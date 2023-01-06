ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

2023 Golden Globes Hits And Misses

Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s that time again, we break down all of the fashion hits and misses from the Golden Globes last night. Our fashion expert, Frank Marino joins us to talk all things sparkle, glitz and glam from the Silver Carpet.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Clark County lights Las Vegas sign blue to show support for LVMPD

A number of Strip resorts lit their iconic marquees and buildings in blue to express their support for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Clark County lights Las Vegas sign blue to show support …. A number of Strip resorts lit their iconic marquees and buildings in blue to express...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Girl Scout Raspberry Rally cookie

2 dead, 1 injured in Las Vegas northwest valley shooting. Metro Police have detained at least two people following a double homicide in a northwest valley neighborhood near U.S. 95 and Tropical Parkway. 2 injured after shooting in Downtown Las Vegas, police …. Metro police investigated a shooting involving 2...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas hospital adds more free CPR classes due to rising demand

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Demand to learn CPR is rising across the valley. University Medical Center (UMC) is now offering more free classes in response to that demand. The medical center’s Healthy Living Institute offers free CPR classes to the community. More classes are now scheduled through the first quarter of the year. The classes offer traditional CPR training, along with specialized training for helping infants and children.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Hey Foodies! Guy Fieri Just Revealed A Hidden Las Vegas Gem

A local Las Vegas restaurant is going to be the subject of a new episode of the Guy Fieri Food Network series. “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” has been on the air for sixteen years, since 2007. And we have discovered a lot of amazing places we want to try, thanks to this show. The latest one is right here in our neighborhood.
LAS VEGAS, NV
newtolasvegas.com

Not far from Las Vegas: Nothing

On a recent car trip back to Las Vegas, I actually saw Nothing. The faded billboard sign pictured with this post, along with an abandoned falling-apart convenience store nearby, is all that’s physically left of Nothing, Arizona. Nothing is about 180 miles southeast of the New To Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas One Of The Best Cities To Get Healthy And Stay Healthy

Was your New Year’s resolution the same as it is every year – to be more active, to exercise, to lose weight? Well let’s make it happen this year!. According to a study by WalletHub, it shouldn’t be that hard, since Las Vegas ranked among the best cities for an active lifestyle. We’re lucky to have the great weather we have, and the open spaces we have.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Brian McKnight announces show on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Award-winning singer-songwriter and producer, Brian McKnight, has announced a one-night-only performance on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, McKnight will return to the stage at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, June 17. “McKnight will bring his previously sold-out...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police: Man shoots employee over impounded car

A man attempting to get his car returned to him after it was impounded by a tow company is accused of shooting and killing an employee, according to Las Vegas police. Las Vegas police: Man shoots employee over impounded …. A man attempting to get his car returned to him...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Local family prepares for Make-A-Wish Trailblaze Challenge

Local hikers are getting ready for a big hike to help raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. However, for one family every step they take on the hike is a reminder of how one wish can be life-changing for children who are trying to live life to the fullest. Local...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Fontainebleau Las Vegas names CEO; projected to open late 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A long-anticipated hotel project on the Las Vegas Strip has named its president and CEO. Brett Mufson was named president and CEO of Fontainebleau Las Vegas and remains president of Fontainebleau Development. Mufson was part of the development group that re-acquired the property in 2021, along with partner Jeffrey Soffer.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy