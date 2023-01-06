Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
Andrews man shot in leg during dispute over car sale, suspect in custody: Deputies
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An Andrews man has been arrested following a shooting incident on Smokethorn Street in Georgetown County Sunday. Aljaron Collins, 36, of Hardee Street was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after an investigation. Deputies said the victim...
abcnews4.com
Suspect in custody after man shot in leg in Georgetown County: Deputies
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect is in custody after a man was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon in Georgetown County. Deputies said they are investigating the incident at a home on Smokethorn Street near Andrews. More information will be released when it is available.
abcnews4.com
Police investigating after body found in Florence as homicide
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after a body was found along the area of the 600 block of Brunson Street in Florence. Police say initially they responded to the area on a cardiac arrest call. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased victim at the scene. The...
abcnews4.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Chesterfield County deputy for DUI, sheriff says
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A traffic stop Saturday led to the arrest of a Chesterfield County deputy on charges of DUI, according to Chesterfield County Sheriff Cambo Streater. Streater said a fellow deputy conducted a traffic stop in the Jefferson area of Chesterfield County. He added the officer...
abcnews4.com
GCSO searching for runaway 15-year-old from Pawleys Island
PAWLEY ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Georgetown County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a runaway 15-year-old out of the Pawleys Island community. Matthew Henry ran away from his home on Old Cedar Loop, deputies said. He was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. He was noticed not to be in his room as of 5 a.m. Sunday.
abcnews4.com
Driver hits more than 8 cars, 2 people at Walmart in Florence
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A driver crashed into eight cars and hit two women Saturday afternoon at the Neighborhood Walmart on South Cashua Drive in Florence, according to witnesses. The witnesses said one of the women was taken to the hospital by Florence County EMS. No word on her...
abcnews4.com
Dog lost on vacation in Myrtle Beach to be reunited with owner 3 years later
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — Roscoe, a 5-year-old Pitbull mix, was brought to All 4 Paws Animal Rescue in Pawleys Island after someone found him near Highway 17 with an injured leg. Peyton Kennedy, with the rescue, said that they don’t typically take in strays, but she felt like...
Comments / 0