Firefighters battling blaze at former Buena Vista Welcome Inn that’s set for demolition
BUENA VISTA TWP., MI-- Around 5:45 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 7, Saginaw County Central Dispatch sent a media release stating that the former Welcome Inn & Suites, 3245 E. Holland, in Buena Vista Township was on fire, resulting in the closure of Holland Ave. No indication has been made as...
Blaze at Buena Vista’s Welcome Inn expected to smolder through the night after crews extinguish violent fire
BUENA VISTA TWP, MI—Firefighters have the most violent part of the blaze put out at the old Welcome In & Suites, 3245 E. Holland Ave., in Buena Vista Township, according to Police Chief and Public Safety Director Reggie Wiliams III, but he said the fire will continue to smolder and burn through the night.
Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
Clinton County officer on leave after fatally shooting person at mobile home park
CLINTON COUNTY, MI -- Footage depicting the fatal shooting of a person by a Bath Township police officer might soon be released to the public, officials said. The Bath Township Police Department officer who shot and killed the person at a mobile home park on Monday, Jan. 2, has been placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation is underway, officials said.
Wanted man arrested after chase through 2 Northern Michigan counties
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – A wanted man was arrested after he led police on a chase through two Northern Michigan counties. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post arrested the 29-year-old male on Jan. 5. Troopers say the chase began at approximately 9:20 a.m. when they tried to conduct a traffic stop on Mackinaw Trail in Wexford County.
Gov. Whitmer commutes life-without-parole sentence of Bay County woman convicted of murdering husband in 1990
LANSING, MI — After more than three decades in prison for her role in her husband’s Bay County killing, a man she alleged put her through extreme domestic abuse, LuAnne Szénay has the chance to be free again. It’s a prospect that for long seemed impossible, as...
Michigan’s first Buffalo Wild Wings GO opening in Saginaw
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Michigan’s first Buffalo Wild Wings GO is coming soon to Saginaw County. The new Buffalo Wild Wings GO under construction on State Street in Saginaw Township is expected to open this winter, according to company officials. The smaller-format Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant is being...
DNR stocked Michigan waters with 7.8 tons of fish in fall 2022, see where
The Department of Natural Resources stocked 624,205 fish weight 7.8 tons in Michigan waters during fall 2022. Brook trout, Eagle Lake and steelhead strain rainbow trout, walleye and muskellunge were among the species stocked at 85 locations across the state. “It was another outstanding fall fish stocking season that will...
Thanksgiving Eve lottery purchase lands Iosco County man $500,000 prize
LANSING, MI -- An Iosco County man has plenty to be thankful for even if he isn’t sure what to do with his recent $500,000 lottery win. The 51-year-old winner -- who chose to remain anonymous --won his prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s The Perfect Gift instant game.
Michigan counties bordering Ohio, Wisconsin have higher COVID risk this week
Michigan has two counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week and they have one main trait in common – beyond the fact their names start with the letter “M.”. Monroe and Menominee counties are the only Michigan counties at a high COVID level this week, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both are border counties.
Michigan’s weekend weather: Chance of snow is very unlikely
This weekend we should have no winter-weather travel problems across Michigan. In fact, the chance of a shot of snow now looks very unlikely. You may have heard there is a huge, very powerful storm hitting California right now. Storms hit the West Coast and usually are around Michigan in two to three days. This storm system has actually peaked in strength out west and is going to slip across the eastern half of the U.S. without much meteorological mayhem.
Why California’s monster storm will be nothing when it gets to Michigan
A powerful storm system is hitting the West Coast right now. Since weather systems typically move from west to east, you might be wondering when Michigan gets slammed. Here’s why Michigan will be spared by the next few powerful West Coast storms. A storm system actually has a life...
Michigan unemployment agency not effective with pandemic claims, audit finds
LANSING, MI – An audit determined the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency mistakenly overpaid billions in pandemic aid to workers, then struggled to clear those overpayments. That was part of the 14 findings around claim processing in the audit released Jan. 6. The audit is the fourth in a series...
Stabenow’s shakeup; High court controversy: The Week in Michigan Politics
🥳 Happy Sunday! New year, same trusty weekly recap from the MLive politics team. Today’s newsletter is around 1,100 words – a — so you can get back to keeping your New Year’s resolution. 1. 🪑 Stabenow’s seat up for grabs. Michigan’s most...
Powerball results for 01/07/23; jackpot worth $320 million
LANSING, MI –Three players brought home at least $1 million, but there was no winner of the $320 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Saturday, Jan. 7. That means the drawing on Monday, Jan. 9 will be worth $340 million with a cash option of $178.2 million.
11 running to lead Michigan GOP after election losses blamed on Trump
Eleven people – from former Republican statewide candidates to local conservative activists – are running to chair the Michigan GOP and turn the party around after sweeping losses in the midterms. The MIGOP released the names Friday evening, the deadline to file paperwork. They include popular choices who...
Michigan to study whether state should have more nuclear power plants
LANSING, MI – Michigan lawmakers and utility regulators want to know the pros and cons of building more nuclear energy generation, both for the economy and the environment. The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) this week asked for proposals for an independent feasibility study on nuclear energy generation in Michigan. Lawmakers asked the commission for a critical analysis of both advantages and disadvantages of nuclear energy generation, expected economic impacts, and environmental risks that come with the emissions-free power source that can help meet state climate goals.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Sweet and savory ‘wafflewiches’ from KG’s Bistro
BAY CITY, MI — Sweet and savory “wafflewiches” from KG’s Bistro, a new eatery in Essexville, are a big hit with the lunch crowd. KG’s Bistro opened in December at 1480 W. Center Road, next door to Excited Goat Coffee Co., serving sandwiches, salads, soup and its signature wafflewiches. Kyle Hanley, who owns the new restaurant with his wife, Monica Hanley, said they opened to a crowd, and customers love the made-to-order waffle sandwiches.
Rollback of Trump-era water rules unlikely to alter Michigan regulations
Recent rollbacks of Trump-era federal water laws are unlikely to change much about how Michigan’s waterways are regulated, though experts say the move will enhance water protections around the Great Lakes and across the rest of the country. Michigan is among just a few states authorized by the U.S....
AG Nessel will reopen Michigan false electors investigation
A state investigation will open again to consider criminal charges for a Republican group of fake Electoral College voters who tried to subvert Michigan’s 2020 election. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel told reporters Friday she will reopen her probe into these false electors, organized by former President Donald Trump’s inner circle to replace Joe Biden’s lawful slate.
