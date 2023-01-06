Read full article on original website
Carroll High School senior signs scholarship with Huntingdon College
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A band scholarship from Huntingdon College was offered and signed by a Carroll High School Senior. Emmah Mayo signed a scholarship that includes $14,000 per year, a new instrument, a computer and books, according to school administration. Mayo has been in the band since she was...
Charles Henderson Trojans vs Carroll Eagles girls basketball
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Carroll Lady Eagles get a big area win 47-42 over the Charles Henderson Lady Trojans. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Coggins named Pike Liberal head football coach and AD
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Phillip Coggins has been named as the new athletic director and head football coach at Pike Liberal Arts School, according to a press release from the school on Wednesday. Coggins comes to Pike Liberal with a 20-year coaching resume, most recently spending time with Chilton County...
Britt visited the Del Rio region with Senators Marsha Blackman and Cindy Hyde-Smith.
The Carroll Lady Eagles get a big area win 47-42 over the Charles Henderson Lady Trojans. Charles Henderson Trojans vs Carroll Eagles boys basketball. The Charles Henderson Trojans took it to the Carroll Eagles for a big 5A area win. Pet of the Week: Cuddly Claus. Updated: 13 hours ago.
Legal Talk Tuesday: Neighbor Rights
In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss neighbor rights. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
2023 MLK Day events in the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Numerous events are planned across the country to celebrate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., leading up to the holiday bearing his name on Monday, January 16. Here is a look at what events are taking place in the Wiregrass and surrounding...
Women’s self defense class coming to Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva Police Department is hosting a free rap and aggression defense (RAD) class for women and girls. The class is two Saturdays and, to complete the course, you must attend both sessions. The first date is February 11 and the second will be held on February 18.
Anderson explains why he will walk away
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - District Attorney Tom Anderson on Tuesday explained his decision to seek supernumerary status which is essentially retiring but on call to take cases, when needed. Anderson officially steps away from day-to-day prosecuting on January 17, the same day he would have begun his third term...
Troy nursing students sign up for apprenticeships at area hospitals
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A signing day was held at Troy University on Tuesday, but it wasn’t for athletes. After one-on-one interviews and multiple applicants, 28 nursing students pursuing degrees were chosen to participate in a new paid apprenticeship program. “This opportunity to bring on board these apprentices and...
2023 Baseball and Softball registrations in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Registration for 2023 spring baseball and softball programs in Dothan are opening up and are expected to run until the end of the month. Dothan Leisure Service’s program, which offers a baseball league for kids 13 to 14-years-old and softball leagues for children 5 to 15-years-old, will open up online registration on Monday, January 16. The registration period will run through Saturday, January 21.
Ozark police investigate possible murder
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was fatally shot Wednesday at an apartment community in Ozark. The victim is 27-year-old Anthony L. Gray, identified by Dale County Coroner John Cawley. He said Gray was shot once in the chest at Jasmine Hill Apartments. A statement from Ozark police is expected...
Suspect nabbed in Ozark murder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a murder in Ozark. Woodrow Elijah Barnes, 25, has been charged with murder. He was identified through numerous interviews and physical evidence, according to the Ozark Police Department. A bond has not been set at this time. The...
Multi-vehicle wreck claims life of Daleville woman
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday, January 9, has claimed the life of a Daleville woman, according to ALEA officials. Grace Nicole Rivera, 23, was fatally injured when the 2006 Suzuki GSXR-1000 motorcycle, in which she was a passenger, struck the...
Coffee and Pike County D.A. to take supernumerary status
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Tom Anderson will no longer serve as Coffee and Pike County district attorney on an everyday basis when his current term ends next week. He will become a supernumerary prosecutor and will still pursue cases, on as needed basis. He won election to another term...
Pet of the Week: Cuddly Claus
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Melissa Gideon is back with another cuddly friend from the Dothan Animal Shelter for this week’s Pet of the Week. If you’re looking for an older more calm lap baby, then Claus is the cat for you. Mett Claus. He is a 3-year-old neutered...
Soldier killed at Fort Rucker is apparent murder victim
FORT RUCKER (WTVY) - A Fort Rucker soldier died, and another faces charges after a squabble on the military post turned violent. The incident occurred Tuesday, according to a Fort Rucker statement issued to WTVY News 4. “One Soldier was detained by Fort Rucker Department of Public Safety officers while...
Florida robbery suspect arrested in Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A man suspected in a weekend robbery of a liquor store in Florida was captured by police in Geneva. According to press releases from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Geneva Police Department, deputies and investigators with Holmes County responded to an armed robbery report at State Line Liquors on Highway 179A in Westville, Florida on Saturday, January 7.
Funeral set for worker killed in Montgomery airport accident
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral services have been finalized for a Montgomery woman who was killed in an industrial accident at Montgomery Regional Airport on New Year’s Eve. Services for Courtney Edwards, 34, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the Taylor Road campus of Church...
New halfpipe coming to Enterprise Skate Park
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A new halfpipe is coming to the Enterprise Skate Park. The new installation will be ready for skaters this weekend as crews were hard at work on Tuesday. Measuring 4ft high, 16ft wide, and 30 ft long, the new halfpipe is from American Ramp Company and...
