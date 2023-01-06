Venus Williams won't be playing at the 2023 Australian Open after all as she withdrew from the event due to an injury sustained at the Auckland event. Tennis fans were amazed to see Venus Williams back on the court as the American even won a match in Auckland. Unfortunately, her age is catching up with her as she picked up a new injury during her match against Zhu in the second round. She has now pulled out of the event due to that injury and will probably travel to the US to see what it means.

