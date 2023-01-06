Read full article on original website
Related
Las Vegas Teen Flag Football Star Collapses and Dies 'Playing the Game She Loves'
Ashari Hughes "loved music, dancing" but the 16-year-old "called football the real love of her life" A high school student in Las Vegas died while playing flag football on Thursday night. The student – who was later identified by the Clark County Coroner's office as 16-year-old Ashari Hughes – was in the middle of a game when she started experiencing chest problems, a family member told KVVU-TV. She had gone to the sidelines to rest when she collapsed. Ian Salzman, the principal of Desert Oasis High School where Hughes...
4 NFL Coaches Most Likely to be Fired on Black Monday 2023
The most likely NFL coaches fired on Black Monday 2023 include an interim headman, two first-year coaches, and a coach with a long contract. The post 4 NFL Coaches Most Likely to be Fired on Black Monday 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: This Absurd Play Call By Andy Reid Is Going Viral On Saturday
With the top seed in the AFC still up for grabs this Saturday, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are laying it all on the line. The Chiefs lead the Raiders 24-3 at halftime, but one play call from the Kansas City skipper this afternoon has NFL fans scratching their heads. Late in the ...
Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired Sunday Night
The Houston Texans have reportedly made a decision on head coach Lovie Smith. Smith has reportedly been fired by the franchise on Sunday evening. The Texans beat the Colts on Sunday afternoon, finishing the season with a win, but losing out on the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Former Phillies pitcher, MLB all-star has died
Former Major League Baseball pitcher Bill Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Campbell had reportedly been in hospice care in the Chicago area. Campbell spent the 1984 season with the Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 6-5 record with a 3.43 era and one save. Campbell...
Look: Patrick Mahomes’s Tribute For Damar Hamlin This Saturday Is Going Viral
The final week of the NFL's regular season is set to kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET this Saturday when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite today's return to football, the NFL world is continuing to honor and pray for Bills safety Damar Hamlin. He remains in critical condition at ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Strahan's Announcement
Michael Strahan and Skip Bayless both work for the same network, covering the NFL. However, that didn't stop Strahan from making a pretty notable announcement on Sunday afternoon: he 100 percent disagrees with Bayless' "inhumane" comments. “There were things done here, by somebody at this network, that were inhumane,” he...
New England Patriots Suspend Jones
The New England Patriots have made a surprising move before the final game of the regular season, where it has been announced they have suspended two key players from their team.
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
Breaking: Buffalo Bills Make Classy Decision On Damar Hamlin's Contract
There won't be any contract negotiations happening in Buffalo. The Buffalo Bills are making sure, despite the fine print, safety Damar Hamlin receives everything he was set to earn this year after suffering cardiac arrest in the Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin would make ...
AOL Corp
J.J. Watt receives emotional, tearful farewell from 49ers fans in final NFL game
J.J. Watt received an emotional and fitting tribute from San Francisco 49ers fans on Sunday afternoon. Watt walked off the field at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday to a standing ovation, one that brought him to tears as he hugged Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury near the end of his final NFL game.
J.J. Watt Honored by Brothers T.J./Derek Wearing His No. 99 Jersey
It's an emotional ride for Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt, who is set to play in his final NFL game today. Brothers T.J. and Derek Watt donned his Cardinals No. 99 jersey ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers' matchup with the Cleveland Browns. In this story:. Arizona Cardinals. The Arizona...
Yardbarker
Tony Dungy Blasts Texans For Firing Lovie Smith
The Houston Texans fired head coach Lovie Smith on Sunday night after just one season, making him the third coach fired by the Texans in as many seasons after David Culley in 2021, and Bill O'Brien in 2020. And now, the Texans have begun to face backlash for their decision...
Look: Photo of Smiling Damar Hamlin is Going Viral
Good news continues to arrive about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. On Saturday, the Bills announced that Hamlin, while still hospitalized, continues to progress in his recovery. Just as exciting has been the confirmation that Hamlin has been able to experience and appreciate the outpouring of ...
Here’s How Gisele Bundchen Spent Her First Christmas Since Divorce from Tom Brady
Now that Gisele Bundchen is no longer married to Tom Brady, she didn’t have to stick around the United States for Tampa Bay’s Christmas Day game this year. She decided to spend her holiday season a little bit differently. Per Page Six, Bundchen and her children traveled to...
MLive.com
NFL Black Monday LIVE UPDATES: Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury; Texans fire Lovie Smith; Rams’ Sean McVay latest rumors, buzz
The NFL regular season is over. Which means pink slip season is here. Several head coaches are on the hot seat following Sunday’s Week 18 games. 2:19 p.m. SI’s Albert Breer: The Browns are scheduling an interview with ex-Lions coach Jim Schwartz for their defensive coordinator opening, per sources. Cleveland’s also put in requests to interview Steelers senior ass’t Brian Flores and Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo for the job.
Breaking: Legendary NFL Quarterback Apparently Fired
A legendary NFL quarterback appears to have been fired by his team on Sunday. Legendary Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar took to social media to announce the tough news on Sunday afternoon before kickoff. "Steelers GameDay yet once again I was informed by the Browns that my services are no...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
186K+
Followers
30K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 3