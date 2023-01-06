ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teller County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Help Pueblo PD locate wanted person

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating a man wanted on multiple charges including Parole Violation and Assault with a Deadly Weapon. PPD said 54-year-old Mark Jeffery Villalobos is described as a Hispanic man, 5’8″ tall and weighing 210 lbs. He has brown hair and brown […]
PUEBLO, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Teller County Sheriff’s Office Identify Father and Son in Florrisant Murder-Suicide

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on two people found dead in Florissant. A murder-suicide was determined after a father and son were found dead last week. The Sheriff’s Office was notified that a father had missed his court ordered exchange on the night of January 4th. Deputies began searching for the child and father throughout the night.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Police impersonator reportedly spotted in Colorado on Friday

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report that there was a police impersonator along Highway 115 on Friday. The sheriff’s office shared the following description of the suspect following the incident:. “The suspect is described as a white male, 20-30 years...
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Suspect identified in Fremont County homicide

(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has released the identity of a suspect who was taken into custody following a suspicious death investigation on Raynolds Avenue in Cañon City late on Friday, Jan. 6. FCSO said deputies originally responded to the 400 block of South Raynolds Avenue around 9 p.m. on […]
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Wanted suspect of Parole Violation and Assault arrested

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested David Leiba a Safe Streets wanted criminal. Leiba had a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which included Assault and Menacing. A second no-bond warrant for Assault 2-Strangulation, Felony Menacing with a Real/Simulated Weapon, and Assault 3-Known/Reckless Cause of Injury.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Crash involving a 12-year-old boy and bus under investigation in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a 12-year-old boy and a bus was under investigation in Colorado Springs Tuesday night. Police are reporting the call came in at about 5:48 p.m. in the area of Delta Drive and Chelton Road. The area is on the southwest side of the city just west of S. Academy Boulevard. Early into the investigation, police say the boy ran in front of the bus and was hit. The child was taken to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries but is expected to survive.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Murder suspect arrested in Salida

Anderson Aldrich is already facing over 300 charges. Enrollment for universal preschool opens soon in Colorado. The Giving Group Colorado Springs to hold 1st meeting this month, new charitable giving club. Updated: 5 hours ago. Aldrich could be facing more charges on top of the 305 counts they were originally...
SALIDA, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Fremont County Sheriff Warning Public About a Police Impersonator

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public about a police impersonator who recently stopped a driver on Colorado 115. The suspect is described as a young, white man between 20 and 30 years old with reddish hair styled in a mullet. His has a thin mustache and was wearing a backward ball cap, sunglasses, a ballistic vest over a long-sleeved gray shirt and dark pants. The suspect’s vehicle is a gray Dodge Charger with red and blue lights on the visor.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

13 Investigates seeks answers from lawmakers in response to Pueblo mother killed by ex-boyfriend

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the 2023 Colorado Legislative Session begins, some representatives are considering new laws aimed at cracking down on domestic violence crimes in the state. This comes nearly two months after the 13 Investigates special report "Failed by the system," profiling the murder of a Pueblo mother at the hands of a The post 13 Investigates seeks answers from lawmakers in response to Pueblo mother killed by ex-boyfriend appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
kiowacountyindependent.com

Tragedy Strikes Again for Southeastern Colorado

Many in the region woke Sunday morning to news that yet another sports and life mentor had been taken far too soon. Just last week we were shocked to hear of the untimely passing of longtime area coach and athletic director Erik Melgoza after an accident at his home in Alamosa, Colorado. Now there are unconfirmed reports that Darrian Adame who is known for his awesome athletic skills, sense of humor, and love for all, was allegedly killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Colorado Springs which he managed.
ALAMOSA, CO
CBS Denver

Rare ringtail caught after spending 3 weeks in Jeffco department store

A ringtail cat that survived on eating ceiling tiles and shoe boxes in a Kohl's in Colorado has been captured, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said. The rare animal spent three weeks hiding out in the shoe department before being caught.Officials said that the animal was also able to steal food from cat traps that were placed in the store without tripping the mechanism. The ringtail was released into the nearby woods following its capture, officials said.Ringtails, which are members of the raccoon family, are known for being incredibly elusive and are nocturnal, according to the Los Padres Forestwatch. They're known for eating mice, birds and reptiles along with some plants and fruits.Ringtails are also known for being climbers and having hind paws that can rotate 180 degrees, the agency said.Researchers know very little about the ringtail population, which is a cause for concern for the species. Threats include the destruction of its habitat, being hit by cars and contracting diseases from stray animals.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Deputies investigate police impersonator in Fremont County

(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating a report of an alleged police impersonator who stopped a motorist on Highway 115, Thursday evening on Jan. 5. The suspect is described as a White man, 20 to 30 years of age, with reddish hair in a mullet style and a thin […]
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
police1.com

Veteran Colo. deputy dies after suffering heart attack while on duty

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of a 22-year veteran law enforcement officer and former Colorado Springs high school basketball standout. Kraig Conger, an Arapahoe County Sheriff's Deputy and former Wasson High School hoops star, died Dec. 28 after suffering a heart attack...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy