BBC

Manchester City v Chelsea: Kalvin Phillips could play in FA Cup

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has "improved his level" and may play in Sunday's FA Cup third-round tie against Chelsea, says manager Pep Guardiola. Guardiola criticised Phillips for being overweight on his return from England World Cup duty in December. Phillips, a £45m signing from Leeds last summer, has played...
SB Nation

Tottenham has held preliminary talks with Qatar Sports Investment over minority share purchase

A huge, and for some potentially distressing, report has dropped concerning the future ownership of Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon. According to Ben Jacobs, writing for CBS Sports, earlier in the week Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy had what is being called an “exploratory meeting” with Qatar Sports Investments, including QSI and Paris St. Germain chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi, over a possible minority investment in the football club.
BBC

Ashley Westwood: Burnley midfielder leaves for MLS side Charlotte FC

Midfielder Ashley Westwood has left Burnley to join Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC on a free transfer. The 32-year-old's deal runs until 2024, with the American club having a further 12-month option on his contract. Westwood started his career with Crewe and went on to spend much of the...
BBC

Steve Evans: Stevenage boss extends contract until June 2025

Stevenage manager Steve Evans has extended his contract with the automatic promotion-chasing League Two club until June 2025. When the 60-year-old Scot was appointed in mid-March, Stevenage had not won in nine games and sat 22nd in League Two, three points above the relegation zone. But they lost just two...
BBC

Aston Villa 1-2 Stevenage: League Two side produce stunning late comeback

League Two Stevenage produced an incredible late comeback to stun Premier League Aston Villa at Villa Park and reach the FA Cup fourth round. The visiting players and manager Steve Evans celebrated with their supporters at full-time after two goals in the final two minutes clinched a magnificent victory. Substitute...
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Man City v Chelsea

For the latest round of predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Bad Education writer and podcast host Nathan Bryon. Manchester City have not really hit their stride since the World Cup, and a few callers to 606 this week blamed Erling Haaland for that - saying their goals are not spread around the team anymore - which I thought was extraordinary.
SB Nation

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Sunderland - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!

(L1) Shrewsbury Town v Sunderland (CH) Tickets: Tickets are sold out. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via www.safc.com. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
BBC

Didier Deschamps: France coach extends contract to 2026

Didier Deschamps has extended his contract as France head coach until June 2026 and is expected to remain in charge for a fourth World Cup. He led France to World Cup victory in 2018 and to the 2022 final in Qatar, which they lost to Argentina. Since the 54-year-old former...
BBC

Portugal: Roberto Martinez appointed head coach

Former Belgium and Everton manager Roberto Martinez has been appointed Portugal head coach. The Spaniard, 49, replaces Fernando Santos, who resigned after Portugal's quarter-final defeat by Morocco at the World Cup last month. Martinez stood down as Belgium coach after six years in charge following their group-stage exit in Qatar.
BBC

Benetton 31-29 Ulster: Struggling Irish province suffer late URC defeat in Italy

Tries: Albornoz, Ratave, Trex Cons: Albornoz 2 Pens: Albornoz, Smith 2 Drop-goal: Albornoz. Tries: O'Sullivan, Herring, Lowry, Penalty Cons: Cooney 2 Pens: Cooney. Rhyno Smith's late penalty snatched a 31-29 home win for Benetton over Ulster in the United Rugby Championship. Eric O'Sullivan's early try put Ulster ahead but the...

