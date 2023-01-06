ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buena Vista Township, NJ

The Flint Journal

Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin

MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
The Flint Journal

Clinton County officer on leave after fatally shooting person at mobile home park

CLINTON COUNTY, MI -- Footage depicting the fatal shooting of a person by a Bath Township police officer might soon be released to the public, officials said. The Bath Township Police Department officer who shot and killed the person at a mobile home park on Monday, Jan. 2, has been placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation is underway, officials said.
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s weekend weather: Chance of snow is very unlikely

This weekend we should have no winter-weather travel problems across Michigan. In fact, the chance of a shot of snow now looks very unlikely. You may have heard there is a huge, very powerful storm hitting California right now. Storms hit the West Coast and usually are around Michigan in two to three days. This storm system has actually peaked in strength out west and is going to slip across the eastern half of the U.S. without much meteorological mayhem.
The Flint Journal

Michigan to study whether state should have more nuclear power plants

LANSING, MI – Michigan lawmakers and utility regulators want to know the pros and cons of building more nuclear energy generation, both for the economy and the environment. The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) this week asked for proposals for an independent feasibility study on nuclear energy generation in Michigan. Lawmakers asked the commission for a critical analysis of both advantages and disadvantages of nuclear energy generation, expected economic impacts, and environmental risks that come with the emissions-free power source that can help meet state climate goals.
The Saginaw News

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Sweet and savory ‘wafflewiches’ from KG’s Bistro

BAY CITY, MI — Sweet and savory “wafflewiches” from KG’s Bistro, a new eatery in Essexville, are a big hit with the lunch crowd. KG’s Bistro opened in December at 1480 W. Center Road, next door to Excited Goat Coffee Co., serving sandwiches, salads, soup and its signature wafflewiches. Kyle Hanley, who owns the new restaurant with his wife, Monica Hanley, said they opened to a crowd, and customers love the made-to-order waffle sandwiches.
Jackson Citizen Patriot

AG Nessel will reopen Michigan false electors investigation

A state investigation will open again to consider criminal charges for a Republican group of fake Electoral College voters who tried to subvert Michigan’s 2020 election. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel told reporters Friday she will reopen her probe into these false electors, organized by former President Donald Trump’s inner circle to replace Joe Biden’s lawful slate.
