Oklahoma State

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Dumas ISD comments on reported improper relationship between employee, student

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Dumas Independent School District recently released information about an employee of the district who was reportedly engaged in an improper relationship with a minor who is now a Dumas High School graduate. According to a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com by the district, officials said the district received information […]
DUMAS, TX
KOCO

Lone Grove Schools mourns death of high school student involved in December crash

LONE GROVE, Okla. — Lone Grove Schools is mourning the death of a high school student who was involved in a crash in December. "Our school received information from the family today that she has passed away," Lone Grove Schools officials posted to social media. "Please pray for the family, our school and community as we work together to cope with this loss."
LONE GROVE, OK
News On 6

Rose State Offering New Degree Program

To help keep up with the demand for workers in science-based industries, Rose State College is now offering a new associates degree. Dean of Science and Engineering at Rose State College, Ryan Stoddard said they are the first community college in the state to offer an associate of science degree in data science and analytics.
MIDWEST CITY, OK

