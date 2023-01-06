Millions in ARPA funds granted to region for water projects
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced dozens of American Rescue Plan grants to local governments on Friday, and several Tri-Cities locations are slated to receive millions.
As part of the American Rescue Plan’s infrastructure investment, TDEC was entrusted with distribution of funds connected to drinking water, wastewater and stormwater projects.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Outdoors Appalachia
The funds announced on Friday total nearly $126 million, with projects in the Tri-Cities totaling over $20 million:
- City of Bluff City – $747,874
- Carter County – $7,478,770
- City of Elizabethton – $2,431,279
- Town of Jonesborough – $1,005,596
- City of Kingsport – $6,955,642
- Town of Rogersville – $1,864,744
- Town of Surgoinsville – $826,137
Bluff City’s funding will be used to repair and upgrade the local water treatment plant. Carter County’s roughly $7.5 million will be split amongst nine utility organizations to complete 21 different water projects throughout the county, including water line replacement.Man charged with reckless endangerment in fatal Monarch shooting
The City of Elizabethton received over $2 million and will use it to complete a water meter installation project for customers, pumps and production facilities. Jonesborough received $1 million for its own automatic meter project that lets utility officials check usage without having to visit a site in person.
The City of Kingsport will use nearly $7 million for projects to modernize equipment, reduce water loss and combat infiltration/inflow. Rogersville will use $1.8 million for sewer infrastructure and water line replacements, and Surgoinsville will extend sewer line coverage.
“Anytime that we replace infrastructure, it’s underground, no one sees it. It’s not very fancy,” said Niki Ensor, Kingsport’s utilities director. “But anytime that we’re able to reduce I/I and reduce water loss, that decreases infrastructure dollars that we need to put into expanding the plant.”Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.
Comments / 0