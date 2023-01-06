Read full article on original website
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Jan. 8
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. East Ann Street: The street between North Ingalls Street and Glen Avenue is being impacted by a crane installation from 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, through Thursday, Jan. 12.
Amazon semi fire, three crashes cause traffic congestion in Toledo area Tuesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — Several incidents caused traffic delays around northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan Tuesday morning, including several crashes. On I-475 at U.S. 24 in Maumee, an Amazon semi truck caught on fire just before 6 a.m., causing bumper-to-bumper stand-still traffic while crews extinguished the fire. The driver was...
thesalinepost.com
Robbery at Saline Speedway, Suspects Flee at High Speed, Crash in Ann Arbor
Suspects are in the hospital and in jail and one may still be on the loose after a robbery of the Saline Speedway and a high-speed escape that resulted in a crash in Ann Arbor Sunday night. Here's what we've gleaned from scanner radio files. Saline Police began tailing a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police K-9 catches suspect wanted for robbery in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Three men were arrested following a high-speed chase in Washtenaw County. It began Sunday (Jan. 8) night around 8:45 p.m. when police noticed a car going 90 mph near Pleasant Lake Road. Officers say the suspect vehicle reached speeds of nearly 100 mph during the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘It honestly makes me sad’: Crews battle fire at neighborhood market on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – Crews spent hours battling a fire that broke out at a market on Detroit’s east side on Sunday afternoon. Chalmers Garden Market located on Chalmers Street near East Outer Drive on Detroit’s east side went up in flames Sunday. For hours, more than 40 firefighters...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Marijuana grow operation revealed when car crashes into Detroit building
DETROIT – A marijuana grow operation was revealed Tuesday after a car crashed into a building on Detroit’s east side. At about 4:21 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, a vehicle crashed into the side of an auto body shop on Gratiot Avenue at Hazelridge Street, near East McNichols Road. The crash significantly damaged the building’s exterior, creating a large hole.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 more Michigan stores in 2023
Struggling retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond announced a new batch of store closures, including five more in Michigan, most in Metro Detroit. The company, which has already been cutting costs, said Tuesday it will slash an additional $80 million to $100 million across the company, including an unspecified number of layoffs.
Police investigating smash-and-grab at weed operation on Detroit's east side
A smash-and-grab on Detroit’s east side exposed an apparent marijuana growing operation after the suspects a giant hole was left in the side of the building.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor Restaurant Week returns in February
ANN ARBOR – Get those stretchy pants ready! The annual Ann Arbor Restaurant Week will return to the downtown area starting Sunday, Feb. 5. Community members can support local restaurants while trying special menus, to-go family-style meals, lunch offers and chef highlights. More than 30 eateries are participating this...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit people search for suspect after Eastern Market vehicle break-ins
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is wanted for breaking into multiple vehicles at Detroit's Eastern Market last month. The break-ins happened around 11:45 p.m. on New Year's Eve at 1551 Winder. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Fast and Furious: Michigan State Police spots car involved in 40 vehicle drag race
A Michigan State Police chopper spotted one of the 40 vehicles involved in a midnight drag race in Highland Park over the weekend. Detroit Lieutenant Mike Shaw stated that drag racing usually happens in neighborhoods making it all the more dangerous. MSP Second District, Jan. 8, 2023. One of the...
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations throughout the U.S. is opening another new spot in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Michigan restaurant location in Livonia, according to the company's website.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Unlawfully operating’ nightclub shut down by Detroit police after nearby shooting
DETROIT – An “unlawfully operating” nightclub on Detroit’s west side was shut down by police following a shooting investigation. Detroit police said Tuesday, Jan. 10, that they shut down a bar/nightclub on Tireman Avenue between Joy Road and Livernois. They discovered the establishment was “operating without a proper business license,” officials said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
ClickOnDetroit.com
17-year-old from Macomb County arrested after speeding in stolen car
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A 17-year-old boy from Macomb County was arrested after police said they saw him speeding in a stolen car while he was on probation for a weapons charge. Michigan State Police troopers said they saw the driver of a Kia speeding at 11:40 p.m. Monday...
A major discount retail store chain is expected to open another new store location in Michigan soon. Read on to learn more. If you love saving money on brand-name clothing, shoes, and household items, you may be interested to learn that the popular discount retail store chain Burlington is expected to open another new Michigan location in Ann Arbor.
ClickOnDetroit.com
See nocturnal animals up close at Ann Arbor’s Creature Conservancy
ANN ARBOR – The Creature Conservancy is hosting an evening event for adults ages 18 and up called “Creatures of the Night” on Jan. 20. The cost is $25 per person to get the rare opportunity to see nocturnal animals at their most active hours and explore the facility at night.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Parent charged with making school threat at Plymouth elementary school
PLYMOUTH, Mich. – A parent is facing charges for making a threat at a Plymouth elementary school. Stephen Constantine Fernimos is facing charges for allegedly making threats against Smith Elementary School while trying to pick up his child from an after-school program. “My understanding is that the individual has...
ClickOnDetroit.com
31-year-old man found dead from gunshots in Oakland County apartment
PONTIAC, Mich. – A 31-year-old man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at an Oakland County apartment. Police said the discovery was made around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 10) at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. A 31-year-old man’s body was found inside...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Custom $10K wheelchair stolen from Oak Park 6-year-old found, police say
OAK PARK, Mich. – Oak Park police have confirmed that a wheelchair stolen from a 6-year-old boy’s home has been returned. Local 4 spoke to the Oak Park Police who confirmed that the custom $10,000 wheelchair that had been stolen from a 6-year-old boy with nine disabilities was dropped off at the police department Sunday night.
