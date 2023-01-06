Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unique new restaurant serving "Wafflewiches" just opened in MichiganKristen WaltersEssexville, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Former Saginaw mayor's unusual will contained unusual and spiteful clauseAuthor Ed AndersonSaginaw, MI
Related
Flint council members taking closer look at privately owned blighted property
FLINT, MI -- The city’s decades-long battle to clean up abandoned, run-down and partially burned homes is expected to get a multi-million dollar shot in the arm during the next two years as a partnership with the Genesee County Land Bank unfolds. But members of the City Council are...
FeedMe Michigan + Cherry Street Eats offers unique meal prep service in Genesee County
FLUSHING, MI - Tired of cooking all the time?. FeedMe Michigan + Cherry Street Eats is a premium meal prep service featuring ready to eat meals that also offers gluten free and vegan options. For those who are tired of cooking, or simply do not have the time, FeedMe Michigan...
Snowstorm trend: Shifting north, changing outcome for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been for the solid precipitation area to shift north and west into our area of southwest Lower and central Lower Michigan. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference...
Fourth generation Genesee County resident, court referee will replace outgoing judge
FLINT, MI – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the replacement for Genesee County Circuit Court Judge F. Kay Behm, who resigned in December 2022 to take over a position with the United States District Court. Ariana Heath, a circuit court referee for the Genesee County Family Court, will...
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
Neeley administration knocks former fire chief’s allegations as untrue
FLINT, MI -- Mayor Sheldon Neeley’s administration called allegations of wrongdoing made by former Fire Chief Raymond Barton untrue in a statement on Tuesday, Jan. 10, a day after Barton sued the city and the mayor for $10 million in federal court. In the lawsuit, Barton claims Neeley instructed...
WNEM
Abandoned hotel catches fire in Bridgeport Township
BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - An abandoned hotel in Bridgeport Township caught fire Sunday night. Firefighters from multiple departments worked to stop the blaze at the old Days Inn on Dixie Highway, just off I-75.
Genesee County seeking donations, volunteers for homelessness count on Jan. 25
FLINT, MI -- Flint and Genesee County agencies are seeking donations and volunteers for an annual count of those who are experiencing homelessness later this month. Organized by the Flint/Genesee County Continuum of Care, a federally mandated body of homeless service providers, the count will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 8 p.m. to midnight and other sites -- including soup kitchens and other food distribution sites -- will be counted on Thursday, Jan. 26 and Friday, Jan. 27.
Second lawsuit challenges closed-door process used to pick Genesee clerk-register
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- An attorney who has challenged a closed-door process used to appoint the county’s clerk-register may have side-stepped a potential roadblock after a county resident filed a new lawsuit on Monday, Jan. 9, also asking a judge to invalidate the appointment. Former Flushing Mayor and county...
Jury to decide whether Flint city councilman was disorderly in 2022 meeting
FLINT, MI -- Nine months after Flint police handcuffed and removed him from a meeting for being disorderly, City Council member Eric Mays is scheduled to tell his side of the story to a Genesee District Court judge and jury. Mays, who was charged with a misdemeanor violation of a...
Indiana man charged with arson in fire at Saginaw group recovery home
SAGINAW, MI — An Indiana man is facing an arson charge after allegedly setting fire to the group home he lived in on the city’s West Side. About 3 p.m. on Jan. 4, the Saginaw and Buena Vista Township fire departments responded to a reported blaze at a two-story house at 403 N. Webster St. Initial reports indicated there were explosions heard from the basement, said Saginaw Fire Marshal Derron Suchodolski.
abc12.com
Former Flint fire chief filing lawsuit for wrongful termination
Former Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton is filing a lawsuit against the city, claiming he was terminated after he went public about an investigation into a deadly house fire on Pulaski Street. Former Flint fire chief filing lawsuit, alleging wrongful termination. Barton claims his firing in November was due to...
New Owners – Flint Twp Couple Purchase TRV FIT Flint
If 2023 is your year to get in shape, TRV Fit Flint is here to help. The popular workout facility on Miller Road was recently purchased by Tom and Samantha Yeager of Flint Township. If the names sound familiar, the husband and wife team are both originally from Flushing. The...
TeenQuest changes schedule to accommodate more students in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – A new TeenQuest format that will allow for more students to participate in extracurricular activities is being piloted at three Genesee County districts this week. The schedule change comes after partners identified that four days a week for five weeks often conflicted with students’ schedules....
wkzo.com
Man officially charged in Lansing murder
LANSING, MI — Twenty-eight-year-old Anthony Anderson Jr. has been charged with killing Shaquille Brown and injuring Curshawn Terrell in a shooting at a recording studio in Lansing Township on New Year’s Eve. The Saginaw-area man is accused of shooting both at 51 Sessions, which in a building along...
Glenn Wilson to keynote ‘Youth Salute to a King’ on MLK Jr. Day in Flint
FLINT, MI — Glenn Wilson will give the keynote address at “Youth Salute to a King” on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Flint Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. will host the event beginning at noon Monday, Jan. 16 at Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church, located at 3502 Lapeer Road.
Bottled water dries up in Flint as water crisis fallout continues in new year
FLINT, MI -- More than eight years after the Flint water crisis was triggered, bottled water distribution has ended at help centers in Flint while the fallout from the man-made emergency continues into 2023. Here’s the most recent information on criminal and civil court cases tied to the water crisis,...
abc12.com
Flint firefighters battle massive blaze on city's east side
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint firefighters were on the scene of a massive fire at a vacant lumber yard Saturday night. The bright orange flames could be seen for miles away. Patrons at Timothy's Pub on Robert T. Longway Boulevard first smelled the smoke, then came outside to investigate and saw flames shooting into the night sky.
City of Lansing responds to Marvin Gardens conditions
Marvin Gardens in Lansing is an apartment complex that has been heavily featured here on WLNS.
YMCA of Greater Flint announces capital campaign to fund new facility
FLINT, MI - The YMCA of Greater Flint has announced a public capital campaign to raise funds for the new downtown YMCA facility which will be part of Harrison Street Commons, a multi-use building combining the new YMCA with apartments and space for local nonprofits. The YMCA of Greater Flint...
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
24K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 1