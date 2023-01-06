FLINT, MI -- Flint and Genesee County agencies are seeking donations and volunteers for an annual count of those who are experiencing homelessness later this month. Organized by the Flint/Genesee County Continuum of Care, a federally mandated body of homeless service providers, the count will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 8 p.m. to midnight and other sites -- including soup kitchens and other food distribution sites -- will be counted on Thursday, Jan. 26 and Friday, Jan. 27.

GENESEE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO