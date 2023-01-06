ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Marijuana grow operation revealed when car crashes into Detroit building

DETROIT – A marijuana grow operation was revealed Tuesday after a car crashed into a building on Detroit’s east side. At about 4:21 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, a vehicle crashed into the side of an auto body shop on Gratiot Avenue at Hazelridge Street, near East McNichols Road. The crash significantly damaged the building’s exterior, creating a large hole.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 more Michigan stores in 2023

Struggling retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond announced a new batch of store closures, including five more in Michigan, most in Metro Detroit. The company, which has already been cutting costs, said Tuesday it will slash an additional $80 million to $100 million across the company, including an unspecified number of layoffs.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor Restaurant Week returns in February

ANN ARBOR – Get those stretchy pants ready! The annual Ann Arbor Restaurant Week will return to the downtown area starting Sunday, Feb. 5. Community members can support local restaurants while trying special menus, to-go family-style meals, lunch offers and chef highlights. More than 30 eateries are participating this...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

‘Unlawfully operating’ nightclub shut down by Detroit police after nearby shooting

DETROIT – An “unlawfully operating” nightclub on Detroit’s west side was shut down by police following a shooting investigation. Detroit police said Tuesday, Jan. 10, that they shut down a bar/nightclub on Tireman Avenue between Joy Road and Livernois. They discovered the establishment was “operating without a proper business license,” officials said.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

See nocturnal animals up close at Ann Arbor’s Creature Conservancy

ANN ARBOR – The Creature Conservancy is hosting an evening event for adults ages 18 and up called “Creatures of the Night” on Jan. 20. The cost is $25 per person to get the rare opportunity to see nocturnal animals at their most active hours and explore the facility at night.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Parent charged with making school threat at Plymouth elementary school

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – A parent is facing charges for making a threat at a Plymouth elementary school. Stephen Constantine Fernimos is facing charges for allegedly making threats against Smith Elementary School while trying to pick up his child from an after-school program. “My understanding is that the individual has...
PLYMOUTH, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

31-year-old man found dead from gunshots in Oakland County apartment

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 31-year-old man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at an Oakland County apartment. Police said the discovery was made around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 10) at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. A 31-year-old man’s body was found inside...
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Custom $10K wheelchair stolen from Oak Park 6-year-old found, police say

OAK PARK, Mich. – Oak Park police have confirmed that a wheelchair stolen from a 6-year-old boy’s home has been returned. Local 4 spoke to the Oak Park Police who confirmed that the custom $10,000 wheelchair that had been stolen from a 6-year-old boy with nine disabilities was dropped off at the police department Sunday night.
OAK PARK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy