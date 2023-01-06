ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burglar arrested at singer Billie Eilish’s family home after spotted on camera jumping fence

By Christine Samra, Josh DuBose
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department arrested a person for burglary Thursday night at the Highland Park home belonging to the family of pop star Billie Eilish.

Calls about the incident along North Avenue 57 came in at around 9:15 p.m., according to LAPD.

That call came from a housekeeper who wasn’t currently at the Eilish residence, but received an alert via an electronic device that showed the suspect on camera, law enforcement officials told TMZ .

The employee didn’t recognize the person and called the police right away. They reported that they saw the suspect wearing dark clothing and had jumped a fence to get onto the property.

Footage from Sky5 showed a large police presence in front of the Eilish home.

Police reportedly apprehended the suspect about a block away and don’t believe anything was stolen.

Neither Billie Eilish nor her family appeared to be home at the time of the incident.

