Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
NOLA.com
Sean Payton speaks out on his status with the Broncos, and what may draw him to a new job
The New Orleans Saints recently granted Sean Payton the opportunity to speak with the Denver Broncos about their job opening, and the former coach answered questions about his status moving forward Sunday on Fox. Payton is on contract with New Orleans through 2024, and any team that would attempt to...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Ponders Intriguing Scenario About Entering College Transfer Portal If It Existed in 2000’s
Roethlisberger, who played wide receiver until his senior year in high school, attended and played for Miami University (OH). He played his first game in 2001 and was drafted by the Steelers in 2004. During the time that he played, the college transfer portal did not exist and players did not typically sit out of bowl games.
NOLA.com
NFL Wild Card Weekend odds, schedule: Road team favored in Cowboys-Bucs, Chargers-Jaguars
The third year of the NFL's expanded playoffs begins Saturday with what the league has dubbed Super Wild Card Weekend, a three-day event that includes a Monday Night Football playoff game for the second season. The NFL announced the schedule late Sunday night, and, perhaps not surprisingly, the marquee matchup...
NOLA.com
New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers: Series history, TV, trends, QBs, referees, uniforms
My, how things have changed for both the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers since the first time the played this season on Sept. 25, 2022. Jameis Winston was the Saints starting quarterback. He hasn’t started a game since. Baker Mayfield was the Panthers starting quarterback. He is now starting for the defending Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams. All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey was still playing for Carolina. Now, he’s the lead back for one of the NFC favorites, the San Francisco 49ers. Matt Rhule was the Panthers’ head coach. He has since been exiled into never-never land, other wise known as Lincoln, Nebraska.
NOLA.com
Ex-Saints DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson says he's 'treated better,' around 'better guys' with Eagles
Former New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind, and he felt the need to get some things off his chest Sunday following the regular season finale with the Philadelphia Eagles. Gardner-Johnson spoke with the media after his team's 22-16...
Kliff Kingsbury firing reaction: NFL world sounds off on Arizona Cardinals' coaching 'con'
The Arizona Cardinals fired coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday and social media had thoughts. Did it ever. Many indicated that it was a moment they knew would be coming since Arizona had hired the coach after he had been fired from Texas Tech, with one national radio host writing of Kingsbury's firing: "Thus ends...
Ravens coach noncommittal on Lamar Jackson's practice return
John Harbaugh said "there's no doubt," quarterback Lamar Jackson wants to play in the team's wild-card game on Sunday night, but the Ravens coach declined to say whether the injured QB will practice this week.
NOLA.com
Saints questions answered and CFP title talk with Rod Walker on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 131
Nostradamus was spot on Friday with his pick that said the only fitting way for the New Orleans Saints’ 2022 season to end was on a game-winning field goal by Carolina’s Eddy Piñiero as time expired. Sometimes, the karma gods are listening. So it was, but what...
Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to continue recovery
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin said the Bills safety was moved to a hospital in Buffalo on Monday, an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress he has made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
Tennessee Titans' general manager search has begun — and Mike Vrabel has thoughts
Mike Vrabel will be involved in the biggest decision facing the Tennessee Titans this offseason. The Titans' season ended in disappointment Saturday with a 20-16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars to finish the season on a seven-game losing streak and hand Vrabel his first losing record in five years as coach (7-10). Now that playoff hopes have been extinguished, focus turns to improving the team in the offseason, and the first order of business is finding a...
NOLA.com
The New Orleans Saints' opponents determined for 2023 season
The opponents for the New Orleans Saints’ 2023 schedule have been determined. The slate includes games against four teams that qualified for the playoffs this season: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (twice), Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants. The NFL scheduling formula calls for the Saints to play...
NOLA.com
Saints suffer painful defeat, but low point total gave bettors a path to profit
It appeared that the New Orleans Saints were on their way to a home victory over the Carolina Panthers to close out the regular season, but a nightmarish final two minutes saw the script flip. The Panthers ended up securing a 10-7 win after a last-second field goal from Eddy...
NOLA.com
Report: Saints, WR Michael Thomas agree on restructured contract
Wide receiver Michael Thomas agreed Friday to a restructured contract with the New Orleans Saints, according to an ESPN report. Thomas is under contract through the 2024 season. Friday’s negotiations reduced Thomas’ 2023 base salary from $15.5 million to $1.165 million and added a $31.775 million roster bonus for 2024....
NOLA.com
Rod Walker: Saints have decisions to make after a season they fell far short of expectations
There’s good news and bad news, Saints fans. The New Orleans Saints lost to the Carolina Panthers 10-7 on Sunday. Well, you don’t have to endure any more Sundays getting your heart broken by a team that underachieved. Rest in peace to this season, one that started with...
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: Panthers loss shows Saints have to make quarterback their top offseason priority
Here’s all you need to know about the Saints’ 10-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday: They held Sam Darnold to the lowest passer rating of his five-year NFL career (2.8), the second lowest rating by a passer in Panthers franchise history, and still somehow lost. The...
NOLA.com
Three things we learned from the Saints' 10-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers
Three things we learned in the New Orleans Saints’ 10-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome:. The Saints marched 75 yards for a touchdown on their opening drive and then failed to score again in their final nine possessions. Two missed field goals, a lost fumble and a failed fourth-and-short conversion in the red zone contributed to those woes. The Saints converted just 4 of 13 third downs and punted on four of their five drives in the second half. The Saints' total of seven points was their second lowest of the season.
