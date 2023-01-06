Read full article on original website
8 News Now
2023 Golden Globes Hits And Misses
Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s that time again, we break down all of the fashion hits and misses from the Golden Globes last night. Our fashion expert, Frank Marino joins us to talk all things sparkle, glitz and glam from the Silver Carpet.
Salad and Go Hits the Jackpot with First Location in Las Vegas
The new store will mark the start of rapid brand expansion across the state of Nevada
Las Vegas Is Home To One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table compiled a list of the 20 best steakhouses in America.
Las Vegas student collapses in bathroom after PE
The senior high school student, Jordan Brister, attended Amplus Academy, a public charter school. Amplus Academy posted information on Brister's death on the school's Facebook page on Sunday.
Las Vegas's Frankensons Pizzeria Saw Business Skyrocket Thanks to a Food Critic TikToker
Whether we want to admit it or not, TikTok is an almighty app, one that houses users whose undeniable influence can make or break a business. Thankfully, said influencers often use their powers for good, lifting up small businesses when they need it most. Article continues below advertisement. See, Las...
8newsnow.com
Clark County lights Las Vegas sign blue to show support for LVMPD
A number of Strip resorts lit their iconic marquees and buildings in blue to express their support for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Clark County lights Las Vegas sign blue to show support …. A number of Strip resorts lit their iconic marquees and buildings in blue to express...
8newsnow.com
Girl Scout Raspberry Rally cookie
2 dead, 1 injured in Las Vegas northwest valley shooting. Metro Police have detained at least two people following a double homicide in a northwest valley neighborhood near U.S. 95 and Tropical Parkway. 2 injured after shooting in Downtown Las Vegas, police …. Metro police investigated a shooting involving 2...
8newsnow.com
Cause of death revealed for Las Vegas teen who died during athletic event
The cause of death has been revealed for the teen who died during an athletic event in south Las Vegas Thursday. Cause of death revealed for Las Vegas teen who died …. The cause of death has been revealed for the teen who died during an athletic event in south Las Vegas Thursday.
8newsnow.com
'It's a one in a billion chance of winning,' Mega Millions lottery customers dream big as jackpot grows
When it comes to winning the lottery, people gamble on their luck in hopes of winning big, but some have said they won't be gambling when it comes to their financial decisions. ‘It’s a one in a billion chance of winning,’ Mega …. When it comes to winning...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas hospital adds more free CPR classes due to rising demand
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Demand to learn CPR is rising across the valley. University Medical Center (UMC) is now offering more free classes in response to that demand. The medical center’s Healthy Living Institute offers free CPR classes to the community. More classes are now scheduled through the first quarter of the year. The classes offer traditional CPR training, along with specialized training for helping infants and children.
963kklz.com
Hey Foodies! Guy Fieri Just Revealed A Hidden Las Vegas Gem
A local Las Vegas restaurant is going to be the subject of a new episode of the Guy Fieri Food Network series. “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” has been on the air for sixteen years, since 2007. And we have discovered a lot of amazing places we want to try, thanks to this show. The latest one is right here in our neighborhood.
newtolasvegas.com
Not far from Las Vegas: Nothing
On a recent car trip back to Las Vegas, I actually saw Nothing. The faded billboard sign pictured with this post, along with an abandoned falling-apart convenience store nearby, is all that’s physically left of Nothing, Arizona. Nothing is about 180 miles southeast of the New To Las Vegas...
Fox5 KVVU
Guest hits $200K jackpot on video poker machine at Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip property spent the first weekend of 2023 by hitting a massive jackpot. According to Caesars Entertainment, the lucky winner hit a jackpot of $200,000 on a video poker machine at Caesars Palace Las Vegas on Saturday. The company...
963kklz.com
Las Vegas One Of The Best Cities To Get Healthy And Stay Healthy
Was your New Year’s resolution the same as it is every year – to be more active, to exercise, to lose weight? Well let’s make it happen this year!. According to a study by WalletHub, it shouldn’t be that hard, since Las Vegas ranked among the best cities for an active lifestyle. We’re lucky to have the great weather we have, and the open spaces we have.
8newsnow.com
Hiker dies in reported avalanche on Mt. Charleston outside Las Vegas: sources
A hiker died in a reported avalanche on a trail at Mount Charleston Monday afternoon, sources told 8 News Now. Hiker dies in reported avalanche on Mt. Charleston …. A hiker died in a reported avalanche on a trail at Mount Charleston Monday afternoon, sources told 8 News Now. ‘She...
Las Vegas gentlemen’s club sues rapper Blueface after alleged shooting
A Las Vegas gentlemen's club has filed a lawsuit against rapper Blueface after a shooting resulted in the closure of their business, documents reviewed by 8 News Now indicate.
Fox5 KVVU
Brian McKnight announces show on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Award-winning singer-songwriter and producer, Brian McKnight, has announced a one-night-only performance on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, McKnight will return to the stage at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, June 17. “McKnight will bring his previously sold-out...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police: Man shoots employee over impounded car
A man attempting to get his car returned to him after it was impounded by a tow company is accused of shooting and killing an employee, according to Las Vegas police. Las Vegas police: Man shoots employee over impounded …. A man attempting to get his car returned to him...
8newsnow.com
Local family prepares for Make-A-Wish Trailblaze Challenge
Local hikers are getting ready for a big hike to help raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. However, for one family every step they take on the hike is a reminder of how one wish can be life-changing for children who are trying to live life to the fullest. Local...
Fox5 KVVU
Fontainebleau Las Vegas names CEO; projected to open late 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A long-anticipated hotel project on the Las Vegas Strip has named its president and CEO. Brett Mufson was named president and CEO of Fontainebleau Las Vegas and remains president of Fontainebleau Development. Mufson was part of the development group that re-acquired the property in 2021, along with partner Jeffrey Soffer.
