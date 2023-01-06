ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelius, NC

Silver Alert Issued For Cleveland County Woman

SHELBY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says that Mary Madigan has gone missing. She was reported missing on January 8th, which is her 100th birthday. Madigan is reportedly suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s. Madigan is described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 5 inches...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
Missing Court Date Leads To Arrest Of Taylorsville Man

40-year old Avery Allen Hubbard of Taylorsville was arrested Saturday morning and served an arrest warrant. The warrant was for failure to appear. He missed court on a charge filed in February of 2022 for felony possession of methamphetamine in Catawba County. Hubbard remains in the Alexander County Detention as of earlier today with a bond listed at $2,000.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
Police: N.C. furniture thief tried to cash in on reward for stolen property

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man tried to get a reward for returning stolen furniture — then ended up behind bars, North Carolina officials said. Deputies said furniture went missing from a Charlotte-area business before it received a call out of the blue. The 59-year-old on the line reportedly said he had the stolen items and asked if there was a reward to bring them back.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Stanley Police seek suspicious pizza guy from December

STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Stanley Police are looking for a man who tried to break into a house with the homeowner in it while delivering a pizza on Dec. 27. On Friday, Stanley Police said a white man posing as a Domino’s Pizza delivery guy walked up to a door in the Arbordale Subdivision at about 3:25 p.m. in December.
STANLEY, NC
Judge unseals parts of search warrants in missing Madalina Cojocari case

Gastonia police looking for men who may have information on home invasion, deadly shooting. Officers are looking to identify men they say saw Moore the day of his murder. They are not considered suspects. Authorities: Possible family member of Madalina Cojocari spotted in Madison Co. Updated: 2 hours ago. Law...
GASTONIA, NC
Lockdown Lifted At Gastonia Hospital After Shooting Threat

GASTONIA, N.C. — One man is in police custody after authorities say he threatened to shoot up a local hospital. Gastonia Police say the threats were made around 1:00 Saturday afternoon at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. The hospital went on lockdown as a safety precaution. Police say...
GASTONIA, NC
Person shot in north Charlotte, paramedics say

CHARLOTTE — A person is seriously hurt after a shooting in north Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to paramedics. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. along North Graham Street and Amble Drive. The person who was shot was transported to the hospital where they are suffering from life-threatening injuries.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Dozens Gather For Balloon Release For Shanquella Robinson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Family and friends gathered in Huntersville for a balloon release for Shanquella Robinson, one day before her 26th birthday. A crowd gathered at Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens Sunday afternoon, as they honored her life, while praying for justice. The FBI and Mexican authorities have been investigating...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC

