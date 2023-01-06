Read full article on original website
BBC
Manchester City v Chelsea: Kalvin Phillips could play in FA Cup
Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has "improved his level" and may play in Sunday's FA Cup third-round tie against Chelsea, says manager Pep Guardiola. Guardiola criticised Phillips for being overweight on his return from England World Cup duty in December. Phillips, a £45m signing from Leeds last summer, has played...
Jurgen Klopp Happy To Wait Until Summer After Choosing Against Midfield Signing
Jurgen Klopp is happy to wait until summer to bring in a midfielder despite Liverpool’s struggles this season.
Tony Mowbray reveals Sunderland 'affinity' after supporting them in 1973 FA Cup final
Current boss Tony Mowbray did not let his Teesside roots stop him from backing Sunderland in 1973.
SB Nation
Tottenham has held preliminary talks with Qatar Sports Investment over minority share purchase
A huge, and for some potentially distressing, report has dropped concerning the future ownership of Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon. According to Ben Jacobs, writing for CBS Sports, earlier in the week Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy had what is being called an “exploratory meeting” with Qatar Sports Investments, including QSI and Paris St. Germain chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi, over a possible minority investment in the football club.
Liverpool v Wolves Team News: Van Dijk Injured But Henderson To Return For Jurgen Klopp's Reds
The latest team news ahead of Liverpool's FA Cup 3rd round clash with Wolves on Saturday.
'Right result' - Tony Mowbray says Sunderland deserved dramatic FA Cup win
Sunderland left it late at New Meadow, but Tony Mowbray felt his side got what they deserved at Shrewsbury.
BBC
Ashley Westwood: Burnley midfielder leaves for MLS side Charlotte FC
Midfielder Ashley Westwood has left Burnley to join Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC on a free transfer. The 32-year-old's deal runs until 2024, with the American club having a further 12-month option on his contract. Westwood started his career with Crewe and went on to spend much of the...
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Felix, Martinez, Zidane, Pickford, Ings, Trossard, Caicedo
Atletico Madrid are demanding a £9.5m loan fee and a commitment to buy for £70m from Manchester United as negotiations continue for Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23. (Sunday Mirror) Former Everton boss Roberto Martinez, who was head coach of Belgium for six years before leaving after the 2022...
BBC
Steve Evans: Stevenage boss extends contract until June 2025
Stevenage manager Steve Evans has extended his contract with the automatic promotion-chasing League Two club until June 2025. When the 60-year-old Scot was appointed in mid-March, Stevenage had not won in nine games and sat 22nd in League Two, three points above the relegation zone. But they lost just two...
BBC
Aston Villa 1-2 Stevenage: League Two side produce stunning late comeback
League Two Stevenage produced an incredible late comeback to stun Premier League Aston Villa at Villa Park and reach the FA Cup fourth round. The visiting players and manager Steve Evans celebrated with their supporters at full-time after two goals in the final two minutes clinched a magnificent victory. Substitute...
Report: Mykhailo Mudryk Wants Move To Arsenal Over Chelsea
Mykhailo Mudryk has been rumoured to be signing for Arsenal, and his mind has not changed despite the fact Chelsea have registered a strong interest in signing him.
'Chris Rigg makes us all look stupid' - Sunderland hails teenager's quality
Just how good is Chris Rigg? Luke O'Nien has offered some insight.
BBC
Stockport County 1-2 Walsall: Saddlers set up FA Cup fourth round tie against Leicester City
Andy Williams scored a 95th-minute penalty against Stockport County to earn Walsall an FA Cup fourth-round tie at home to Leicester City. Paddy Madden's precise strike looked to have earned the hosts a replay two minutes from the end of normal time. Madden then conceded a spot-kick for a foul...
Report: Atalanta Set Price For Liverpool Target Teun Koopmeiners
Atalanta have named a price tag for Liverpool's midfield target Teun Koopmeiners, who they could swoop for this January according to reports.
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Man City v Chelsea
For the latest round of predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Bad Education writer and podcast host Nathan Bryon. Manchester City have not really hit their stride since the World Cup, and a few callers to 606 this week blamed Erling Haaland for that - saying their goals are not spread around the team anymore - which I thought was extraordinary.
Tony Mowbray confirms Sunderland 'looking' for central midfield signing
It seems a striker is not the only position Sunderland want to strengthen in January.
SB Nation
Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Sunderland - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(L1) Shrewsbury Town v Sunderland (CH) Tickets: Tickets are sold out. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via www.safc.com. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
BBC
Didier Deschamps: France coach extends contract to 2026
Didier Deschamps has extended his contract as France head coach until June 2026 and is expected to remain in charge for a fourth World Cup. He led France to World Cup victory in 2018 and to the 2022 final in Qatar, which they lost to Argentina. Since the 54-year-old former...
BBC
Portugal: Roberto Martinez appointed head coach
Former Belgium and Everton manager Roberto Martinez has been appointed Portugal head coach. The Spaniard, 49, replaces Fernando Santos, who resigned after Portugal's quarter-final defeat by Morocco at the World Cup last month. Martinez stood down as Belgium coach after six years in charge following their group-stage exit in Qatar.
BBC
Benetton 31-29 Ulster: Struggling Irish province suffer late URC defeat in Italy
Tries: Albornoz, Ratave, Trex Cons: Albornoz 2 Pens: Albornoz, Smith 2 Drop-goal: Albornoz. Tries: O'Sullivan, Herring, Lowry, Penalty Cons: Cooney 2 Pens: Cooney. Rhyno Smith's late penalty snatched a 31-29 home win for Benetton over Ulster in the United Rugby Championship. Eric O'Sullivan's early try put Ulster ahead but the...
