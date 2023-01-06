Read full article on original website
Dave Grohl and Jack Black Cover Rush’s ‘The Spirit of Radio’
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin paid homage to Rush during the third edition of their "Hanukkah Sessions," covering "The Spirit of Radio" with more than a little help from Jack Black. You can watch video of the performance below. After a quick holiday-themed vocal warmup, Tenacious D frontman Black went...
Popculture
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
John Lennon Worried 1 Beatles Song From ‘Abbey Road’ Made the Album Too Similar to ‘Sgt. Pepper’
Ringo Starr blew a sound engineer away with his drum solo from one of The Beatles' songs from 'Abbey Road.'
The Only Jimi Hendrix Song to Land in the Top 40 Was One He Didn’t Write
Jimi Hendrix has written many songs throughout his career, but his one song that reached the top 40 on the charts wasn't penned by the legendary rocker.
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies at age 67
[AP] — Drummer Fred White, who backed up his brothers Maurice and Verdine White in the Grammy-winning ensemble Earth, Wind & Fire, has died. He was 67. Verdine White, a vocalist, percussionist, and bass player for the band, posted Sunday on his Instagram account that his younger brother Frederick Eugene “Freddie” White, had died. He didn’t say how or where his brother died.
Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Dies at 45
Jeremiah Green, the longtime Modest Mouse drummer, has died, the band announced. Green’s bandmates had recently disclosed that Green was undergoing treatment for cancer. Jeremiah Green was 45 years old. Green co-founded Modest Mouse with frontman Isaac Brock and bassist Eric Judy in Washington in the early 1990s. As...
NME
Sebastian Marino, guitarist for Overkill and Anvil, dies aged 57
Sebastian Marino, who played guitar in Overkill and Anvil, has died at the age of 57. As Loudwire reports, Anvil singer/guitarist Steve “Lips” Kudlow confirmed the news on New Year’s Day (January 1). “Condolences to my friend Sebastian Marino’s family and friends,” he tweeted.
Iggy Pop: 12 Of The Godfather of Punk’s Best Songs In Honor Of His New Album ‘Every Loser’
Iggy Pop is a singer, musician, songwriter, actor, a BBC Radio 6 DJ, and music legend. He earned the “Godfather of Punk” title by fronting the rock/proto-punk band, The Stooges. On Jan. 6, 2023, Iggy will release his nineteenth studio solo album, Every Loser. More than four decades...
Kirk Hammett’s Childhood: Metallica Guitarist’s First 72 Seasons
Metallica’s 11th album, 72 Seasons, arrives on April 14. Frontman James Hetfield revealed that the LP’s title and theme revolve around an individual’s formative years. "Seventy-two seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” he explained in a statement. In anticipation of the album, UCR looks back at the respective childhoods of Metallica’s current and former members:
1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’ Was Inspired by Mean Teachers
Paul McCartney compared one song from The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' to the music of Chuck Berry.
When Aerosmith’s Self-Titled Debut Arrived With a Whimper
By the mid-'70s, Aerosmith was one of the biggest, baddest, most legendarily depraved rock bands on the planet, selling out stadiums, devouring drugs by the pound and engaging in unspeakable sexual escapades. But that trajectory was hardly apparent from the sound of the band's modest self-titled debut, which arrived with a whimper on Jan. 5, 1973.
guitar.com
John Lennon’s former PA on Beatles songwriting rivalry: “It bugged [John] that Paul could write those sweet melodies like Yesterday and Hey Jude”
Dan Richter, John Lennon’s former assistant, has suggested that the musician was ‘bugged’ by the songwriting talents of Paul McCartney. Speaking with The Telegraph during an interview on Wednesday, Dan Richter shed light on what it was like working for John Lennon. “It bugged him that Paul...
Iggy Pop: Every Loser review – a celebrity rocker group hug
The veteran showman’s 19th album is slick, tuneful and big on star guests, yet feels like a step backwards. More than half a century into his career, Iggy Pop now takes many forms. To most he remains the proto-punk showman who used to roll around in broken glass or crowd-surf covered in peanut butter. His early records with the Stooges on the 1960s/70s cusp remain some of the most influential in the canon – documents of devil-may-care nihilism that provided a scuzzy counterweight to the era of peace and love. Others immortalise Iggy in the 70s alongside his buddies David Bowie and Lou Reed, a triad of exalted reprobates.
Iggy Pop has made the best album he could have made: a stone-cold classic
Former Stooges firebrand Iggy Pop finds dazzling late-career form on 19th solo album Every Loser
Stereogum
Frankie Rose – “Anything”
Although she put out an album-length cover of the Cure’s Seventeen Seconds in 2019 and dropped an LP as Fine Place with Matthew Hord in 2021, it’s been six years since Frankie Rose of Vivian Girls/Crystal Stilts/Dum Dum Girls fame released a new original solo album. That will change in March when Rose returns with Love As Projection. The album is preceded today by lead single “Anything,” a song that balances the grander side of synth-pop with a humble, more conversational indie-pop delivery. “It takes a lot of nerve to come and ask for sugar,” Rose sings. “You’ve never been too sweet, not sweet like your brother.” Listen below.
NME
Paul McCartney “nearly run over” while filming on Abbey Road zebra crossing
Paul McCartney was nearly run over while filming on the famous Abbey Road zebra crossing, his daughter has revealed. Mary McCartney, photographer, director and daughter of Paul and Linda McCartney, said the incident happened outside Abbey Road Studios while filming for her new documentary about the world-famous studio, If These Walls Could Sing.
NPR
Blues legend Buddy Guy on The Song That Changed His Life
The Song That Changed My Life is a segment that gives us the chance to talk with some of our favorite artists about the music that made them who they are. This week, we're joined by guitarist Buddy Guy. Buddy is one of the greatest blues guitarists alive today. He's...
Atomic Rooster: Death Walks Behind You - Album Of The Week Club review
An offshoot of the Crazy World of Arthur Brown, Atomic Rooster mixed prog with furious riffs and thunderous drum beats
Listen to Peter Gabriel’s New Song ‘Panopticom’
Peter Gabriel has released “Panopticom,” the first song from his upcoming album, i/o. Gabriel wrote and produced the song himself, with various session musicians providing guitar, bass, drums and backing vocals. Notably, the track includes electronic elements contributed by Brian Eno. Structurally, “Panopticom" builds slowly, with ominous synth...
‘That ’90s Show’ Theme Song Was Directly Influenced by ‘That ’70s Show’s
Details about the band responsible for the 'That '70s Show' theme song, how Cheap Trick made it a hit, and how it inspired the theme for the reboot.
