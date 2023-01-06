This weekend we should have no winter-weather travel problems across Michigan. In fact, the chance of a shot of snow now looks very unlikely. You may have heard there is a huge, very powerful storm hitting California right now. Storms hit the West Coast and usually are around Michigan in two to three days. This storm system has actually peaked in strength out west and is going to slip across the eastern half of the U.S. without much meteorological mayhem.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO