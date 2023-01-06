ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Is In-N-Out coming? 5 chains not yet located in Tennessee

By Erin McCullough
WATE
WATE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kohnC_0k5nA3AS00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With the recent announcement that more Buc-ee’s travel centers are planned for Murfreesboro and Clarksville , Tennessee is quickly gaining more national chain restaurants and businesses. But there are some places that haven’t announced plans to expand into the Volunteer State, including other gas station chains, fast food restaurants and pizza places…yet.

Shaq’s Big Chicken restaurant to open in Knoxville

In-N-Out Burgers

Based in California, In-N-Out primarily keeps its Double Doubles and Animal Style fries to the West of the country. The farthest East In-N-Out has been established is Texas, with locations in the Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and Dallas/Fort Worth areas. The chain also has locations in Utah, Nevada, Arizona, and Colorado.

Del Taco

The “Better Mex” chain has nearly 600 locations across 15 states and Guam, including a few southern states. The closest Del Taco to Tennessee is in Georgia or Alabama, depending on how long you’re good to drive for the tacos. The restaurant first opened in Yermo, Calif. In 1964 with a menu consisting of 19-cent tacos, tostadas and fries, and 24-cent cheeseburgers.

Knoxville restaurant owner recalls how chef took down robbery suspect

Besides Tennessee’s two southern neighbors, Del Tacos are also located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

Skyline Chili

The restaurant known for putting chili on spaghetti debuted in the Midwest city of Cincinnati and now has locations to the north and south of Tennessee. Skyline Chili parlors, as they’re called, are located in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Florida. No word on if they plan to open a Tennessee location any time soon.

Sheetz

After Wawa announced a Nashville location for the East Coast gas station and convenience store chain, a long-standing debate arose in Tennessee: Are you a Wawa or a Sheetz? The two gas stations carry dedicated fans along the coast, much like the Team Edward and Team Jacob contingents in the late 2000s.

SECOND HELPING: Miss a Food for Thought segment? See them all here.

But while Sheetz does have locations in North Carolina, it hasn’t yet expanded into Tennessee. Sheetzes can be found in Pennsylvania, where the company is headquartered, as well as Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, and West Virginia

Portillo’s

The iconic Chicago “street food” restaurant , known for its beginnings as a hot dog stand, claims Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and a chocolate cake shake as its famous staples. In addition to scores of Illinois locations, Portillo’s can be found in Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, Florida, Texas, Minnesota, Arizona and California, but not Tennessee. The nearest location to Nashville involves a nearly 5-hour drive to Indianapolis.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 33

Lou Levasseur
5d ago

Tennessee is growing by leap's and bounds, unfortunately a good number of those coming are of the ideology of which we definitely do not need or want in the Volunteer State!

Reply(8)
8
default-avatar
christinalm
4d ago

We don’t need more fast food chains! We need more family style restaurants for “sit-down” dinners and healthier food! Take a look around, TN doesn’t need anymore junk food places!

Reply
4
Prophet Sebastian
5d ago

So the article said are any of those coming to Tennessee and never said that they were or if they are ? So the answer is No then ?

Reply(1)
3
Related
WATE

Marijuana on the docket

A new bill could legalize the recreational use of marijuana with Tennessee Rep. Bob Freeman leading to try to pass the law. A new bill could legalize the recreational use of marijuana with Tennessee Rep. Bob Freeman leading to try to pass the law. WATE 6 On Your Side News...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Tennessee author fakes own death, faces blacklash

A romance novelist has been accused of faking her own suicide after posting that she was alive two years after a social media status from her account announced her death, USA Today reported. Tennessee author fakes own death, faces blacklash. A romance novelist has been accused of faking her own...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

New law extends foster care for Tennessee kids

Officials at 'youth villages' tell us a new federal law for extended foster care is now available for kids in the state of Tennessee. Officials at 'youth villages' tell us a new federal law for extended foster care is now available for kids in the state of Tennessee. Good Morning...
TENNESSEE STATE
1029thebuzz.com

Tennessee Ranks #3 in the Amount of People Moving Here

Obviously, Nashville has grown at insane rates for the last several years. The traffic on the roads definitely show it!! But according to this recent study, it’s not just the Middle TN that’s growing… it’s the entire state. Tennessee ranked #3 for inbound movers. FOX 17...
TENNESSEE STATE
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols receive more good news on a huge Monday for the program

On Monday evening, the Tennessee Vols landed their third transfer of the day when Miami Hurricanes transfer offensive lineman John Campbell announced that he’s leaving South Florida for Knoxville. Campbell, a former three-star recruit from Orlando, FL, picked Tennessee over Florida and Florida State. Earlier on Monday, the Vols...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Mega Millions reaches over 1 billion

See your Monday night drawing for the Mega Millions. See your Monday night drawing for the Mega Millions. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. Good Morning Tennessee 4:30-5 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 WATE 6 On Your Side. WATE 6 On Your Side News at 11 p.m. WATE 6...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Everyone deserves to feel loved

Coalition against Human Trafficking helping the community in times of need. Coalition against Human Trafficking helping the community in times of need. WATE 6 On Your Side News at 4 p.m. WATE 6 On Your Side News at 4 p.m. on Jan. 11. WATE News at Midday. WATE 6 On...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Abortion talks in the legislature

One of Tennessee’s most powerful Republicans said Thursday he is open to changing the state’s abortion ban. Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton said he wants to clarify the part of the state law dealing with exceptions in cases where a mother’s life is at risk. Abortion talks...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

WATE

39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy