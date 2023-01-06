Mardi Gras 2023 kicks off in New Orleans with krewes and culture bearers
Press conference streaming live in the player above at 10 a.m. Friday
NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Happy King’s Day, Louisiana! On Friday morning, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will join Mardi Gras krewes like Zulu and Rex, along with other culture bearers to kick off Carnival season. Watch the press conference live from Mardi Gras Worlds in the player above.See a full list of 2023 parade schedules here! Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
