ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1070 KHMO-AM

Nearly 30 Dogs Rescued from Missouri Breeder, Many Injured

According to reports, it took a dozen hours to accomplish, but nearly 30 dogs were rescued from a Missouri breeder with many of the animals showing terrible injuries. FOX 2 St. Louis shared the story of the Humane Society of Missouri as teams traveled from Maryland Heights to Ozark County on a rescue mission. They report it was a formerly licensed breeder with animals in allegedly different states of abuse and neglect.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could bring half a million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” is planned for Osage Beach’s community. A press release about the resort […]
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KYTV

Keep the bird feeders out through the winter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Every year, the saying goes around that the birds will fly south as the winter season comes. While migratory birds pass through the Ozarks each year as the seasons get colder, some species in Missouri remain put. It doesn’t come as a surprise to Jessica Kindall,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KCTV 5

Going With Grace: Embers Candle Bar

Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. Today she’s taking you on an adventure – one scent at a time from Embers Candle Bar in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
KOLR10 News

One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter

DANVILLE, Mo — Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One, in particular, is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it’s full of history. However, you’re not allowed to go inside. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri (just west of the Saint Louis area) is an exciting place. […]
MISSOURI STATE
kq2.com

January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month...as cancer is now the number one leading cause of death in the fire service. “Cancer is now the number one killer in the fire service, it just took over a heart attack cardiovascular disease your last year, a couple years ago,” said Jamey McVicker, Assistant Fire Chief with the St. Joseph Police Department.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Mid-Missouri sees overnight snowfall for the start of the New Year

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mid-Missouri experienced overnight snowfall for the first time since the start of 2023. ABC 17 Meteorologists say Mid-Mo saw below one-inch snow totals with isolated reports of two inches in northeastern Missouri. If you need to get out Sunday morning, you'll want to use caution as the roads could still be wet. The post Mid-Missouri sees overnight snowfall for the start of the New Year appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MEXICO, MO
KYTV

Three men charged in the 2018 Duck Boat tragedy to appear in court this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The three men charged in the death of 17 people in the 2018 Duck Boat tragedy at Table Rock Lake will appear in court this week. According to court documents Captain Kenneth Scott McKee and two supervisors, Curtis Lanham and Charles Baltzell, are all scheduled for preliminary hearings on Tuesday, January 10, and Wednesday, January 11.
STONE COUNTY, MO
kq2.com

Father-Son duo enjoy coaching against each other

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A lot of kids play for their parents, but it's not very often you see a kid coach against their parent. Which is exactly what is happening in the KCI. "The first time we ever played last year, it was kind of different at first, like do I talk to him before the game do I try to remain just away from him," said Braydn Kemper.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kshb.com

Weather Blog: Tracking small winter system Saturday

We are tracking a small winter system today. The computer models have been all over the place on amounts and placement of the precipitation. Add in temperatures around freezing and you get the making of a complex forecast. So, when this happens you have to take the forecast one hour...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy