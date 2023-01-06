ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Strong storm floods streets, freeways, but brings less rain than expected

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26icfn_0k5nASu800

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A strong Pacific storm that doused Southern California with rain, damaging winds, high surf and flooding is moving out of the area today.

Some roadways across the Southland became overrun with water and debris, forcing some freeway lane closures, but the system dropped far less rain Thursday than originally expected as it quickly moved through the area.

The main front of the "bomb cyclone" moved into the area overnight Wednesday, but forecasters said the storm traveled much faster than anticipated, which "greatly reduced the amount of rainfall through the area," according to the National Weather Service.

"In general, 1 to 3 inches of rain has fallen," NWS forecasters said around 9 a.m., by which time the bulk of the storm had largely already moved over the area.

Some showers continued to pop up through the day, but fears of isolated thunderstorms failed to materialize.

While the overnight rain was lighter than anticipated, it still managed to cause some flooding and make for a hazardous morning commute.

There was 6.74 inches of rain since Oct. 1 reported in Los Angeles County on Thursday. It is normally 4.41 inches during period in previous years. Nearly 2 inches of rain, 1.95 inches, has already been recorded for January, according to media reports.

Woodland Hills recorded 4.78 inches of rain, East Pasadena recorded 3.03 inches and Newhall recorded 3.11 inches.

Flooding in the Sepulveda Basin forced the closure of multiple roads in that area early Thursday morning, helping to snarl traffic in the San Fernando Valley. A stretch of the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway was temporarily closed at Artesia Boulevard due to flooding, with some reports indicating 3 to 4 feet of water had accumulated on the roadway.

Flooding was also reported on the Golden State (5) Freeway in the Sun Valley area, forcing some lane closures.

A rockslide forced the closure of westbound lanes of Pacific Coast Highway at Big Rock Drive in the Malibu area. Decker Canyon Road was also closed temporarily between PCH and Decker School Road due to a rockslide, according to the city of Malibu and Caltrans. Flooding was also reported on PCH near Temescal Canyon Road, while power lines and trees were reported down in the 700 block of Old Topanga Canyon Road in the hills south of Calabasas.

Mud and debris also inundated some streets in the Palmdale area, including Lake Hughes and Pine Canyon roads, according to the sheriff's department. A flowing wash in the Santa Clarita area also led to muddy water running through some intersections.

Overall, however, the Southland avoided any major damage or mudslides that were feared in recent burn areas.

As the storm dissipated, the National Weather Service canceled a winter storm warning in the Los Angeles County Mountains eight hours earlier than anticipated, replacing it with a less severe winter weather advisory. Forecasters said some moderate snow and gusty winds were still possible, accumulating to between 2 and 5 inches at elevations above 6,000 feet.

"Showers, isolated thunderstorms, and mountain snow will continue into the evening then clear out by Friday," according to the NWS. "Large damaging surf will peak this evening then subside through Saturday."

Along the coasts, a high surf advisory will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Friday, but forecasters said conditions will ease through Saturday.

Friday should be mostly dry, with temperatures rising by 3 to 6 degrees, but a weaker storm system could bring another chance of rain by Saturday night into Sunday. Still more rain is possible between Monday and Tuesday, with dry conditions anticipated mid-week, and another storm system likely late next week.

With rain falling, Los Angeles County health officials issued their standard warning for people to avoid entering ocean water near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers. An ocean water quality rain advisory will be in effect until at least 7 a.m. Friday.

Health officials noted that stormwater runoff that reaches the ocean can carry bacteria, chemicals, debris trash and other health hazards. People who come in contact with impacted water in the ocean could become ill, health officials said.

