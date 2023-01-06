Le Mars Community girls wrestling has been making history all throughout this inaugural season. They made more history on Friday by sending their first athlete off to college in Kylie Hessenius. The senior signed her letter of intent to wrestle in the inaugural year of the Iowa Lakes Community College women’s wrestling program. This moment was not in focus until recently for Hessenius who had always wrestled but never thought of it as an opportunity in college.

LE MARS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO