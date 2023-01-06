Read full article on original website
Naomi Osaka withdraws from 2023 Australian Open as concerns mount over tennis future
After this past week saw the tournament questioning her whereabouts, Naomi Osaka has officially withdrawn from the 2023 Australian Open which begins on January 16. Osaka has not played since September and was at long odds to make the tournament due to photos surfacing of her on holiday with boyfriend, rapper Cordae.
2023 Australian Open WTA Entry List including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Gauff, Raducanu and Fernandez (Last Update - 08-01)
The WTA Entry List has been confirmed for the 2023 Australian Open which is due to take place between 16-29 January. The current champion is Ashleigh Barty but she will not play due to retirement meaning that Iga Swiatek, the current World No.1 who has been dominant in her absence will be favourite for the title.
Coco Gauff wins ASB Classic in strong start to 2023
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — (AP) — Top-seeded American Coco Gauff has capped a commanding start to the new season Sunday by beating Spanish qualifer Viktoria Masarova 6-1, 6-1 in the final of the ASB Classic. Gauff claimed her third WTA Tour title but her first in years on...
Novak Djokovic laments Carlos Alcaraz's Australian Open withdrawal despite scoring easy draw
Novak Djokovic says world no. 1 Carlos Alcaraz's withdrawal from the Australian Open is 'not good for tennis', though the Serb's chances at a record-extending tenth title are now much higher.
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats. The second image shows Olympia...
Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world
George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
Rising MMA star Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee dies at age of 18
Victoria Lee, one of the world’s most promising young mixed martial artists, has died at the age of 18, her family have confirmed. “She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then,” wrote her sister, Angela, in an Instagram post on Saturday. “We miss her … [m]ore than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same. Victoria was the most beautiful soul who ever lived. She was the best little sister in the world.”
Tennis Legend Serena Williams Reveals ‘the Quiet’ of Driving Calms Her
Read about why Serena Williams loves to drive and how that passion led to an ambassadorship with an American luxury automaker. The post Tennis Legend Serena Williams Reveals ‘the Quiet’ of Driving Calms Her appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ultradominant Gauff wins Auckland final
American Coco Gauff, the top seed, defeated Spanish qualifier Rebeka Masarova 6-1, 6-1 to win the Auckland Open trophy at the ASB Tennis Centre on Sunday. It is Gauff’s third WTA trophy, the first since 2021. The French Open runner-up, aged 18, didn’t lose a set in an impressive...
Venus Williams not set for potential final Australian Open after all, withdraws after injury suffered at ASB Classic
Venus Williams won't be playing at the 2023 Australian Open after all as she withdrew from the event due to an injury sustained at the Auckland event. Tennis fans were amazed to see Venus Williams back on the court as the American even won a match in Auckland. Unfortunately, her age is catching up with her as she picked up a new injury during her match against Zhu in the second round. She has now pulled out of the event due to that injury and will probably travel to the US to see what it means.
"There is going to sort of be a bit of bitterness" - McEnroe doesn't expect easy ride emotionally for Djokovic on Australian Open return
Many expect Novak Djokovic to cruise through the Australian Open but John McEnroe doesn't see it happening so easily as he expects some emotion from him. Djokovic did not want to speak about his Australian Open experience since it happened but he did admit that it was very tough for him. Some might say it was the low point of his career and you probably would not see any denial coming from Djokovic on that. McEnroe expects all of that to be part of the equation in Melbourne:
With Family In Tow & Coach Farmer On Board, Isner Ready For 17th Season
When John Isner walks onto court at the ASB Classic in Auckland Monday he will kick start his 17th season on the ATP Tour. The 6’ 10” American has enjoyed a storied career, reaching a career-high No. 8 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings and lifting 16 tour-level titles. Last season, the World No. 41 also wrote himself into the history books when he broke the world record for aces on the ATP Tour, striking his 13,729th ace against Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon.
PGA Tour pro faces BACKLASH for untucked shirt at Tournament of Champions
Valero Texas Open champion J.J. Spaun embraced the Maui crowd in the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions by "hanging loose" with his untucked shirt. Spaun's game was certainly relaxed and carefree on Friday on the Plantation Course as he carded a 5-under 68 to reach 14-under for the week. He and Scottie Scheffler are just two shots behind Collin Morikawa.
Australian Open 2023: When is draw as Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek learn opponents
The Australian Open is here as the first grand slam of the year takes place in Melbourne.Emma Raducanu faces a fitness battle to play after being forced to retire at ASB Classic in Auckland after rolling her ankle. The British No 1 hopes to avoid becoming the latest star name already out of the tournament, which includes Naomi Osaka, Carlos Alcaraz and Venus Williams.There will be a new women’s champion after Ashleigh Barty, who defeated Danielle Collins last year, made the surprise move to retire. There could be another famous chapter between defending champion Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic,...
WTA Adelaide International 2: Collins beats Pliskova to reach last 16
American Danielle Collins, the No 10 seed, defeated Czech qualifier Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the last 16 of the Adelaide International 2 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Monday. Pliskova, a former world No 1, is currently ranked No 31 in the world and had to...
‘Novak Djokovic is a different league’, admits Daniil Medvedev after semi-final defeat
Medvedev full of praise for opponent Djokovic after Adelaide International loss
‘Spiralling out of control’: Nick Kyrgios comes clean to Netflix and confirms comeback
Australian tennis wild child Nick Kyrgios has confirmed his long-awaited comeback from injury, as the tennis world braces for a new documentary in which the 2022 Wimbledon finalist reveals the truth behind his partying and mental health struggles. Concerns surrounding Kyrgios’ physical and psychological fitness for the upcoming Australian Open...
Team USA beats Italy to win inaugural United Cup
The United States claimed the inaugural United Cup in convincing fashion with an overpowering display over Italy in the final of the mixed teams event.
The United States celebrates winning inaugural United Cup
The United States celebrated winning the inaugural United Cup Sunday with a comprehensive victory over Italy in the final in Sydney, Australia.
Updated WTA Rankings after 2023 season openers: Sabalenka and Gauff strengthen ranking lead after titles but no rise, Keys only mover in top ten
After an exciting start to the new year and plenty of tennis played we have our first WTA rankings update and there has been only one move in the top 10. Coco Gauff finally won a trophy as the young player navigated a tricky week in rainy Auckland to lift her 3rd career trophy. 250 points were earned but that was not enough for her to move on the rankings. She's still 7th trailing Swiatek who is first, Jabeur 2nd, Pegula 3rd, Garcia 4th. Aryna Sabalenka also won a trophy last week but she too remained at her ranking (5) ahead of Maria Sakkari who is 6th.
