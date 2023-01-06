Read full article on original website
fox9.com
US Bank Stadium making major concert announcement
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - U.S. Bank Stadium will "reveal artists for one of the year's biggest concerts" on Friday. A media alert from the Minneapolis stadium says Minnesota Vikings ring-of-honor legend and hall of farmer John Randle and Vikings cheerleaders among others will be there for the announcement, scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.
The Freight House in Stillwater to begin twice-weekly ticketed concerts
A new dinner concert experience is launching at the Freight House in downtown Stillwater this month. In a new partnership between the Freight House and Twin Cities' music artist and event producer Mick Sterling, the restaurant will be bringing live music to its stage every Thursday and Sunday night from January until May.
fox9.com
'Boys in Blue' focuses on North Minneapolis football relationships, MPD officer coaches
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis North High School football coach Charles Adams says he's a boy in blue in more ways than one. "Not only being a former police officer with the Minneapolis Police Department, I was a former Polar football player as well, so was my dad, so this documentary is us," said Adams.
fox9.com
Ice maze opens in Eagan as part of Winter Skolstice event
A half-mile ice maze has opened at Viking Lakes in Eagan for "Winter Skolstice," an winter event with a warming house, curling and pond hockey. The maze will be open through Feb. 19.
fox9.com
Icy meditations in Minnesota: Cold water dippers tout benefits
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - This winter has already brought enough snow and cold weather to make some question their choice of living in Minnesota. But in the land of 10,000 lakes we are known for embracing the cold; and on Sunday, some Minnesotans took that passion to another level. They...
krforadio.com
Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)
Every year, I look back at some of my favorite stories that I've ever written and this, by far, is #1. If this house ever goes back on the market, I am calling dibs! It truly is the perfect Minnesota home. Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And...
"It has not broken my spirit": Golden Valley pastor partially paralyzed after slip on ice
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- A slip on the ice ended with a life-changing injury for a pastor in Golden Valley and Brooklyn Park. The fall on Dec. 16 left 64-year-old David Kent partially paralyzed."Accidents happen. That's why they call them accidents right," Kent joked from his hospital bed at North Memorial Hospital.The pastor fell on the ice outside his church, Christian Life Center in Golden Valley."I slipped and fell on my back tailbone, and immediately I had no feeling in my hands or legs and I knew I was paralyzed," he said.He broke his neck and was rushed into surgery....
Minneapolis residents voice frustrations over large snow mounds
MINNEAPOLIS – Snow may have stopped falling by Friday, but the aftermath of the white stuff is still a danger to travelers in Minneapolis."It's just kind of hard dealing with this," Roberta Bacon said. "This winter is worse than the others."Bacon is frustrated with her street in south Minneapolis and is concerned with conditions of snow piles, streets and sidewalks."What's the purpose? Kids be on these corners and y'all piling snow up here and there," she said. "How can a bus driver see them?"After a two-day snow streak, cleanup takes a while. During that process, snow often times get pushed...
Minnesota Airline Just Named Best in Country For On-Time Flights
Good news if you're flying on the biggest airline serving Minnesota: it's now ranked as the number-one airline in the country for on-time flights. It's the largest airline in Minnesota-- and it's now #1 for on-time flights. That's the word this week about Delta Airlines, which was just ranked as...
KARE
Unveiling wedding trends for 2023
MINNEAPOLIS — Christmas and New Year's Eve are popular times of the year to pop the question. So there could be a lot of newly engaged couples thinking about planning their big day. The Unveiled wedding event put on by the Wedding Guys is Sunday. The President of the...
Peter Berg on How George Floyd's Death Inspired Docuseries on High School Football Team Coached by Police
Boys In Blue is a four-part Showtime documentary series about Minneapolis' North Community High School team in the months after the 2020 murder of George Floyd When George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020, Peter Berg immediately recalled his memories of the area where it happened. "I was just extra horrified and outraged because it happened in a place that I remembered as being very peaceful, and people getting along," the 58-year-old filmmaker tells PEOPLE. "To see the violence of the...
De’Eric Mister signs to play football with University of Minnesota
On December 21, 2022, De’Eric Mister, a graduating senior from West Side Leadership Academy (WSLA) and athletic standout, signed his letter of intent to play football for the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers in the fall. The public signing was at WSLA during the holiday break where family, friends and teammates gathered in support.
After Rose Parade glory, flights carrying Rosemount High School's marching band get diverted
ROSEMOUNT, Minn. – On Tuesday night, there was a "full ground stop" at MSP at about 6:30 p.m., after another plane landing from Cabo San Lucas slid 30 feet off the taxi way into a snow bank.This temporary closure caused several evening flights to divert, including two planes carrying the Rosemount High School Marching Band.Two-hundred-and-thirty-four students and their staff were on their way home after performing in the Tournament of Roses Parade in California, which was an unforgettable moment for them to be one of 15 bands participating, and the only one from Minnesota."To see all those people there, knowing...
mprnews.org
Slurp: Chef Yia Vang and his pop up Hmong noodle restaurant
As 14 inches of snow fell Tuesday, Minneapolis’ newest noodle restaurant, Slurp Pop-up Noodle Shop, was busy with guests for their soft opening. Despite the cold and winter storm conditions, many trekked to get a taste of what Chef Yia Vang had cooked up for them. One guest, Ari...
kfgo.com
Pickup breaks through ice on Minn. lake, driver escapes
LEECH LAKE, Minn. – A vehicle went through the ice on Leech Lake in Minnesota Friday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s office said a pick-up with a plow was traveling on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice.
'Where do we go from here?' | North Minneapolis residents seek answers after being displaced due to flooding
MINNEAPOLIS — North Minneapolis' Historic Bell Lofts was condemned by the city on Jan. 3, meaning the property must be vacated by 3 p.m. Friday. And on Thursday, there were residents rushing to get what was left of their belongings out of the building with no clear answers about what was next.
Man arrested for murder near U.S. Bank Stadium
A man was arrested in the murder of a Plymouth man near U.S. Bank Stadium last Friday night. The suspect was out on bond after charges of murdering a man in Moorhead in 2021.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
Minnetonka-Based ‘Nautical Bowls’ is Expanding to St. Cloud
Nautical Bowls is expanding to the St. Cloud area in 2023. The Minnetonka-based acai bowl dining establishment began in 2018 by husband and wife duo Bryant & Rachel Amundson. They knew they wanted to start a business together that made a positive impact on the lives of others. The duo value a very healthy and active lifestyle, so they knew the business had to line up with that.
ccxmedia.org
Golden Valley Pastor Partially Paralyzed After Icy Fall
A Golden Valley church pastor is attempting to recover from a devastating accident that left him partially paralyzed. Pastor David Kent of Christian Life Center in Golden Valley and Brooklyn Park slipped and fell on icy pavement on Dec. 16. “We have a small hill that comes into our [Golden...
