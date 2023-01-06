Ashari Hughes "loved music, dancing" but the 16-year-old "called football the real love of her life" A high school student in Las Vegas died while playing flag football on Thursday night. The student – who was later identified by the Clark County Coroner's office as 16-year-old Ashari Hughes – was in the middle of a game when she started experiencing chest problems, a family member told KVVU-TV. She had gone to the sidelines to rest when she collapsed. Ian Salzman, the principal of Desert Oasis High School where Hughes...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO