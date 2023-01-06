Read full article on original website
Suspect in Memphis shooting captured in Ohio; Two teens killed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen accused of killing two people in Hickory Hill last month will appear in court Monday after being captured in Ohio. Julius Black, 19, is facing two counts of first-degree murder, employment of a firearm with intent, and two attempted murder charges. According to police, Black is responsible for the fatal […]
actionnews5.com
MPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one victim dead and another victim injured on Saturday night, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 9:55 p.m. on Atwood Avenue. Police say officers located two male victims with gunshot wounds. One victim was...
Man stabbed after robbing ex-girlfriend, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was stabbed in North Memphis Friday is now in jail. Patrick Lynn is facing multiple felony charges after police say he robbed his ex-girlfriend and started fighting her. Police say the ex-girlfriend feared for her life so she stabbed Lynn. He also had active warrants involving attacks on the […]
actionnews5.com
MPD: Woman dead after shooting in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead on Saturday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 4:05 p.m. on Carlyle Avenue. Police say officers located the victim with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene, according...
Three detained in South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers have three suspects in custody following a shooting that left a man in critical condition on Saturday. According to MPD, at 5:14 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Patton Street. Officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One […]
Pedestrian struck, killed in Southaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Southaven on Saturday. According to Southaven PD, the incident happened n Airways and Rasco Road. The victim’s identity is not being released until all of the family has been notified.
actionnews5.com
MPD: Woman injured in Whitehaven shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Whitehaven that left a woman in critical condition on Saturday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 9:55 a.m. on East Raines Road, according to police. Police say officers located a female victim suffering from...
Man dead in Raleigh shooting, one in custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot in Raleigh. According to MPD, at 2:00 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3700 Block of Ridgemont Avenue. One male victim was found with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene. MPD says they have one male in custody. Reports […]
Man killed, one detained in Raleigh shooting, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in Raleigh Saturday afternoon. At approximately 2 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Ridgemont Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
Downtown shooting leaves one person injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Downtown Memphis on Saturday night. MPD says that around 9:57 p.m., officers responded to the Peabody Place and Second Street area regarding a shooting. One victim was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Methodist University […]
MPD still searching for suspect in fatal store shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department needs your help identifying a man who shot and killed another man at the County Line Store in Oakhaven. On Monday, November 7, 2022, Ridgeway Station officers responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Tchulahoma. Officers arrived on the scene and found an unresponsive man lying […]
Emotions sparked at forum on juvenile crime in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Passion and emotion collided at a community talk on juvenile crime that has been talked about for days, drawing hundreds to Orange Mound where a panel of experts was peppered with questions. The frustration was clear at the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission community forum on juvenile...
actionnews5.com
Arrest made after fatal shooting in Ripley
RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals captured a man accused of a fatal shooting in Ripley, Tennessee. The shooting happened on December 29 at the corner of Eastland Avenue and Gay Street where two people were shot. One victim had minor injuries, while another died upon arriving at the hospital.
Murder suspect charged in death of missing U of M student
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Charges have been filed against the man who is accused of killing a University of Memphis nursing student who went missing a day before his graduation last month. Police have charged 22-year-old Vincent Patterson in the death of BarShay Wilson who was found dead in Arlington on Dec. 12. His body was […]
Family of man killed in senior facility fire wants answers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man killed in the fire at the Feels Like Home senior facility was identified as 72-year-old Jerry Watson. While the victim’s family struggles to understand how the tragedy happened, they are also taking time to remember him. “It was a shock to us that all of this happened,” said Keith Watson, […]
Body found in ditch in Marshall County, MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Marshall County Coroner, a body was found in a ditch on Friday in Marshall County, Mississippi. Reports say that the body belonging to a Black male in his 40s was discovered on Highway 302 & Barton DeSoto Road. Major Kelly McMillen of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says they […]
Woman detained after man stabbed in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a woman has been detained after a man was stabbed early Friday morning, Jan. 6, 2023. MPD officers were called to the 800 block of N. Dunlap south of Chelsea Ave. about 4:10 a.m. When they got there, they found a man stabbed. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
MPD: Woman accused of calling in sick too much pulls gun on employer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a Family Dollar employee who was disciplined for excessive sick days threatened her boss with a gun while customers were inside the store. Dyneisha Holliday was charged with aggravated assault and three counts of reckless endangerment following the incident at the Family Dollar in the 3400 block of Summer Avenue […]
Man wanted after stealing lottery ticket display from behind store counter, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted after he stole a lottery ticket display from a Memphis gas station on Thursday night, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), the robbery happened just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Murphy USA gas station on Summer Avenue. Surveillance footage shows a man dressed in all black leaning over the counter and snatching a display filled with scratch-off lottery tickets.
Funeral for Marine with no family open to public
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Covington Police Department is encouraging the public to attend the funeral of an unclaimed Marine who served in Vietnam on Monday, January 9. The service will be held at the Covington Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. Raymond Kenneth Parker, born January 7, 1951, was a Marine who received the following medals: […]
