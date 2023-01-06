ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chino Valley, AZ

Honoring Our Men & Women In Blue

“The more than 90 Courthouse Plaza trees that are decorated with lights for the holidays will be switched to blue starting Monday night, January 9, 2023 for three nights in honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. A short program will be presented by local agencies at 5:30pm on the...
PRESCOTT, AZ
BLUE HILLS CAFÉ SPONSORS JANUARY COFFEE WITH A COP

The Blue Hills Café joins the Prescott Valley Police Department in celebrating the new year by sponsoring Coffee With a Cop on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 from 8:00am to 9:30am. The location is 12262 East Bradshaw Mountain Road in Dewey. The public is invited, and the coffee is free!
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
2023 City of Prescott Primary Election Cycle Begins

PRESCOTT, AZ – The City of Prescott conducts elections in odd numbered years, and the City Clerk’s Office will begin the election cycle process Monday, January 9th for the Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Primary Election. Council Seats up for Election:. Mayor Phil Goode (Term 2023-2025) Councilwoman Connie Cantelme...
PRESCOTT, AZ
Men’s Basketball Falls In Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Yavapai College men’s basketball team headed to the valley on Saturday afternoon to take on the No. 20-ranked Scottsdale Community College Fighting Artichokes. Unfortunately for the Roughriders, Scottsdale prevailed with a 78-72 final, dropping YC to 4-11 overall and 1-6 in conference play. Freshman...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

