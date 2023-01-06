Storm Increases Local Reservoirs Capacities

Another atmospheric river is expected to land next week in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — The atmospheric river hitting California this past week has undoubtedly delivered its promise of rainfall. Across the county, residents have found fallen trees and severe damage caused by 50 and 60 MPH winds.

Here are some updated rainfall totals for the last 24 hours (taken at 8 p.m. on Jan. 5 from vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/#):

Estrella River: 1.40

Hog Canyon: 0.78

Salinas River at Paso Robles: 1.16

Templeton: 1.19

Shandon: 0.77

Upper Toro: 1.38

Santa Margarita: 1.83

Water is running off the hills, puddling in the streets and even filling the lakes. Here are some updates to the local reservoir capacities:

Lake Nacimiento: 37.6

San Antonio: 12.8

Lopez: 25.7

Whale Rock: 72.9

Gibraltar: 101.8

Some light showers are expected Saturday and Sunday but another atmospheric river is expected to make its way through the county next week, starting on Monday and Tuesday. Reports are expecting some locations will see 1-4 inches of rain.