ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
nbc16.com

Eugene Police: Fatal hit-and-run at 7th Ave and Van Buren Sunday night

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say the suspect vehicle in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run Sunday night is a light-colored 2006-2009 Land Rover. "The crash, which is a fatal pedestrian/vehicle crash, occurred at approximately 9:18 p.m. near W. 7th Avenue and Blair Boulevard," EPD stated. The Eugene Police Major Collision...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Lebanon firefighters investigate report of fire in hotel room

LEBANON, Ore. — Just before 10 p.m. Friday, the Lebanon Fire District responded to the 1800 block of S. Main Street for a reported structure fire at a local hotel. On arrival, the Battalion Chief reported nothing showing and investigated, the district said. The Battalion Chief met with the...
LEBANON, OR
nbc16.com

Cat adoption event in Eugene sets new record

EUGENE, Ore. — Kittens found in a warehouse living under a dumpster. It's an example of the original living conditions for many of the rescues that were up for adoption Sunday at Pet Time on West 11th in Eugene. The number of cats on the street have been on...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Girls Basketball: Marshfield, Junction City, Cottage Grove highlights

EUGENE, Ore. — High school basketball teams from around the state were in action Saturday, including the Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover. Marshfield faced Henley at Marist High School and came away with a 41-37 victory. In Junction City, the Tigers squared off against Phoenix in a close game. In the end,...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Beavers offense nowhere to be found in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — After a 62-42 loss to Colorado, the Oregon State men’s basketball team has now lost three games in a row. Boulder continues to be a house of horror for Pac-12 offenses. After holding Oregon to 41 points on Thursday, the Buffaloes allowed the Beavers to...
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy