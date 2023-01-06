ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

Police investigating after body found in Florence as homicide

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after a body was found along the area of the 600 block of Brunson Street in Florence. Police say initially they responded to the area on a cardiac arrest call. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased victim at the scene. The...
GCSO searching for runaway 15-year-old from Pawleys Island

PAWLEY ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Georgetown County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a runaway 15-year-old out of the Pawleys Island community. Matthew Henry ran away from his home on Old Cedar Loop, deputies said. He was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. He was noticed not to be in his room as of 5 a.m. Sunday.
Driver hits more than 8 cars, 2 people at Walmart in Florence

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A driver crashed into eight cars and hit two women Saturday afternoon at the Neighborhood Walmart on South Cashua Drive in Florence, according to witnesses. The witnesses said one of the women was taken to the hospital by Florence County EMS. No word on her...
