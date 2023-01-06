Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Eugene Police: Fatal hit-and-run at 7th Ave and Van Buren Sunday night
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say the suspect vehicle in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run Sunday night is a light-colored 2006-2009 Land Rover. "The crash, which is a fatal pedestrian/vehicle crash, occurred at approximately 9:18 p.m. near W. 7th Avenue and Blair Boulevard," EPD stated. The Eugene Police Major Collision...
nbc16.com
83-year-old Mapleton man with dementia missing after wandering away from residence
MAPLETON, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 83-year-old Clarence Taylor of Mapleton. He goes by the name of ‘Chuck’. "Taylor has dementia and is believed to have wandered away from his residence in the 88000blk of Chestnut St. in Mapleton sometime late last night," LCSO said.
nbc16.com
UPDATE: Main Street reopens after vehicle-pedestrian accident in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — UPDATE:. According to the Springfield Police Facebook page the scene has been cleared and all lanes are back open. Friday evening Springfield Police officers responded to a report of a vehicle-pedestrian accident. Officers responded to the scene at 7:19 p.m., at the intersection of 42nd Street...
nbc16.com
Lebanon firefighters investigate report of fire in hotel room
LEBANON, Ore. — Just before 10 p.m. Friday, the Lebanon Fire District responded to the 1800 block of S. Main Street for a reported structure fire at a local hotel. On arrival, the Battalion Chief reported nothing showing and investigated, the district said. The Battalion Chief met with the...
nbc16.com
Do you recognize this vehicle? New photos show suspect vehicle sought in hit-and-run
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department has released new photos showing a black sedan sought in a hit-and-run crash at 6th and Lincoln that sent a woman to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. The 60-year-old woman was struck in a crosswalk just after 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday,...
nbc16.com
Cat adoption event in Eugene sets new record
EUGENE, Ore. — Kittens found in a warehouse living under a dumpster. It's an example of the original living conditions for many of the rescues that were up for adoption Sunday at Pet Time on West 11th in Eugene. The number of cats on the street have been on...
nbc16.com
Girls Basketball: Marshfield, Junction City, Cottage Grove highlights
EUGENE, Ore. — High school basketball teams from around the state were in action Saturday, including the Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover. Marshfield faced Henley at Marist High School and came away with a 41-37 victory. In Junction City, the Tigers squared off against Phoenix in a close game. In the end,...
nbc16.com
Beavers offense nowhere to be found in Boulder
BOULDER, Colo. — After a 62-42 loss to Colorado, the Oregon State men’s basketball team has now lost three games in a row. Boulder continues to be a house of horror for Pac-12 offenses. After holding Oregon to 41 points on Thursday, the Buffaloes allowed the Beavers to...
nbc16.com
Eugene mayor Lucy Vinis further discusses city's plan to address homelessness
EUGENE, Ore. — Brandon Kamerman sat down with Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis to further discuss what she said Wednesday during her State of the City Address; the most important issue to the people of Eugene, homelessness. Since Lucy Vinis was first elected mayor of Eugene in 2016 she put...
