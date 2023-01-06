ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Mardi Gras 2023 kicks off in New Orleans with krewes and culture bearers

By Kylee Bond
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37LZq9_0k5n8G1F00

Press conference streaming live in the player above at 10 a.m. Friday

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Happy King’s Day, Louisiana! On Friday morning, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will join Mardi Gras krewes like Zulu and Rex, along with other culture bearers to kick off Carnival season. Watch the press conference live from Mardi Gras Worlds in the player above.

See a full list of 2023 parade schedules here! Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

Mardi Gras in New Orleans: Here is the 2023 parade schedule

Friday, January 6 French Quarter Uptown New Orleans Saturday, January 7 Covington, LA Mandeville, LA Saturday, January 28 Marigny Sunday, January 29 Friday, February 3 French Quarter Slidell, LA Saturday, February 4 French Quarter Slidell, LA Sunday, February 5 French Quarter Metairie, LA Slidell, LA Marigny Pearl River, LA Friday, February 10 French Quarter Metairie, […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

3 shot dead on Banks Street in Mid-City, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three male victims were killed Saturday night (Jan. 7) in a triple homicide on Banks Street in Mid-City, New Orleans police said. The victims, whose identities have not been disclosed, included a 27-year-old man and two other male victims whose ages, if determined, have not been revealed by police. The victims were found shortly after 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Banks Street near the corner of South Rendon Street.
CENTRAL, LA
KPEL 96.5

Watch New Orleans Man Fight Off Carjackers With Pot of Gumbo, Wrestle Suspect Through Sunroof

While this unidentified NOLA man took matters into his own hands during an attempted carjacking, in hindsight, he's acknowledging the danger associated with his actions. According to WDSU, the man was dropping off a present to a neighbor on Christmas Day in Uptown New Orleans. You can see the man exit his vehicle on video—as he told the news station that he didn't plan on his delivery taking any longer than one minute.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy