FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two arrested, guns seized in Springfield home raid
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested in Springfield last week and over a dozen guns were seized when the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office raided a home on Cedar St. as part of an ongoing burglary investigation. Sheriff Jack Campbell said the investigation started on Dec. 14 when deputies learned a utility terrain vehicle […]
newschannel20.com
Man robbed in Springfield near 11th and South Grand
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information from the public about an aggravated battery, robbery, and theft that occurred near 11th and South Grand. The Springfield Police Department says around 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 7, the victim m was walking when they were approached by...
Body camera footage of two Springfield EMS workers charged with murder released
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County State’s Attorney office has released the full autopsy and body camera footage surrounding the homicide of Earl Moore Jr. Three Springfield Police officers responded to a 911 call by Earl Moore Jr. All three officer’s body cameras footage have been put on the Sangamon County’s YouTube page here, […]
Two Springfield EMS workers charged with first-degree murder
This story has been updated with information from Springfield Police about the 911 call. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Springfield emergency workers have been charged with first degree murder for improperly restraining a patient. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright announced in a news conference Tuesday first-degree murder charges for Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan […]
wlds.com
Two LifeStar EMS Workers Arrested For First-Degree Murder in Springfield Patient’s Death
Two LifeStar EMS workers in Springfield have been charged with first-degree murder of a person in their care. In a press conference today, Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright said that 35 year old Earl L. Moore was in the care of two Lifestar EMS workers after they were called to a home in Springfield last month. 50 year old Peter Cadigan and 44 year old Peggy J. Finley have each been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Moore’s death. The citations for Finley and Cadigan were filed by the Illinois State Police.
wjbc.com
A pair of Springfield EMT’s reportedly “knew better and just didn’t care”
SPRINGFIELD – The December death of a Springfield man has drawn the attention of the NAACP. Teresa Haley, the organization’s president in Springfield and in Illinois, says the case of Earl Moore, Jr., 35, shows the disparities in health care for Blacks and whites. Moore, who was Black, was hallucinating when a loved one called 9-1-1. EMT’s Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley allegedly were rough with Moore, putting him prone on a stretcher and strapping him in tightly across his back.
Pritzker just signed the assault weapons ban. What happens now?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker signed an assault weapon ban into law Tuesday night. Some of the law goes into effect immediately, some will not go into effect until later. Immediately Now in Illinois, it is illegal to sell or deliver any assault weapon anywhere in the state of Illinois. “Sales of assault weapons […]
newschannel20.com
Missing teen in Monticello located near Sangamon River
MONTICELLO,Ill. (WICS) — Police in Monticello and Piatt County found Kayden Kelley, 18, who went missing on Friday. Kelley was last seen on Bell Avenue in Monticello during the afternoon Friday possibly walking toward Allerton Park. Kelley was located by the Sangamon River. An Illinois State Police air unit...
WAND TV
Man arrested on weapons and drug charges in Springfield
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division executed a search warrant in the 300 block of East Cedar St., in Springfield. According to Police on January 6, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Detectives obtained a warrant for a 34-year-old man, as part of an on-going investigation of a burglary in the 2600 block of East Cornell, which was reported on December 14, 2022.
Domestic altercation causes fire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Battalion Chief Timothy May said the Decatur Fire Department responded to a fire caused by a domestic altercation on Sunday morning. Crews arrived on the scene at the 1100 block of E. Henderson Ave. around 5:00 a.m. They saw light smoke coming from the front door of the house. The fire […]
wlds.com
Rushville Community Rallies Around Police Officer Diagnosed with Leukemia
The Rushville Police Department is rallying around one of their own. Rushville K9 Officer Handler Nathan Rauch was admitted to Blessing Hospital in Quincy on Monday after a medical episode. Rushville Chief of Police Rick Wright told WGEM that Rauch had taken time off in November and hadn’t been recovering from an illness. Wright says that Rauch is the type of officer that never took time off prior to the ill health. Rauch has previously worked for the Astoria Police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Department.
wlds.com
Pawnee Woman Dead in 3-Vehicle Crash on IL-104 in Southern Sangamon
One woman has died after a 3-vehicle collision on Illinois Route 104 in Sangamon County. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed the death of a 42 year old woman from Pawnee at the scene in the 3-car crash that involved a semi tractor trailer on Route 104 just east of Interstate 55 this afternoon.
newschannel20.com
Missing Macoupin County man found safe
MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — A Palmyra man who was reported missing on Sunday was found safe. The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office reported thatc has been found alive in Henderson County. Winters suffers from dementia. He is being checked by EMTs.
wlds.com
Identity of Woman Who Perished in IL-104 Crash Near Pawnee Released
The Illinois State Police & Sangamon County Coroner’s Office have released more information about a 3-vehicle collision that took a Pawnee woman’s life yesterday in Southern Sangamon County. According to a State Police report, a 2014 Ford Explorer being driven by 33 year old Cassandra Prindle of Springfield...
WAND TV
Two injured after car goes airborne in Christian County crash
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a car went airborne in a crash in Christian County Tuesday. Illinois State Police troopers responded to US Route 51 just north of Assumption around 6:30 a.m. Troopers said a vehicle going southbound on US Route 51 near...
newschannel20.com
Man arrested on gun and drug charges
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man is facing charges of possession of stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm without a FOID card. The Sangamon County Sherrif's Office says at 5 p.m. on Friday, detectives obtained a search...
Central Illinois Proud
Attempted murder suspect caught in Fulton County
FULTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A man wanted in another state for attempted murder has been arrested in Fulton County. According to Fulton Sheriff’s Office Facebook, 32-year-old Daniel Morgan of Rock Island was arrested at the Casey’s in Lewistown and was taken into custody without incident. Morgan had a...
newschannel20.com
Local Ward meeting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield residents in ward seven have the opportunity to share their concerns about their neighborhood. Mayor Jim Langfelder and Alderman Joe McMenamin are holding a community discussion Wednesday night for ward seven. People can not only share their thoughts they can also learn about the...
One dog dead, one person displaced following Springfield fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One dog is dead and another person was displaced following a fire in Springfield on Saturday night. Springfield Fire Department Chief Brandon D. Blough said crews arrived on the scene at White Birch Dr. and saw an attached garage on fire. The fire also spread to the attic. The fire was […]
Here's Why Flags in Illinois Are Flying at Half-Staff
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has decreed that all individuals and entities covered by the state’s Flag Display Act are to fly flags at half-staff in honor of a downstate fire chief who passed away last week. According to the proclamation, flags were to be lowered to honor Maroa Fire...
