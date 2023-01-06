ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Flint Journal

Genesee County seeking donations, volunteers for homelessness count on Jan. 25

FLINT, MI -- Flint and Genesee County agencies are seeking donations and volunteers for an annual count of those who are experiencing homelessness later this month. Organized by the Flint/Genesee County Continuum of Care, a federally mandated body of homeless service providers, the count will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 8 p.m. to midnight and other sites -- including soup kitchens and other food distribution sites -- will be counted on Thursday, Jan. 26 and Friday, Jan. 27.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Indiana man charged with arson in fire at Saginaw group recovery home

SAGINAW, MI — An Indiana man is facing an arson charge after allegedly setting fire to the group home he lived in on the city’s West Side. About 3 p.m. on Jan. 4, the Saginaw and Buena Vista Township fire departments responded to a reported blaze at a two-story house at 403 N. Webster St. Initial reports indicated there were explosions heard from the basement, said Saginaw Fire Marshal Derron Suchodolski.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Former Flint fire chief filing lawsuit for wrongful termination

Former Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton is filing a lawsuit against the city, claiming he was terminated after he went public about an investigation into a deadly house fire on Pulaski Street. Former Flint fire chief filing lawsuit, alleging wrongful termination. Barton claims his firing in November was due to...
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

New Owners – Flint Twp Couple Purchase TRV FIT Flint

If 2023 is your year to get in shape, TRV Fit Flint is here to help. The popular workout facility on Miller Road was recently purchased by Tom and Samantha Yeager of Flint Township. If the names sound familiar, the husband and wife team are both originally from Flushing. The...
FLINT, MI
wkzo.com

Man officially charged in Lansing murder

LANSING, MI — Twenty-eight-year-old Anthony Anderson Jr. has been charged with killing Shaquille Brown and injuring Curshawn Terrell in a shooting at a recording studio in Lansing Township on New Year’s Eve. The Saginaw-area man is accused of shooting both at 51 Sessions, which in a building along...
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Flint firefighters battle massive blaze on city's east side

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint firefighters were on the scene of a massive fire at a vacant lumber yard Saturday night. The bright orange flames could be seen for miles away. Patrons at Timothy's Pub on Robert T. Longway Boulevard first smelled the smoke, then came outside to investigate and saw flames shooting into the night sky.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

