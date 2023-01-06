My, how things have changed for both the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers since the first time the played this season on Sept. 25, 2022. Jameis Winston was the Saints starting quarterback. He hasn’t started a game since. Baker Mayfield was the Panthers starting quarterback. He is now starting for the defending Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams. All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey was still playing for Carolina. Now, he’s the lead back for one of the NFC favorites, the San Francisco 49ers. Matt Rhule was the Panthers’ head coach. He has since been exiled into never-never land, other wise known as Lincoln, Nebraska.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO