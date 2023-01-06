ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Storm Increases Local Reservoirs Capacities

By Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d6mw5_0k5n8d7q00

Another atmospheric river is expected to land next week in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — The atmospheric river hitting California this past week has undoubtedly delivered its promise of rainfall. Across the county, residents have found fallen trees and severe damage caused by 50 and 60 MPH winds.

Here are some updated rainfall totals for the last 24 hours (taken at 8 p.m. on Jan. 5 from vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/#):

  • Estrella River: 1.40
  • Hog Canyon: 0.78
  • Salinas River at Paso Robles: 1.16
  • Templeton: 1.19
  • Shandon: 0.77
  • Upper Toro: 1.38
  • Santa Margarita: 1.83

Water is running off the hills, puddling in the streets and even filling the lakes. Here are some updates to the local reservoir capacities:

  • Lake Nacimiento: 37.6
  • San Antonio: 12.8
  • Lopez: 25.7
  • Whale Rock: 72.9
  • Gibraltar: 101.8

Some light showers are expected Saturday and Sunday but another atmospheric river is expected to make its way through the county next week, starting on Monday and Tuesday. Reports are expecting some locations will see 1-4 inches of rain.

Comments / 2

Related
A-Town Daily News

Rain and flooding cause mayhem in Atascadero

– North County joins the rest of the state and the entire region in being inundated with rain over the past few days. An extreme amount of rainfall has wreaked havoc across the county. Today’s forecast should bring just .12-inches of rain to Atascadero, with a break in storms starting...
ATASCADERO, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Mudslide rampages through Los Ojos neighborhood on California's central coast

LOS OSOS, Calif. (KSBY/KERO) — The ongoing extreme weather is still rocking parts of the central coast of California, prompting flood watches, evacuations, and even mudslides like the one that destroyed Phyllis Schoonbeck's home in Los Osos, California. Schoonbeck was at her neighbor's home when she saw tons of...
LOS OSOS, CA
calcoastnews.com

Tree falls on grocery store in SLO, damages building

As strong winds and heavy rainfall flooded city streets, a tall tree uprooted and toppled onto the Smart & Final store in San Luis Obispo on Monday. The large eucalyptus tree was growing in the San Luis Creek area when it uprooted and fell on the top corner of the grocery store roof. The tree left a hole in the roof and multiple leaks into the building.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Update: Highway 33 and Highway 166 both closed by flooding

Flooding rains have closed Highway 166 and Highway 33. Highway 166 was closed from Old River Road in Kern County to Highway 101 near Santa Maria in Santa Barbara County Monday evening. Highway 33 was closed north of Taft from Lokern Road to Highway 46 a short time later by flooding in several locations that led to numerous cars getting stuck and a water rescue.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Flooding, sinkholes, trees down in SLO County, photo gallery

Heavy winds and pounding rains bore down on San Luis Obispo County on Monday, downing trees, trashing roads, causing sinkholes and triggering landslides. First responders and good Samaritans rescued multiple people trapped in cars and homes by the flood waters. A group of surfers played on the streets of SLO, enjoying the water.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Atascadero News

UPDATE: Atascadero Road Closures

ATASCADERO — (UPDATE 7:06P.M.) Following are the continued road closures as of 6:52 pm on Jan. 9:. Los Altos from Hwy. 41 to San Marcos (residents can get to their homes) The City of Atascadero is still advising all Atascadero residents stay at home if possible. To find out...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles, CA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
838K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1889 • The Paso Robles Press is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Paso Robles wine country and home of the California Mid-State Fair. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://pasoroblespress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy