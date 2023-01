SAVANNA—Glen Brunner, 93, of Savanna, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at the First United Methodist Church in Savanna. The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Center Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rock River Hospice and Home (RRHH).

