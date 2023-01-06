Read full article on original website
OC: Professor fired for gay guest speaker files lawsuit
A former Oklahoma Christian University professor, who was allegedly fired for having a gay guest speaker talk to his class, is now firing back with a lawsuit.
Dumas ISD comments on reported improper relationship between employee, student
DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Dumas Independent School District recently released information about an employee of the district who was reportedly engaged in an improper relationship with a minor who is now a Dumas High School graduate. According to a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com by the district, officials said the district received information […]
KOCO
Lone Grove Schools mourns death of high school student involved in December crash
LONE GROVE, Okla. — Lone Grove Schools is mourning the death of a high school student who was involved in a crash in December. "Our school received information from the family today that she has passed away," Lone Grove Schools officials posted to social media. "Please pray for the family, our school and community as we work together to cope with this loss."
KOCO
Incident at Tulsa day care prompts parents to demand accountability, answers
TULSA, Okla. — A day care instructor was fired after a video surfaced showing her insulting and speaking in a rude way to a child she was caring for in Tulsa. "You are a very, very annoying and ugly child," the now-former employee at the South Mingo KinderCare Learning Center was recorded saying.
News On 6
Rose State Offering New Degree Program
To help keep up with the demand for workers in science-based industries, Rose State College is now offering a new associates degree. Dean of Science and Engineering at Rose State College, Ryan Stoddard said they are the first community college in the state to offer an associate of science degree in data science and analytics.
Oklahoma school going solar through new pilot program
A middle school in Norman is getting an eco-friendly facelift.
Hofmeister launches online portal to track school districts’ use of federal relief funds
Oklahomans can now track school districts' use of federal COVID relief funds with a new online portal.
