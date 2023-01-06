Read full article on original website
Help Pueblo PD locate wanted person
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating a man wanted on multiple charges including Parole Violation and Assault with a Deadly Weapon. PPD said 54-year-old Mark Jeffery Villalobos is described as a Hispanic man, 5’8″ tall and weighing 210 lbs. He has brown hair and brown […]
Colorado Springs Police release name of victim in city’s first homicide investigation of 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) released the name of the victim in a deadly apartment shooting. Wednesday, police identified 31-year-old Darrian Adame as the victim in a shooting that happened on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. According to CSPD, officers responded to a shots fired...
Teller County Sheriff’s Office Identify Father and Son in Florrisant Murder-Suicide
The Teller County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on two people found dead in Florissant. A murder-suicide was determined after a father and son were found dead last week. The Sheriff’s Office was notified that a father had missed his court ordered exchange on the night of January 4th. Deputies began searching for the child and father throughout the night.
Police impersonator reportedly spotted in Colorado on Friday
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report that there was a police impersonator along Highway 115 on Friday. The sheriff’s office shared the following description of the suspect following the incident:. “The suspect is described as a white male, 20-30 years...
Suspect identified in Fremont County homicide
(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has released the identity of a suspect who was taken into custody following a suspicious death investigation on Raynolds Avenue in Cañon City late on Friday, Jan. 6. FCSO said deputies originally responded to the 400 block of South Raynolds Avenue around 9 p.m. on […]
Wanted suspect of Parole Violation and Assault arrested
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested David Leiba a Safe Streets wanted criminal. Leiba had a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which included Assault and Menacing. A second no-bond warrant for Assault 2-Strangulation, Felony Menacing with a Real/Simulated Weapon, and Assault 3-Known/Reckless Cause of Injury.
Crash involving a 12-year-old boy and bus under investigation in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a 12-year-old boy and a bus was under investigation in Colorado Springs Tuesday night. Police are reporting the call came in at about 5:48 p.m. in the area of Delta Drive and Chelton Road. The area is on the southwest side of the city just west of S. Academy Boulevard. Early into the investigation, police say the boy ran in front of the bus and was hit. The child was taken to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries but is expected to survive.
WATCH: Murder suspect arrested in Salida
Anderson Aldrich is already facing over 300 charges. Enrollment for universal preschool opens soon in Colorado. The Giving Group Colorado Springs to hold 1st meeting this month, new charitable giving club. Updated: 5 hours ago. Aldrich could be facing more charges on top of the 305 counts they were originally...
Fremont County Sheriff Warning Public About a Police Impersonator
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public about a police impersonator who recently stopped a driver on Colorado 115. The suspect is described as a young, white man between 20 and 30 years old with reddish hair styled in a mullet. His has a thin mustache and was wearing a backward ball cap, sunglasses, a ballistic vest over a long-sleeved gray shirt and dark pants. The suspect’s vehicle is a gray Dodge Charger with red and blue lights on the visor.
Colorado Dollar Store Thief Disguised Himself as Woman + Arrested
We've all seen crime movies where thieves carry out a big, extravagant heist and then disguise themselves in an effort to avoid getting caught. Well, a recent heist that took place in Colorado involved a man who couldn't have gotten away with much, and his disguise, while creative, didn't work out as he'd planned.
Cañon City man arrested for allegedly shooting father in back of head
A Cañon City man was arrested late Friday night for allegedly shooting his father in the back of the head while he was asleep in the home that they shared on South Raynolds Avenue. Joseph Tippet, 36, was arrested by Fremont County deputies on suspicion of murder in the...
13 Investigates seeks answers from lawmakers in response to Pueblo mother killed by ex-boyfriend
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the 2023 Colorado Legislative Session begins, some representatives are considering new laws aimed at cracking down on domestic violence crimes in the state. This comes nearly two months after the 13 Investigates special report "Failed by the system," profiling the murder of a Pueblo mother at the hands of a The post 13 Investigates seeks answers from lawmakers in response to Pueblo mother killed by ex-boyfriend appeared first on KRDO.
Tragedy Strikes Again for Southeastern Colorado
Many in the region woke Sunday morning to news that yet another sports and life mentor had been taken far too soon. Just last week we were shocked to hear of the untimely passing of longtime area coach and athletic director Erik Melgoza after an accident at his home in Alamosa, Colorado. Now there are unconfirmed reports that Darrian Adame who is known for his awesome athletic skills, sense of humor, and love for all, was allegedly killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Colorado Springs which he managed.
Rare ringtail caught after spending 3 weeks in Jeffco department store
A ringtail cat that survived on eating ceiling tiles and shoe boxes in a Kohl's in Colorado has been captured, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said. The rare animal spent three weeks hiding out in the shoe department before being caught.Officials said that the animal was also able to steal food from cat traps that were placed in the store without tripping the mechanism. The ringtail was released into the nearby woods following its capture, officials said.Ringtails, which are members of the raccoon family, are known for being incredibly elusive and are nocturnal, according to the Los Padres Forestwatch. They're known for eating mice, birds and reptiles along with some plants and fruits.Ringtails are also known for being climbers and having hind paws that can rotate 180 degrees, the agency said.Researchers know very little about the ringtail population, which is a cause for concern for the species. Threats include the destruction of its habitat, being hit by cars and contracting diseases from stray animals.
3 charged in Medicaid scheme claiming inmate was providing in-home care
Three Colorado women were charged in an alleged Medicaid fraud scheme in which they claimed one provided home healthcare services to the others from prison.
More people died in El Paso County in 2021 from domestic violence than in any other Colorado county, new report says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Attorney General’s office released it’s 2022 domestic violence report, which shows 2021 was the deadliest year on record in the state when it comes to domestic violence. 91 people died in Colorado in 2021 from domestic violence. That is up from...
Crime Stoppers offer reward after local news station’s window damaged
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information about an unknown person who threw a paving brick through a main window of KRDO Studios and caused serious damage. According to Crime Stoppers, the incident occurred on Jan. 1, and are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information […]
Deputies investigate police impersonator in Fremont County
(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating a report of an alleged police impersonator who stopped a motorist on Highway 115, Thursday evening on Jan. 5. The suspect is described as a White man, 20 to 30 years of age, with reddish hair in a mullet style and a thin […]
Deputies investigate suspicious death on Reynolds Avenue, person of interest identified
UPDATE: SATURDAY 1/07/2023 2:10 p.m. (FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — A man found dead late Friday night on Jan. 6, is being investigated as a suspicious death, according to FCSO. Based on information collected at the scene, FCSO says a person of interest has been identified and taken into custody. At approximately 9 p.m., deputies were […]
Veteran Colo. deputy dies after suffering heart attack while on duty
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of a 22-year veteran law enforcement officer and former Colorado Springs high school basketball standout. Kraig Conger, an Arapahoe County Sheriff's Deputy and former Wasson High School hoops star, died Dec. 28 after suffering a heart attack...
