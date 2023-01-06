Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show visits The Art Museum of Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT — KFDM Reporter, Tan Radford takes us to the Art Museum of Southeast Texas as they prepare for a special exhibit opening reception. Reflections Made of Memories by James C Watkins is currently featured at the museum. The opening reception for this exhibit will be held Friday the 13th from 6:30pm to 8:30pm.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont presents its first Whiskey Fest
BEAUMONT — Beaumont is kicking off the city's first Southeast Texas Whiskey Festival. On Friday night, whiskey lovers and master distillers attended a special dinner at the Beaumont Civic Center. The two-day event features tastings of more than 400 bottles of premium whiskey and fine spirits from more than...
KFDM-TV
Art Studio in Beaumont prepares for the Beaux Arts Ball 40th anniversary celebration
BEAUMONT — The Art Studio, Inc. in downtown Beaumont is preparing for the long-standing Beaux Arts Ball. On Saturday, some people gathered at the Art Studio to help get it ready for the upcoming event. The ball has become a staple and will celebrate its 40th anniversary this month...
KFDM-TV
The Lutcher Theater brings science to the stage with Doktor Kaboom!
ORANGE — "Doktor Kaboom! Look Out! Science is Coming!" comes to The Lutcher Theater stage January 19th. There will be two performances one at 9:30am and another at 11:30am as part of the Lutcher Incredible Kids Events. David Epley plays Doktor Kaboom! and brings science to life through exploration...
KFDM-TV
Pour Brothers Brewery offers entertainment as it prepares to shut its doors for good
A Beaumont brewery will soon shut its doors for good, but before it does it's offering up entertainment for Southeast Texans. Pour Brothers will hold a special event every day until it closes on Jan. 28, 2023. The downtown brewery had shut its doors once as a result of the...
MySanAntonio
Golden Corral celebrates 50th anniversary
Long-time buffet restaurant favorite Golden Corral is turning 50 this year, and they have a slate of fun promotions and customer events to help celebrate their Golden Anniversary throughout 2023. "Many thought buffet restaurants wouldn't survive the pandemic, yet Golden Corral has come back stronger than ever," according to a...
MySanAntonio
Port Neches bracing for inaugural Craft BBQ Festival
Juss Rabalias and Heather Burton are ready to make Port Neches the center of the Southeast Texas barbecue world for a weekend. The business owners will oversee the inaugural Southeast Texas Craft BBQ Festival from 2 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 11 along a small stretch of Port Neches Avenue, right between Nall Street and Marion Street. The duo’s goal is to showcase Southeast Texas’ barbecue and food truck scenes.
KFDM-TV
Bridge City student Kylie Bock crowned Miss Mardi Gras 2023
We have a new Miss Mardi Gras. On Saturday, 17-year-old Kylie Bock was crowned Miss Mardi Gras 2023 at the Julie Rogers Theater. Bock is from Bridge City and attends Liberty University online. She is finishing her high school through a college program at Liberty University at she was accepted into the program.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Beaumont, TX
Beaumont in Jefferson County, Texas, is renowned for being one of the first places discovered for oil, paving the way for the 1900s oil boom. It is nestled in the southeastern portion of Texas. This city meanders on the shores of the Neches River, which ultimately leads to the Sabine...
LIST: Here's how you can celebrate MLK Day 2023 in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — Several events are happening around Southeast Texas in January to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. including the return of Beaumont's annual parade in his honor. This year MLK Day, which is a national holiday, falls on Monday, January 16, 2023. The holiday...
kjas.com
South LA crawfish suppliers say negative crop while Newton restaurant says no problems here
Crawfish suppliers in south Louisiana say that last year’s extremely hot summer and drought conditions followed by a bitterly cold weather event in December is negatively affecting this year’s crawfish supply. However, a Newton restaurant says they’re getting some nice size crawfish so far. A report filed...
kjas.com
Business is buzzing for Vasquez
It's all about nature, bees and local honey as a local couple continues to increase sales. Jesus and Ofelia Vasquez of Jasper have continued to build their business of local honey sales one hive at a time. They have hives hives throughout the area and continue each day to bottle...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont resident announces candidacy for BISD school board
A Beaumont resident officially announced his campaign for the Beaumont ISD board of trustees. Brian Nepveux, an entrepreneur, is seeking the seat for District 4. He ran for a city council seat in 2021, but he was unsuccessful. Nepveux said his interest in running stems from safety, security, and education...
KFDM-TV
Dead animals dumped underneath an I-10 overpass just outside of Vidor
ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is warning Southeast Texans that the dumping of both living and dead animals is illegal. Anyone committing that crime faces jail time and a fine. This reminder follows a disturbing discovery underneath an I-10 underpass just outside of Vidor. A concerned...
kjas.com
MAJOR POWER OUTAGE IN ALMOST ALL OF NORTH JASPER COUNTY
A major power outage occurred early Sunday morning and then again on Sunday afternoon. City officials say it was not a problem within the city, but instead the main transmission lines that bring power in from Westlake, Louisiana. Crews from Entergy finally found the problem late Sunday afternoon and restored...
magic1029fm.com
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
kjas.com
All he wanted to do is go fishing
Dillon Bailey of Holly Springs had a day off and all he wanted to do was catch a big mess of fish, but sometimes it just doesn't go the way you want it to. Dillon was in the process of loading his boat in the Angelina River just below the Highway 63 bridge, west of Jasper, shortly before noon when something happened and the boat, trailer and Chevrolet Tahoe rolled into the water.
Man riding bike injured after apparent hit-and-run in Port Arthur Thursday night
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A man is being treated for his injuries after being hit while riding his bike in Port Arthur Thursday night. It happened before 8 p.m. on 39th Street near Memorial Boulevard in Port Arthur. Our 12News crew at the scene says it appears the driver...
KFDM-TV
Harvey mitigation grant helps improve Sour Lake infrastructure
SOUR LAKE — A new grant from the Texas general land office is allowing Sour Lake to make improvements to keep fresh water flowing. This comes after the city had issues accessing its water supply during Hurricane Harvey. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb.
KFDM-TV
Family pleads for public help in locating Jasper County resident Cristi Ruso
TEXAS — It's been more than a year since Jasper County resident Cristi Ruso was last seen on October 21, 2021. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office says they continue to pursue any leads. Some of Ruso's clothes were found on County Rd 721 on Dec 17 of the same...
