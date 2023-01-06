Read full article on original website
Nearly 30 Dogs Rescued from Missouri Breeder, Many Injured
According to reports, it took a dozen hours to accomplish, but nearly 30 dogs were rescued from a Missouri breeder with many of the animals showing terrible injuries. FOX 2 St. Louis shared the story of the Humane Society of Missouri as teams traveled from Maryland Heights to Ozark County on a rescue mission. They report it was a formerly licensed breeder with animals in allegedly different states of abuse and neglect.
New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could bring half a million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” is planned for Osage Beach’s community. A press release about the resort […]
Keep the bird feeders out through the winter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Every year, the saying goes around that the birds will fly south as the winter season comes. While migratory birds pass through the Ozarks each year as the seasons get colder, some species in Missouri remain put. It doesn’t come as a surprise to Jessica Kindall,...
Going With Grace: Embers Candle Bar
Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. Today she’s taking you on an adventure – one scent at a time from Embers Candle Bar in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.
One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter
DANVILLE, Mo — Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One, in particular, is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it’s full of history. However, you’re not allowed to go inside. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri (just west of the Saint Louis area) is an exciting place. […]
January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month...as cancer is now the number one leading cause of death in the fire service. “Cancer is now the number one killer in the fire service, it just took over a heart attack cardiovascular disease your last year, a couple years ago,” said Jamey McVicker, Assistant Fire Chief with the St. Joseph Police Department.
Stolen truck from Rogers used in Missouri ATM burglary attempt
Barry County Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects that stole a truck in Rogers, Ark. to attempt a burglary in Missouri.
The Allegedly Best Steakhouse in Missouri is Just Off of Route 66
Sometimes when I see a location declared "the best" at anything, I wonder to myself if this is something we all voted on or did someone just make it up? That's why I share what is allegedly the best steakhouse in Missouri. If the internet is right about this, the place is located just off of historic Route 66.
Mid-Missouri sees overnight snowfall for the start of the New Year
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mid-Missouri experienced overnight snowfall for the first time since the start of 2023. ABC 17 Meteorologists say Mid-Mo saw below one-inch snow totals with isolated reports of two inches in northeastern Missouri. If you need to get out Sunday morning, you'll want to use caution as the roads could still be wet. The post Mid-Missouri sees overnight snowfall for the start of the New Year appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sheriff IDs St. Joseph man as suspect after woman shot in the leg
BROWN COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have identified the suspect as Mark Alan Edmundson, 48, of St Joseph. Just after 4 p.m. January 2, Brown County dispatch received a call. of a possible shooting and battery in the vicinity of US 36 Highway near. Timber, according...
Three men charged in the 2018 Duck Boat tragedy to appear in court this week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The three men charged in the death of 17 people in the 2018 Duck Boat tragedy at Table Rock Lake will appear in court this week. According to court documents Captain Kenneth Scott McKee and two supervisors, Curtis Lanham and Charles Baltzell, are all scheduled for preliminary hearings on Tuesday, January 10, and Wednesday, January 11.
Internet Claims the Best Bakery in Missouri is in Macon
If the internet is right, the best bakery in Missouri is located in a general store just off Highway 36 in Macon. Let's see if the talking heads on the net are right about this one. I'll confess that I tend to be skeptical when the internet decides something. Do...
“Most Haunted Road In Missouri”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Missouri is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, and it is no surprise that it is home to a number of haunted roads. From eerie forests to abandoned bridges, these haunted roads are sure to send shivers down your spine. Here are the five most haunted roads in Missouri:
Bertha Gifford: Missouri’s first female serial killer
Bertha Gifford was a serial murderer who killed people in Missouri in the early 1900s. She is thought to have poisoned at least 17 people, some of whom were children, over a number of years.
Father-Son duo enjoy coaching against each other
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A lot of kids play for their parents, but it's not very often you see a kid coach against their parent. Which is exactly what is happening in the KCI. "The first time we ever played last year, it was kind of different at first, like do I talk to him before the game do I try to remain just away from him," said Braydn Kemper.
Weather Blog: Tracking small winter system Saturday
We are tracking a small winter system today. The computer models have been all over the place on amounts and placement of the precipitation. Add in temperatures around freezing and you get the making of a complex forecast. So, when this happens you have to take the forecast one hour...
Missouri is home of the smallest national park in the U.S.
The starting point of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, is home to the smallest national park in the United States.
Mississippi River in Missouri Freezes Solid During Bomb Cyclone in Shocking Pics
A part of the mighty Mississippi river saw unprecedented freezing temps during the bomb cyclone event that hit the country recently. According to reports, this unique weather event has led to areas of the massive river freezing over completely. The Mississippi River Turns Into “One Solid Mass” of Ice In...
WATCH: Updated track of Mid-Missouri snow forecast
ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather's Jessica Hafner gives an update on the snow expected to fall on Mid-Missouri on Saturday night. The post WATCH: Updated track of Mid-Missouri snow forecast appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
“Most Haunted Road In Kansas”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Kansas is a state with a rich history and a colorful past. It's no surprise that some of its roads are rumored to be haunted by ghosts and other supernatural entities. In this article, we'll take a look at the five most haunted roads in Kansas.
