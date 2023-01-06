ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

KFDM-TV

The Morning Show visits The Art Museum of Southeast Texas

BEAUMONT — KFDM Reporter, Tan Radford takes us to the Art Museum of Southeast Texas as they prepare for a special exhibit opening reception. Reflections Made of Memories by James C Watkins is currently featured at the museum. The opening reception for this exhibit will be held Friday the 13th from 6:30pm to 8:30pm.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont presents its first Whiskey Fest

BEAUMONT — Beaumont is kicking off the city's first Southeast Texas Whiskey Festival. On Friday night, whiskey lovers and master distillers attended a special dinner at the Beaumont Civic Center. The two-day event features tastings of more than 400 bottles of premium whiskey and fine spirits from more than...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

The Lutcher Theater brings science to the stage with Doktor Kaboom!

ORANGE — "Doktor Kaboom! Look Out! Science is Coming!" comes to The Lutcher Theater stage January 19th. There will be two performances one at 9:30am and another at 11:30am as part of the Lutcher Incredible Kids Events. David Epley plays Doktor Kaboom! and brings science to life through exploration...
ORANGE, TX
MySanAntonio

Golden Corral celebrates 50th anniversary

Long-time buffet restaurant favorite Golden Corral is turning 50 this year, and they have a slate of fun promotions and customer events to help celebrate their Golden Anniversary throughout 2023. "Many thought buffet restaurants wouldn't survive the pandemic, yet Golden Corral has come back stronger than ever," according to a...
LUFKIN, TX
MySanAntonio

Port Neches bracing for inaugural Craft BBQ Festival

Juss Rabalias and Heather Burton are ready to make Port Neches the center of the Southeast Texas barbecue world for a weekend. The business owners will oversee the inaugural Southeast Texas Craft BBQ Festival from 2 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 11 along a small stretch of Port Neches Avenue, right between Nall Street and Marion Street. The duo’s goal is to showcase Southeast Texas’ barbecue and food truck scenes.
PORT NECHES, TX
KFDM-TV

Bridge City student Kylie Bock crowned Miss Mardi Gras 2023

We have a new Miss Mardi Gras. On Saturday, 17-year-old Kylie Bock was crowned Miss Mardi Gras 2023 at the Julie Rogers Theater. Bock is from Bridge City and attends Liberty University online. She is finishing her high school through a college program at Liberty University at she was accepted into the program.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Beaumont, TX

Beaumont in Jefferson County, Texas, is renowned for being one of the first places discovered for oil, paving the way for the 1900s oil boom. It is nestled in the southeastern portion of Texas. This city meanders on the shores of the Neches River, which ultimately leads to the Sabine...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Business is buzzing for Vasquez

It's all about nature, bees and local honey as a local couple continues to increase sales. Jesus and Ofelia Vasquez of Jasper have continued to build their business of local honey sales one hive at a time. They have hives hives throughout the area and continue each day to bottle...
JASPER, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont resident announces candidacy for BISD school board

A Beaumont resident officially announced his campaign for the Beaumont ISD board of trustees. Brian Nepveux, an entrepreneur, is seeking the seat for District 4. He ran for a city council seat in 2021, but he was unsuccessful. Nepveux said his interest in running stems from safety, security, and education...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Dead animals dumped underneath an I-10 overpass just outside of Vidor

ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is warning Southeast Texans that the dumping of both living and dead animals is illegal. Anyone committing that crime faces jail time and a fine. This reminder follows a disturbing discovery underneath an I-10 underpass just outside of Vidor. A concerned...
VIDOR, TX
kjas.com

MAJOR POWER OUTAGE IN ALMOST ALL OF NORTH JASPER COUNTY

A major power outage occurred early Sunday morning and then again on Sunday afternoon. City officials say it was not a problem within the city, but instead the main transmission lines that bring power in from Westlake, Louisiana. Crews from Entergy finally found the problem late Sunday afternoon and restored...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
magic1029fm.com

Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??

Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
kjas.com

All he wanted to do is go fishing

Dillon Bailey of Holly Springs had a day off and all he wanted to do was catch a big mess of fish, but sometimes it just doesn't go the way you want it to. Dillon was in the process of loading his boat in the Angelina River just below the Highway 63 bridge, west of Jasper, shortly before noon when something happened and the boat, trailer and Chevrolet Tahoe rolled into the water.
JASPER, TX

