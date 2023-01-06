Read full article on original website
syckbytch
4d ago
You couldn't tell by looking at them they couldn't afford a Rolex?!? If not you deserved to be robbed!!🤣
Reply
7
fox29.com
Baby parrot stolen in Burlington County; police searching for exotic bird and thieves
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - Police say a pair of thieves have been targeting pet stores in Burlington County, and their latest victim was a baby parrot!. The baby bird, a Pineapple Green Cheek Conure, was stolen from Todd Marcus Birds Exotic in Delran. Surveillance video captured the moment one suspect...
Three suspects accused of armed robbery, carjacking near Northwest Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are looking for three suspects accused of armed robbery and carjacking in North Philadelphia Tuesday. Officials say three men robbed and carjacked a 27-year-old while he was double parked in front of a Wingstop at a shopping complex near Roberts Avenue and Fox Street on Jan. 2. A blue Mazda sedan circled the parking lot and the three suspects got out of the car and robbed the 27-year-old as he was heading back to his car, police say.The first suspect is described as wearing black pants with a black jacket with a silver stripe on back, the second suspect is described as wearing a light blue jean coat and pants with black hoodie, and the third suspect is described as wearing all black clothing with white-rimmed sunglasses.Police say if you see the suspects, don't approach them -- call 911 immediately.You can call Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or text to submit a tip and all tips are confidential. There is a form to anonymously submit a tip.
Surveillance video captures deadly quadruple shooting in Mayfair
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A quadruple shooting that left three men dead Monday night in Mayfair was caught on surveillance video. The Philadelphia Police Department believes the victims were targeted, but investigators stopped short of saying why.The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Monday on Guilford Street near the Roosevelt Mall.A security camera captured cars passing by as four men walked across the street when a shooter fires a blast of gunfire at them.Three victims dropped to the ground as a fourth person ran for their life."It was bang, bang, bang, bang, bang," John Sullivan, of Mayfair, said. "I heard what I...
Man shot outside Northeast Philly McDonald's: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia. Police responded to the McDonald's parking lot at Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a 21-year-old man was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder. He was placed in stable condition. No arrests have been made.
2 teens charged for carjacking at Pa. Walmart with woman inside
Authorities have finally nabbed the suspects on Friday in connection with a carjacking at a Walmart parking lot in Upper Merion Township, reports said. According to police, the suspects are teenaged girls and are the ages of just 13 and 14-years-old. The carjacking took place Monday evening at the Walmart...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Busted With 441 Bags Of Heroin, Released On Unsecured Bond
On Saturday, January 7, 2023 at approximately 10:15 in the morning, an Elsmere police officer observed the driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse acting in a suspicious manner in the area of Ruth Road and Chestnut Avenue. Officials sais a traffic violation was observed, and the officer pulled over the...
fox29.com
Video: Man caught firing gun as he runs down South Philadelphia street
PHILADELPHIA - The moment a man opened fire on a South Philadelphia street last month was caught on camera. Police say the suspect was spotted checking his firearm in a stairwell after a brief encounter with unknown males on December 28. Moments later, he can be seen running down the...
delawarevalleynews.com
More Info Released In Triple Murder As Cops Flood Mayfair Neighborhood
Philadelphia Police canvased the area around Lincoln High School for video tape and witness statements after three males were shot and killed last night. One other male is still in critical condition. One of the victims lived across the street from the shooting scene, police said.. Police also said that at least one of the victims had a family member killed by gunfire a few months ago near Kensington.
fox29.com
Police: Teenager shot one block away from his home in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say they are investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured in North Philadelphia on Monday night. Just before 7 p.m., 39th District police officers on patrol heard multiple gunshots coming from the area of 15th and Eerie streets, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small. Upon...
fox29.com
Police: Over 50 shots fired in deadly quadruple shooting in Mayfair
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say three people are dead and another was hurt in a Philadelphia quadruple shooting where at least 50 shots were fired. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of Rowland and Guilford streets just before 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Chief...
fox29.com
Video: Officer deploys Taser on woman during controversial traffic stop outside Lower Merion Wawa
BALA CYNWYD, Pa. - Police in Montgomery County are investigating controversial video that shows an officer deploying his Taser on an unarmed woman before pulling from her car during a traffic stop last weekend. The incident unfolded Sunday in the parking lot of a Wawa in Bala Cynwyd and was...
DA IDs man accused of firing shot near City Hall in a.m. rush
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Authorities have identified the man accused of climbing on top of his car and firing a shot into the air outside City Hall Monday morning.Shon Bright is in custody and facing reckless endangerment and weapons charges, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said.Around 8 a.m., police say a man stopped and got out of a green Toyota Avalon at 15th and Market Streets on City Hall's west side. He climbed on top of the car in the middle of the intersection before firing, and the gun jammed.He was then taken into custody by Philadelphia Sheriff's officers.Deputy Marc Lee-Newton exclusively told CBS Philadelphia he and his partners drew their guns and ordered the suspect onto the ground. He was then taken into custody.No one was hurt in the incident.Bright was not eligible to legally carry a firearm due to a prior conviction, a spokesperson for District Attorney Larry Krasner said in an emailed statement.
fox29.com
Police: Boy, 12, struck by gunfire taken to CHOP by his own mom
PHILADELPHIA - Another violent evening in Philadelphia left one mother needing emergency care for her son. Police say a 12-year-old suffered a graze wound to the head after a shooting on the 5200 block of Parkside Avenue. He was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia by his mother Tuesday...
fox29.com
Suspect arrested, charged in theft of Philadelphia City Hall railings
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities have announced an arrest and charges in connection with the theft of historic brass railings from Philadelphia City Hall late last year. On Monday, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced charges against Raymond Shendock, 41, in the Dec. 8 incident. Shendock has been charged with burglary,...
Police investigating series of carjackings in Northeast Philadelphia
Since December 30, there have been at least seven similar carjackings in Northeast Philadelphia.
Man arrested for stealing historic railing outside City Hall in Philadelphia: DA's office
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a historic brass railing outside City Hall last month, the Philadelphia District Attorney's office announced on Monday. Raymond Shendock, 41, was charged with burglary, institutional vandalism, theft by unlawful taking, two counts of possession of an instrument of crime and other offenses in connection with the incident. He was taken into custody for a separate theft, according to the District Attorney's office. The antique railing is worth between $15,000 and $20,000. The District Attorney's Office said Shendock was taken into custody on Jan. 6 along with a co-conspirator for an alleged theft in progress in Center City on the 2300 block of Market Street. Shendock and Mario Ford, the co-conspirator, were each charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen criminal property and two counts of an instrument of crime for the incident, the District Attorney's Office said. Shendock and Ford were allegedly trying to steal wire from an air conditioning unit in a building they were not authorized to enter, possibly for resale, according to a release. The District Attorney's Office said a bench warrant had been issued for Shendock for court supervision at the time of the two most recent incidents.
delawarevalleynews.com
Three Killed In Quadruple Shooting In Mayfair
Philadelphia Police have confirmed that four people were shot in Mayfair late last night. Three have died. The fourth is in very critical condition. The incident played out on the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue, just before 10:00 PM. When officers arrived , they found an 18-year-old Hispanic male was...
fox29.com
Triple shooting leaves 2 men critically injured in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - One gunshot victim quickly became three after shots rang out in West Philadelphia Monday night. Police initially responded to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for a 29-year-old man shot in the chest and shoulder. He was placed in critical condition. Minutes later, two more men arrived aby private vehicle...
Teen shot in Tacony; Amazon driver injured by shattered glass
A teenager is recovering after being shot in Philadelphia's Tacony section on Sunday night.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ARREST ELKTON MAN FOR MULTIPLE THEFTS THROUGHOUT NEW CASTLE COUNTY
(Newark, DE 19702) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested 42-year-old Michael Savage of Elkton, Maryland in reference to theft charges. Over the past month, officers have been dispatched to multiple locations throughout the county in reference to a suspect removing AlphaCell batteries from Comcast cable boxes. Thefts were reported in the following communities: Frenchtown Woods, Fox Run, Perch Creek, Glasgow Pines, Sparrow Run, Salem Village, Marydale, Timber Farms, Summer Hill, and Salem Woods.
