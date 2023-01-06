Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Aguas Buenas, Bayamon, Comerio, Guaynabo, Naranjito by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 16:43:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-01-11 19:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aguas Buenas; Bayamon; Comerio; Guaynabo; Naranjito FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Aguas Buenas, Comerio, Naranjito, and southern sections of Bayamon and Guaynabo. * WHEN...Until 700 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas, particularly in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 441 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in or aggravate any ongoing flooding.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-13 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches with ice accumulations of a trace up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Northern St. Lawrence and Northern Franklin Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM Thursday to 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions which may impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ice accumulation forecasts are of modest confidence with temperatures hovering at or just above freezing. As such, icing forecasts could change with future forecasts.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-12 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Autauga; Barbour; Bibb; Blount; Bullock; Calhoun; Chambers; Cherokee; Chilton; Clay; Cleburne; Coosa; Dallas; Elmore; Etowah; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lee; Lowndes; Macon; Marengo; Montgomery; Perry; Pickens; Pike; Randolph; Russell; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Talladega; Tallapoosa; Tuscaloosa WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Alabama. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
