Maine Veterans ProjectThe Maine WriterMaine State
UMaine's cutting-edge project returns ancestral artifacts to Alaska's Tlingit tribeRachel PerkinsOrono, ME
Old Town, Maine Makes Bold Move to Revitalize Downtown EconomyRachel PerkinsOld Town, ME
Parents Group to Challenge Books in HermonThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
5 Charities Making a Difference in Bangor, MaineRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Plane of Vomiting Passengers Lands After Horror Flight
A flight carrying several ill passengers, including some who were vomiting, landed at Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday, officials said. Authorities with American Airlines told CBS Philadelphia the flight, which was coming from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Island, had encountered “moderate turbulence” before arrival. First responders met the aircraft at its gate “out of an abundance of caution,” according to an airline spokesperson, but no one was hospitalized. “The captain mentioned there was a weather system forming around us,” one passenger told CBS Philadelphia. “It was quite bad, and he requested permission to go up and down and that was denied. It was just really bumpy. It was just inconsistent. It was noisy from every direction.” Airport officials confirmed the incident had not impacted regular service.Read it at CBS Philadelphia
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Husband of missing Massachusetts mom-of-three who vanished at 4am on New Year's Day is art swindler
The husband of missing mom-of three, Ana Walshe 39, pled guilty to selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings to a South Korean buyer for $80,000, in 2021. Brian Walshe, 48, was charged in 2021.
Local 6 Yr Old Abandoned on Bus, Walks to School Cold and Alone
Two weeks ago, Fonda-Fultonville Central School District (FFCSD) employee and mother Dominique Boomhower endured her "worst nightmare" as her 6 year old son Cameron was left unsupervised after falling asleep on the school bus. Once he woke up, he walked to school all alone in the cold. The bus driver failed to check the vehicle for remaining children once they stopped, leaving promptly after parking (CBS 6 Albany). The worst part? Cameron was sitting directly behind the driver's seat, so the whole ordeal could have been prevented if the bus driver had just turned around.
Plane passenger ‘chokes out flight attendant’ on flight to Australia before being hauled off aircraft by cops
A RAGING passenger allegedly choked out a flight attendant before being hauled away by cops as chaos broke out on a plane. The long-haul flight to Australia was forced to be diverted as the problem flyer was reportedly had to be zip tied to his seat amid the carnage. The...
Police drain pool at home of missing Massachusetts mom
Authorities who are desperately searching for missing mother Ana Walshe have turned their attentions to the pool behind the former home that she shared with her husband Brian Walshe.
Escaped animal sends plane into chaos as flight attendant struggles to wrangle creature in cross-country trip
AN escaped cat sent a flight into chaos as crew members struggled to wrangle the kitty during the cross-country trip. A flight attendant managed to save the day after a tabby cat got separated from its owner in a video that’s now gone viral online. On a December 30...
Crews find woman lost while searching NH woods for decorative branches
SALISBURY, N.H. – New Hampshire Fish and Game crews were able to locate a woman who got lost in the woods while looking for pine branches and pieces of wood to use for home décor.The 54-year-old woman's husband dropped her off Friday along Warner Road in Salisbury, N.H. around 3:50 p.m.The woman's husband stayed in the car and waited. When nightfall arrived and his wife did not return, the man began searching but was unsuccessful. Conservation officers and New Hampshire State Police troopers responded to help search. Because it snowed Friday, there were fresh tracks that led crews to the woman about a mile from where she had started.The woman, who was cold and wet but not hurt, was brought back to the road around 6:30 p.m. She told search crews that she did not know how to get back to her husband, and had no light source."Even though you might be planning for a quick outing, be prepared for the unexpected by bringing extra food, water, clothing and lights," Fish and Game said.
Airport police officer threatens to arrest stranded passengers waiting to rebook cancelled Southwest flights
An airport police officer allegedly threatened to arrest passengers for trespassing when they were stranded at the Nashville International Airport amid widespread holiday flight delays.In a video, posted on Tuesday by former state house candidate Brad Batt, an officer can be heard saying, “You will be arrested for trespassing.”All around him, a group of dismayed passengers tries to explain that they no longer have valid tickets for the nearby gate because of problems with their flights.“Are you kidding me?” one bystander can be heard saying.“Right now,” the officer continues. “To the unsecured side. The ticket counter will help you...
Plane passenger tries to light cigarette mid-flight
A video of a man attempting to light a cigarette on an American Airlines flight has gone viral after a fellow passenger shared it online.Sara Radosevich tweeted from the American Airlines flight on Tuesday 6 December after witnessing the man trying to smoke mid flight.The video showed the man, who was sitting a few seats away from her, pulling out a lighter and lighting a cigarette, before the footage cuts out.This guy really just lit a cigarette mid flight.. @AmericanAir good thing your girly pop flight attendant snatched it out of his hands pic.twitter.com/oRAeLFvLiO— Sara Radosevich (@Sara_Radosevich) December 6, 2022Radosevich...
Are there wolves in Maine?
Maine is a big state with a lot of wilderness. It’s no surprise that the answer to, “are there wolves in Maine” is complicated. The answer to that question really depends on who you ask!
pethelpful.com
8-Month-Old Maine Coon Cat's Massive Size Has People in Awe
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Time to open up the Genius Book of World Records and find out the size of the largest Maine Coon cat. Because we think we accidentally stumbled upon a contender to beat the record! Trust us, your jaw will drop once you see this cat.
This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
Passengers on turbulent Hawaiian Airlines flight were ‘floating off’ their chairs
What happened on the Hawaiian Airlines flight? How many passengers were injured? What has Hawaiian Airlines done for the passengers?
ems1.com
Wrongful death claim filed against former Maine EMT, volunteer squad
HERMON, Maine — The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
Newry couple that discovered $1.5 billion lithium deposit is fighting in court to mine it
Pieces of kunzite, a variety of the lithium-bearing crystals found in Newry, for sale at the Rock & Art Shop in Bar Harbor. Photo by Kate Cough. A couple hoping to excavate what may be the world’s richest lithium deposit on their property in Newry has taken their case to Superior Court in an effort to clarify what is considered a metal under Maine’s 2017 mining law, one of the strictest in the nation.
A teacher in Wisconsin who missed her $4,000 honeymoon cruise after Southwest canceled her flight still hasn't gotten her luggage back after 11 days
Andrea Grasenick said she even offered to pick up her two suitcases from the airport after Southwest failed to return them over a week later.
A United Passenger's Lost Luggage Was Delivered To McDonald's
You may be able to handle delayed flights, limited foot space, and bad airplane meals, but arriving at your destination without your luggage is something nobody wants to experience. Many things could've led to this point; the bags could have been incorrectly tagged, placed on the wrong plane, or not transferred in time after a layover. According to Luggage Hero, 692,884 bags were handled incorrectly in the first half of 2021, which is just about 0.4%. The airline that handles your luggage the safest is Allegiant Air, while the one that takes the worst care is Envoy Air. United Airlines sits somewhere in the middle.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Largest Whitetail Deer Ever Caught in Maine
When most people hear or read the state ‘Maine‘, they think of lobsters and delicious seafood. This beautiful state has many fisheries and about 3,500 miles of beautiful coastlines. Even though Maine is known for its fisheries and lobsters, there are other larger animals. For example, there are...
