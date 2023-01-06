Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
The Dad Who Killed 3-Year-old Toddler Over Milk and Dumped Her Body in a CulvertYana BostongirlRichardson, TX
Suspect in Stolen Porsche Arrested Following High-Speed Chase and Attempted Carjacking in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Rising Auto Thefts in Dallas: A Growing Problem with Real-Life Consequences for CitizensLarry LeaseDallas, TX
dakotanewsnow.com
RUN IT BACK JACKS? Future looks bright for newly minted FCS Champion SDSU
FRISCO, TX (Dakota News Now) - The party for the FCS National Champion South Dakota State Jackrabbits will continue tomorrow in Brookings at the SJAC facility at 5:00 PM (which you can see live on KSFY). And it’s fair to wonder if there could be more championship celebrations in the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Championship win sinking in for South Dakota State
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tuesday’s celebration of the national championship for the South Dakota State football team was incredible well-attended by the fans as they were able to show their appreciation for what the Jackrabbits did for the first time in school history; win an FCS title over North Dakota State.
dakotanewsnow.com
Dakota News Now recaps the Jackrabbits’ championship in Frisco
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The sports team at Dakota News Now wrapped up their weekend of FSC Championship coverage. If there was one thing that might have sounded more impossible than the idea of South Dakota State moving up to Division I back in 2003, it was the idea that their football program would win a national championship.
dakotanewsnow.com
Expect patchy fog and highs in the low 30s
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have more patchy fog that’s developed around the region this morning. There’s a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. for some of the counties south and west of Sioux Falls. Up north, another Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Grant and Roberts counties until 9 a.m. The fog should burn out of here by late morning.
dakotanewsnow.com
Washington basketball sweeps Monday night doubleheader from O’Gorman
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Crosstown rivals collided on the east side of Sioux Falls Monday night with the host Washington Warriors sweeping a basketball doubleheader from rival O’Gorman. The Warrior girls, ranked second in AA, knocked off top ranked O’Gorman 42-33, followed by the fifth ranked Washington boys defeating the Knights 49-41. Click on the video viewer for our highlights from the Metro Sports TV Game of the Week Livestream!
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Christian, Sioux Valley boys pick up wins Tuesday night
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Christian and Sioux Valley win close games Tuesday night, with plenty of games and doubleheaders to make up games from the past month of blizzards. Click the video player above to view highlights and scores from around the area.
dakotanewsnow.com
Longtime SDSU fans watch from Lager's Inn in Aberdeen
It’s a moment that many at South Dakota State have been looking forward to for years. Finally, a national championship in Division I football, with the FCS Championship.
dakotanewsnow.com
REPLAY: FCS Championship Pregame Show
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now Sports Director Mark Ovenden and Cooper Seamer preview the FCS Championship between South Dakota State and North Dakota State. The special includes interviews with SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier, former SDSU head coach Mike Daly, former USD quarterback Scott Jones,...
dakotanewsnow.com
MISSION ACCOMPLISHED! SDSU reacts to winning the FCS National Championship
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. & FRISCO, TX (Dakota News Now) - If there was one thing that might have sounded more impossible than the idea of South Dakota State moving up to Division One back in 2003 it was the idea that their football program would win a national championship. 20...
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU students share excitement over FCS Championship
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -There still quite a buzz going on in Brookings as SDSU students are still coming down from the rush of the Jacks winning their first FCS Championship. Many were excited for the Jackrabbits to return home today to continue the celebration. With Jackrabbit pride...
dakotanewsnow.com
Former SDSU football coach reflects on season and championship
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mike Daly, former SDSU head football coach, praised the team’s focus and Coach Stiegelmeier’s care for his players in the Jackrabbits’ success Sunday. “It was almost inevitable that this was going to happen,” Daly said, reflecting on how he watched...
dakotanewsnow.com
City of Sioux Falls shares footage of 5,000 truckloads of snow removed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to The City of Sioux Falls, a normal snowfall leads to around 1,200 truckloads for snow removal crews. The City of Sioux Falls says this past snowfall has led to 5,000 truckloads of snow dumped near the Lyons Fairgrounds, and crews are working to remove snow from the trafficked streets.
dakotanewsnow.com
DSU football coach talks championship win and SDSU team culture
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Josh Anderson, head football coach at Dakota State University, shared his thoughts following SDSU’s championship win. He praised the coaching team and the players’ ability to build on their momentum in Sunday’s game. “Coach Rogers was incredibly creative, diagrammed some...
dakotanewsnow.com
Wild Wednesday: Learning about dolphin and whale artifacts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Great Plains Zoo Director of Education Leigh Spencer joined us this morning to learn about some underwater animal artifacts. We talked about a dolphin skull and a whale vertebra.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Parks and Rec hosted the 35th Annual Frosty Frolics
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Parks and Rec hosted the 35th Annual Frosty Frolics this past weekend. Events kicked off on Friday with Frost Fun Friday, and most of the activities were completely free and included ice skating, rootbeer keg races, and more. Events like this...
dakotanewsnow.com
How the city, and you, can prevent pothole damage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - They’re back. And they’re everywhere... Already. Last week’s blizzard dumped over a foot of snow on Sioux Falls. The warming temperatures that have melted it the last several days have yielded plenty of new potholes all over the city. The...
dakotanewsnow.com
Minervas named the restaurant of the year
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls icon Minervas has been honored as the South Dakota Retailers Association’s Restaurant of the Year. The award is presented each year to a restaurant with a reputation for excellence in food, service, and atmosphere. The award was officially presented at the Association’s annual meeting and awards reception on Jan. 9 in Pierre.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fazoli’s announces second location opening Thursday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fazoli’s is opening its second location in Sioux Falls. On Thursday, Jan. 12, Fazoli’s will open its 5120 E. Arrowhead Parkway location in Sioux Falls. The new location will be operated by franchisee Brian Hagan and his group SD Faz I LLC, who have operated the original Fazoli’s in Sioux Falls since 2017, according to their press release.
dakotanewsnow.com
Officials discuss transportation development plan in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Officials in Sioux Falls have been taking a closer look at the transit system in the city for a while now. Today, they provided an update on their findings. While discussions continue on the best approach to improving transportation in the city, many can...
dakotanewsnow.com
SFPD offering $5,000 sign-on bonus
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is offering a $5,000 hiring bonus. Officially, the department is looking to fill eight open positions; however, there could be more positions opening depending on how many applicants pass training and all the requirements. Those who are hired will go through extensive training, and anyone who falls within the age range of 21-44 is encouraged to apply. You do not need to have prior police experience.
