PAWLEY ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Georgetown County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a runaway 15-year-old out of the Pawleys Island community. Matthew Henry ran away from his home on Old Cedar Loop, deputies said. He was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. He was noticed not to be in his room as of 5 a.m. Sunday.

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO