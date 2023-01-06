How the Black Rep plans to move its iconic murals to its new space

The Black Rep is more than 45 years old and still producing theatrical works that tell the stories of African Americans — but several iconic murals that adorn their offices near Olive and Kingsland could soon be coming down.

The murals, painted in 2016 to mark the Black Rep’s 40th anniversary, features Black Americans through the decades of the 1900s. But now, the Black Rep’s building is being sold.

Ron Himes of the St. Louis Black Rep tells KMOX that Washington University owns their space and has housed their offices, technical shops, rehearsal spaces and more for six years.

“Demolition…is in the process of being scheduled. And a new building has been prepared for us,” he said. “And so we are getting ready to pack everything up and move. But in the meantime, you know, we won't be able to take the murals with, right? Well, we've actually figured out a way.”

The organization has photographed and digitized their murals, and is exploring mounting them onto the new building — or at least having a record of them to see if someone could recreate them on their new space.

Having these murals is important to the community, Himes said. He recalled times where he and other Black Rep members would pull into the parking lot to take photos in front of the murals.

“Public art just makes a big difference all around,” he said. “I came in one day, and there was a guy that — actually a film crew from Germany — they were in St. Louis doing something else, but they had seen the murals and they were filming a segment of their show, in front of the murals. And so they really get a lot of traffic and I think they have a nice impact on people who see them and on the community.”

The Black Rep is in rehearsal for a production of Death of a Salesman , which starts previews next Wednesday and officially opens Friday, Jan. 13. Hear more from Ron Himes about the mural process removal and more for the Black Rep:

Copyright 2022 KMOX (Audacy). All Rights Reserved.

Follow KMOX | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Listen on the free Audacy app .

Tell your smart speaker to play K M O X.