Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville and Sparks Fly Leaves the Headlights on Where Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Related
Mother, stepfather of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl indicted by grand jury
Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter were indicted for failing to report a child's disappearance to law enforcement; she had been missing since November, but her mother didn't report her missing until Dec. 15.
wccbcharlotte.com
Silver Alert Issued For Cleveland County Woman
SHELBY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says that Mary Madigan has gone missing. She was reported missing on January 8th, which is her 100th birthday. Madigan is reportedly suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s. Madigan is described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 5 inches...
860wacb.com
Resisting Arrest Charge Filed Against Taylorsville Man
27-year old Emmanuel James Saddler of Taylorsville was arrested Sunday in Alexander County. He was charged with resisting a public officer. Saddler remained in the Alexander County Detention Center as of earlier today. February 20th is listed as a court date in Alexander County District Court.
860wacb.com
Missing Court Date Leads To Arrest Of Taylorsville Man
40-year old Avery Allen Hubbard of Taylorsville was arrested Saturday morning and served an arrest warrant. The warrant was for failure to appear. He missed court on a charge filed in February of 2022 for felony possession of methamphetamine in Catawba County. Hubbard remains in the Alexander County Detention as of earlier today with a bond listed at $2,000.
860wacb.com
Stony Point Woman Implicated With Murder Released From Jail After Plea Agreement
An Alexander County Superior Court Judge accepted a plea agreement for Brandy Lynn Miller of Stony Point last week. She was charged with accessory to the fact of first degree murder. Those charges were reduced to obstruction of justice. Miller was given credit for time served in jail and released from the Alexander County Detention Center.
WBTV
Gastonia police looking for men who may have information on home invasion, deadly shooting
Judge issues order to unseal parts of search warrants in Madalina Cojocari case. The judge said she will unseal certain parts of the search warrants, but just things the public already knows. Charlotte cyclists ask for safety improvements following crash near Plaza Midwood. Updated: 7 hours ago. Local cyclists say...
Find Madalina: Police ask anyone who saw mom, car in Madison County to come forward
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. — The investigation and search for a missing 11-year-old girl from Cornelius is expanding across North Carolina. The Cornelius Police Department is now asking anyone who saw Madalina Cojocari’s mom or a Toyota Prius in Madison County to come forward. Madison County is located in...
police1.com
Police: N.C. furniture thief tried to cash in on reward for stolen property
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man tried to get a reward for returning stolen furniture — then ended up behind bars, North Carolina officials said. Deputies said furniture went missing from a Charlotte-area business before it received a call out of the blue. The 59-year-old on the line reportedly said he had the stolen items and asked if there was a reward to bring them back.
qcnews.com
Stanley Police seek suspicious pizza guy from December
STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Stanley Police are looking for a man who tried to break into a house with the homeowner in it while delivering a pizza on Dec. 27. On Friday, Stanley Police said a white man posing as a Domino’s Pizza delivery guy walked up to a door in the Arbordale Subdivision at about 3:25 p.m. in December.
WBTV
Judge unseals parts of search warrants in missing Madalina Cojocari case
Gastonia police looking for men who may have information on home invasion, deadly shooting. Officers are looking to identify men they say saw Moore the day of his murder. They are not considered suspects. Authorities: Possible family member of Madalina Cojocari spotted in Madison Co. Updated: 2 hours ago. Law...
wccbcharlotte.com
Lockdown Lifted At Gastonia Hospital After Shooting Threat
GASTONIA, N.C. — One man is in police custody after authorities say he threatened to shoot up a local hospital. Gastonia Police say the threats were made around 1:00 Saturday afternoon at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. The hospital went on lockdown as a safety precaution. Police say...
Person shot in north Charlotte, paramedics say
CHARLOTTE — A person is seriously hurt after a shooting in north Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to paramedics. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. along North Graham Street and Amble Drive. The person who was shot was transported to the hospital where they are suffering from life-threatening injuries.
14-year-old leads police on chase with 1-year-old inside car, Gastonia authorities say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 14-year-old was arrested Friday, accused of stealing a car and leading authorities on a chase with a one-year-old child inside, Gastonia police posted on Facebook shortly before 7 p.m. The car was stolen from Broad Leaf Court in Dallas and Gastonia police located it near...
100+ NC firefighters respond as massive fire destroys former school district administration building
Photos from the scene showed massive flames shooting from windows of the two-story brick-faced building.
wccbcharlotte.com
Dozens Gather For Balloon Release For Shanquella Robinson
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Family and friends gathered in Huntersville for a balloon release for Shanquella Robinson, one day before her 26th birthday. A crowd gathered at Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens Sunday afternoon, as they honored her life, while praying for justice. The FBI and Mexican authorities have been investigating...
Town manager: Ranlo officer accused of murder previously charged in school bus confrontation
RANLO, N.C. — The Ranlo town manager told Channel 9 he knew that an officer now charged with murder had a previous charge while working as a police officer in Gastonia. It’s one of the new details Channel 9′s Ken Lemon discovered while digging into the employment history of Ranlo Police Officer Kawaku “Riley” Agyapon.
WBTV
Gastonia officers asking for help identifying individuals after man killed in 2021
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia police are still searching for answers in the shooting death of 33-year-old Johnny “Luke” Moore. Moore was killed in a home invasion on July 26. Officers are looking to identify men they say saw Moore the day of his murder. They are not...
Arrest report: Gunman, victim recognized each other before Northlake Mall shooting
CHARLOTTE — An arrest report has new details about a shooting that happened inside Northlake Mall just days before Christmas. Police said one person was shot multiple times on Dec. 15 outside a jewelry store there. Officers said a bullet also hit a worker inside that store. It happened...
SC police officer’s house burns down, destroying everything
An Upstate police officer lost everything in a house fire this week, including four of his dogs.
400 fentanyl pills, guns seized from NC home, deputies say
A man was arrested Thursday after deputies seized 400 fentanyl pills and three guns from a home in Rutherford County.
Comments / 0