pattis has his law license suspended, a software problem in Suffolk County sends residents wrongful tax arrears notices, and evictions and homelessness are on the rise in Connecticut. Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After...
wshu.org
Hochul to deliver State of the State address on Tuesday
In her first State of the State speech as New York’s elected governor on Tuesday, Kathy Hochul is expected to focus on affordable housing, public safety and the state’s outmigration problem. Hochul, who took over from former Gov. Andrew Cuomo when he resigned in disgrace in August 2021,...
wshu.org
Alex Jones' attorney is suspended after releasing medical records of Sandy Hook families
Connecticut attorney Norm Pattis' law license was suspended for six months. Pattis has represented many controversial clients, including conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Jones was found responsible for more than $1 billion in damages for claiming the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis found...
