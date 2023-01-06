The Mitchell School Board meets today at 5:30 PM at the MCTEA building across from Mitchell Senior High School. The board will set the date for the joint county/school election for 2023, consider an addition to the Mitchell Technical College Faculty and Staff handbooks, and will discuss the process for potentially hiring an interim superintendent and for selecting a permanent superintendent of schools for the Mitchell School District. Today’s meeting is open to the public. The agenda can be found here: https://core-docs.s3.amazonaws.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/2788/MSD/2674430/Board_Member_Book_Jan_9_2023.pdf.

5 HOURS AGO