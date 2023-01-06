ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
NOLA.com

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers: Series history, TV, trends, QBs, referees, uniforms

My, how things have changed for both the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers since the first time the played this season on Sept. 25, 2022. Jameis Winston was the Saints starting quarterback. He hasn’t started a game since. Baker Mayfield was the Panthers starting quarterback. He is now starting for the defending Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams. All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey was still playing for Carolina. Now, he’s the lead back for one of the NFC favorites, the San Francisco 49ers. Matt Rhule was the Panthers’ head coach. He has since been exiled into never-never land, other wise known as Lincoln, Nebraska.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans' general manager search has begun — and Mike Vrabel has thoughts

Mike Vrabel will be involved in the biggest decision facing the Tennessee Titans this offseason. The Titans' season ended in disappointment Saturday with a 20-16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars to finish the season on a seven-game losing streak and hand Vrabel his first losing record in five years as coach (7-10). Now that playoff hopes have been extinguished, focus turns to improving the team in the offseason, and the first order of business is finding a...
NASHVILLE, TN
NOLA.com

The New Orleans Saints' opponents determined for 2023 season

The opponents for the New Orleans Saints’ 2023 schedule have been determined. The slate includes games against four teams that qualified for the playoffs this season: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (twice), Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants. The NFL scheduling formula calls for the Saints to play...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Report: Saints, WR Michael Thomas agree on restructured contract

Wide receiver Michael Thomas agreed Friday to a restructured contract with the New Orleans Saints, according to an ESPN report. Thomas is under contract through the 2024 season. Friday’s negotiations reduced Thomas’ 2023 base salary from $15.5 million to $1.165 million and added a $31.775 million roster bonus for 2024....
NOLA.com

Three things we learned from the Saints' 10-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers

Three things we learned in the New Orleans Saints’ 10-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome:. The Saints marched 75 yards for a touchdown on their opening drive and then failed to score again in their final nine possessions. Two missed field goals, a lost fumble and a failed fourth-and-short conversion in the red zone contributed to those woes. The Saints converted just 4 of 13 third downs and punted on four of their five drives in the second half. The Saints' total of seven points was their second lowest of the season.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy