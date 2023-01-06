ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, KY

Related
q95fm.net

Laurel County Woman Arrested For Fraudulent Use Of A Credit Card

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested Julia Rae Davis age 57 of Paris, KY on Thursday afternoon January 5, 2023 at approximately 3:20 PM. The arrest occurred at a motel in southern Laurel County approximately 9 miles South of London after Sgt. Mehler was dispatched to a complaint of illegal use of a debit/credit card and that the person allegedly using it was staying there.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wtloam.com

Pulaski County Man Arrested After Violent Incident In November

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reports a man is facing several charges following a violent incident in November of 2022. An indictment was issued for 48-year-old Sean Campbell. Campbell was charged with kidnapping, strangulation and persistent felony offender. Officials say Campbell forced his wife into his car near their Science Hill home and took her to a local motel. At the motel, officials say Campbell assaulted her. Police say another man, who was staying at the motel and was an employee of Sean Campbell, was able to step in and stop Campbell. His wife was able to run and hide in a bathroom. She was later taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and treated for her injuries. Over the weekend, police noticed Campbell on Ash Street in Ferguson. He was arrested and lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Sheriff: Children involved in crash, Hazard man charged with DUI

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash on I-75 Sunday evening. Officials said one car was involved in the crash at mile marker 6 in the northbound lanes. They said the driver was under the influence and found drugs inside of the car.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
wtloam.com

Laurel County Police Warn Drivers Of Someone Who Is Not A Police Officer Reportedly Pulling Over Vehicles

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to drivers on Sunday. Officials said someone installed blue flashing lights on their car, and the person is reportedly stopping other cars in southern Laurel County. The person is not a police officer, and officials said you should not stop. Deputies are looking for the suspect. If you see the car or have any information, you can call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600.
lakercountry.com

Inmate assaults deputy jailers in Adair County

An inmate reportedly assaulted two deputy jailers at the Adair County Regional Jail over the weekend. According to Columbia Police, 43-year-old Ryan Dudgeon, an inmate at the Adair County jail, is now facing two counts of assault third degree after he reportedly assaulted two jail staff members as they entered his cell Saturday afternoon.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Laurel County Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing Shotgun At Moving Vehicle

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Wes Brown along with K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested Buster William Grubb age 42 of East Bernstadt. The arrest occurred in London following an investigation conducted by Deputy Brown who investigated the complaint of a male suspect allegedly discharging a firearm three times on Highway 30 at Hal Rogers Parkway intersection at a targeted vehicle driven by a male subject the day before. Deputies were able to recover the shotgun at a residence allegedly used in the incident.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Nicholasville police seize cocaine, $16K from traffic stop, home

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nicholasville police found over 60 grams of cocaine and nearly $16,000 during a traffic stop and home search Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the department, police, along with Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, stopped a vehicle which police say led to a search warrant being issued on a home in the 200 block of Williams Road. About 61 grams of cocaine and $15,710 were seized from the investigation.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
z93country.com

Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking following Traffic Stop

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a traffic stop has resulted in a Monticello man being arrested on numerous felony charges including drug trafficking. On January 5, 2023, at approximately 2:06 pm Deputy Derek Dennis observed a pickup truck making a traffic violation while turning from Kentucky Highway 3106 onto No-Knox Drive. When Deputy Dennis turned around to conduct a traffic stop the pickup had entered the parking lot of the Trade Way Shopping Center. When Deputy Dennis activated his emergency equipment to make a traffic stop the driver failed to stop and pulled out in front of several vehicles on Main Street from the shopping center. The vehicle then turned onto Harper Drive where Deputy Dennis was able to block the pickup causing it to stop. While placing the driver under arrest a glass smoking pipe with residue commonly used with illegal narcotics was located on that person. Deputy Dennis deployed his K-9 Unit Deputy Dunya for a free air sniff around the pickup truck. Deputy K-9 Dunya alerted the driver’s door area. A search of the pickup resulted in a black box being found under the driver’s seat which contained a bag of suspected methamphetamine with an approximate weight of 22.5 grams, several new plastic baggies commonly used with illegal drug sales, a set of digital scales with drug residue and 2 metal spoons. The bag of suspected methamphetamine tested positive to be methamphetamine once tested on the Sheriff’s Office Tru-Narc identifying equipment.
MONTICELLO, KY
WKYT 27

One dead following Laurel County crash, new details released

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the London Police Department confirmed one person was killed in a Saturday morning crash. The crash happened on the Hal Rogers Parkway at the intersection of KY-192 around 9:45 a.m. Investigators said a 2022 Ford Ranger was trying to make a left turn...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Whitley County Sheriff’s Office looking for man in connection with shooting

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for a man they say should be considered “armed and dangerous.”. Sheriff Bill Elliotte, several sheriff’s deputies, several officers from the Williamsburg Police Department and troopers with Kentucky State Police are searching the Little Wolf Creek area in search of 25-year-old Brady Bowman from Pleasant View.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

KSP investigates fatal crash in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police confirmed one person was killed in a Saturday evening crash. The crash involved three cars, and it happened around 6:30 p.m. on KY-90 near Frazier Road in Wayne County. Officials said Mark K. Hinkle, 62, lost control of his 2012...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Law Enforcement In Laurel County Announce New Drug Interdiction Task Force

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has announced the launch of a new drug interdiction task force. Laurel County Sheriff John Root, London Police Chief Chuck Johnson, and Appalachia HIDTA Executive Director Vic Brown, made the announcement, as the task force is a joint venture between the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and the London Police Department with the funding from Appalachia HIDTA, which means High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wbontv.com

Abandoned mobile home lost in fire at Bybee

Waco Fire & Rescue and Madison County Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Drowning Creek Road near the Madison Estill County line Sunday night around 6. Responders reported heavy fire coming from the windows of the structure upon arrival. Residents in the area confirmed the structure was a...
WACO, KY
adairvoice.com

Escaped Inmate Caught in Adair County

Adair County Sheriff’s Office locates Casey County escaped inmate. Chasity Burton, the second of two females who escaped Casey County Detention Center on Dec. 1, 2022 has been arrested. The other female, Angela Mason, was arrested on Dec. 2. Chief Deputy Brandon Hitch along with Deputies Josh Durbin and...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY

