SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have more patchy fog that’s developed around the region this morning. There’s a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. for some of the counties south and west of Sioux Falls. Up north, another Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Grant and Roberts counties until 9 a.m. The fog should burn out of here by late morning.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 10 HOURS AGO