Effective: 2023-01-12 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-13 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches with ice accumulations of a trace up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Northern St. Lawrence and Northern Franklin Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM Thursday to 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions which may impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ice accumulation forecasts are of modest confidence with temperatures hovering at or just above freezing. As such, icing forecasts could change with future forecasts.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO