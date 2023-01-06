Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Dead In Double Camden Shooting
A 31-year-old South Jersey man was killed and a 20-year-old injured in a shooting on Saturday, Jan. 7, authorities said.Eric Cecilia, of Leesburg, and the other victim were shot on the 3200 block of Saunders Avenue in Camden around 8:45 p.m., Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camd…
Police investigating series of carjackings in Northeast Philadelphia
Since December 30, there have been at least seven similar carjackings in Northeast Philadelphia.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Killed, Another in Critical Following Double Shooting in Philly Bar
A man was killed and another is fighting for his life following a double shooting inside a bar in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood Saturday night. The shooting occurred inside Quinn’s II, a bar along the 5100 block of Frankford Avenue, at 9:51 p.m. A 21-year-old man was shot twice...
fox29.com
Double shooting in West Oak Lane critically injures 1 man, police say
WEST OAK LANE - Two men have been hospitalized, one in critical condition, after a shooting in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened late Sunday afternoon, after 4:30, on the street, near 66th Avenue and Limekiln Pike. A 38-year-old man took three bullets to his...
Man Left For Dead Under Bridge Was Robbed By Evicted Pair: Montco DA
Two 20-year-old people who had been evicted from their apartment robbed and killed of a man whose body was found under a Montgomery County bridge last month, authorities said. Ana Gonzalez-Munguia, 20, and Erick Galo-Ponce, 20, beat 23-year-old Nilson Velazquez-Cardona to death before his body was found under the Stony Creek Bridge on W. Marshall Street Saturday, Dec. 17 around 7:30 a.m. — Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Norristown Acting Police Chief Michael Bishop said.
Crime Fighters: Who killed Eric Davis?
A triple shooting near a funeral service that was ending left one man dead and two women injured. Now, that man's family is asking for your help in finding his killer.
One-year-old child dies after crash in Delaware
HARRINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A deadly car crash involving a one-year-old boy is under investigation by the Delaware State Police. The crash happened Sunday afternoon when a car attempted to switch lanes south of Harrington.Officials say the one-year-old boy from Maryland was taken to a hospital by an ambulance with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead. They are withholding the child's name due to notifying family members and next of kin.Authorities say a Ford Fiesta hit the right front of a Toyota Tacoma when trying to go from the right lane of South Dupont Highway south of Raceway Boulevard...
Philly Teens Leave Retail Worker With Broken Jaw, Tooth: Police
A Center City retail worker was jumped by a group of teenagers after telling them they couldn't enter his store, Philadelphia police say. Investigators say a group of seven teens tried to enter the Guess Store in the Fashion District at 901 Market Street around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 19, but were turned away by an employee for unclear reasons.
fox29.com
Officials: Man arrested for robbing Cherry Hill bank at gunpoint, fleeing with over $76k in cash
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - A bank robber is in custody after stealing more than $76,000 and holding employees at gunpoint, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. William Ray, 42, is accused of robbing Investors Bank on Route 70 in Cherry Hill in broad daylight on December 22. Officials say...
Suspect in attempted Prospect Park child luring arrested
Police in Delaware County have arrested a man who they say was trying to lure young girls into his car outside a Prospect Park school this week.
Two girls, ages 13 and 14, arrested in carjacking at Walmart
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Two girls are in custody in connection with the carjacking of a 54-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot, police said.In the January 2 incident, police say the girls forced their way into an SUV before driving away with the victim still inside and threatening her life.They later pulled over, got the victim out of the car and sped off with the vehicle, police said. The SUV was found a few hours later on North Dover Street in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood.The girls, ages 13 and 14, were identified and arrested Friday night, according to Upper Merion Township police. Their names are not being released because of their age. The girls were charged with robbery, kidnapping and other charges. They are being held at the Montgomery County Youth Center.
fox29.com
Police: 1 man dead, another critical after double shooting erupts inside Frankford bar
FRANKFORD - Saturday night ended with another deadly shooting after several shots were fired at a bar in Philadelphia's Frankford section. Police say two men were struck by gunfire inside Quinn's II Irish Pub on the 5100 block of Frankford Avenue just before 10 p.m. MORE HEADLINES:. One man was...
wfmd.com
Suspect Arrested In Delaware For Shots-Fired Incident In Frederick
He faces several firearms charges. Frederick, Md (KM) A suspect in a firearms discharge in Frederick has been arrested in Delaware. Kyeron Zaimere Cottingham, 26, was taken into custody in Wilmington on December 9th, 2022 with the assistance of the US Marshal Service. Frederick Police say detectives with the Major...
Former Delaware State Trooper Sentenced To 6 Months Prison For Civil Rights Violation
Former Delaware State Trooper Jamal Merrell, 32, of Newark, was sentenced today to six months in prison for federal civil rights violations. Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Pat Thynge pronounced the sentence. According to court documents, Merrell stole various electronic items while on duty from
WDEL 1150AM
Teens shot at sunset
A 16-year-old male gunshot victim and a 14-year-old female gunshot victim have been taken to the hospital this evening. Wilmington Police are investigating the incident that occurred at around 4:45 p.m., in the 1400 block of Clifford Brown Walk. Both victims are in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation...
YAHOO!
Reading police seek suspect in shooting
Jan. 6—Reading police said Friday that they have charged a man in the shooting of another man during a dispute in a Penn Street business. Angel R. Burgos-Ortiz, 44, was charged Thursday with aggravated assault and related offenses in the shooting Monday at 9:30 a.m. at Emmanuel Fish Market and Deli, 914 Penn St.
fox29.com
Police: Teen group wanted for assaulting Fashion District employee, breaking his jaw
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia employee was attacked on-the-job at the height of the holiday season, and now police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspects. Police say a group of teens assaulted the worker at the Guess Store inside the Fashion District on Market Street on December 19.
YAHOO!
Wanted in Berks: January, 8, 2023
Jan. 8----Juan Ortiz Jr, 38, whose last known address was in the 200 block of West 40th Street, Exeter Township, is wanted on corrupt organization and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance charges. Police said Ortiz engaged in an illegal transaction on Feb. 1 and that he was...
wdadradio.com
TWO SUSPECTS IN 2020 SHOOTING DUE IN COURT TODAY
Two of the suspects in a shooting at the Carriage House Apartments will be in Indiana County Court today. 20-year-olds Terrion Gates and Isaiah Moore, both of Philadelphia, are due in court for their status conferences today in front of Indiana County President Judge Thomas Bianco. They are two of the suspects in the shooting death of Jadeyn Wright on October 17th of 2020. Police say that they, along with 20-year-old Isabella Edmonds of Indiana and 23-year-old Delmar Chatman of Johnstown, went to purchase marijuana from Wright at the Carriage House Apartments, which ended with Wright being shot.
YAHOO!
Wilmington police ask for public’s help in pedestrian hit and run
Wilmington police are investigating a hit and run that left one pedestrian with life-threatening injuries. Units responded to reports of a man lying in the roadway near the 3400 block of Wrightsville Ave around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a Wilmington police news release. They found the man and transported him to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
