ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Comments / 3

Related
People

Las Vegas Teen Flag Football Star Collapses and Dies 'Playing the Game She Loves'

Ashari Hughes "loved music, dancing" but the 16-year-old "called football the real love of her life" A high school student in Las Vegas died while playing flag football on Thursday night. The student – who was later identified by the Clark County Coroner's office as 16-year-old Ashari Hughes – was in the middle of a game when she started experiencing chest problems, a family member told KVVU-TV. She had gone to the sidelines to rest when she collapsed.  Ian Salzman, the principal of Desert Oasis High School where Hughes...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired Sunday Night

The Houston Texans have reportedly made a decision on head coach Lovie Smith. Smith has reportedly been fired by the franchise on Sunday evening. The Texans beat the Colts on Sunday afternoon, finishing the season with a win, but losing out on the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
PennLive.com

Former Phillies pitcher, MLB all-star has died

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Bill Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Campbell had reportedly been in hospice care in the Chicago area. Campbell spent the 1984 season with the Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 6-5 record with a 3.43 era and one save. Campbell...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Strahan's Announcement

Michael Strahan and Skip Bayless both work for the same network, covering the NFL. However, that didn't stop Strahan from making a pretty notable announcement on Sunday afternoon: he 100 percent disagrees with Bayless' "inhumane" comments. “There were things done here, by somebody at this network, that were inhumane,” he...
OnlyHomers

New England Patriots Suspend Jones

The New England Patriots have made a surprising move before the final game of the regular season, where it has been announced they have suspended two key players from their team.
All Cardinals

J.J. Watt Honored by Brothers T.J./Derek Wearing His No. 99 Jersey

It's an emotional ride for Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt, who is set to play in his final NFL game today. Brothers T.J. and Derek Watt donned his Cardinals No. 99 jersey ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers' matchup with the Cleveland Browns. In this story:. Arizona Cardinals. The Arizona...
Yardbarker

Tony Dungy Blasts Texans For Firing Lovie Smith

The Houston Texans fired head coach Lovie Smith on Sunday night after just one season, making him the third coach fired by the Texans in as many seasons after David Culley in 2021, and Bill O'Brien in 2020. And now, the Texans have begun to face backlash for their decision...
HOUSTON, TX
Athlon Sports

Look: Photo of Smiling Damar Hamlin is Going Viral

Good news continues to arrive about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. On Saturday, the Bills announced that Hamlin, while still hospitalized, continues to progress in his recovery. Just as exciting has been the confirmation that Hamlin has been able to experience and appreciate the outpouring of ...
MLive.com

NFL Black Monday LIVE UPDATES: Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury; Texans fire Lovie Smith; Rams’ Sean McVay latest rumors, buzz

The NFL regular season is over. Which means pink slip season is here. Several head coaches are on the hot seat following Sunday’s Week 18 games. 2:19 p.m. SI’s Albert Breer: The Browns are scheduling an interview with ex-Lions coach Jim Schwartz for their defensive coordinator opening, per sources. Cleveland’s also put in requests to interview Steelers senior ass’t Brian Flores and Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo for the job.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Breaking: Legendary NFL Quarterback Apparently Fired

A legendary NFL quarterback appears to have been fired by his team on Sunday. Legendary Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar took to social media to announce the tough news on Sunday afternoon before kickoff. "Steelers GameDay yet once again I was informed by the Browns that my services are no...
CLEVELAND, OH
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
186K+
Followers
30K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy