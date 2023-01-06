ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, NE

Repossession employees have gun pointed at them in Terrytown

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a disturbance where the reporting party had a gun. The suspect was 39-year-old, James Cress, of Terrytown. Court documents stated that a repossession company came onto Cresses’ property to retrieve his vehicle. Cress then came out...
Cheyenne County officials take office

SIDNEY -- The Cheyenne County District Courtroom set the scene for new and returning elected officials to take office this morning. Judge Derek Weimer conducted the swearing-in of elected officials today (January 5). Officials elected to office are: County Clerk Beth Fiegenschuh, County Assessor Jordan Hajek, District Court Clerk Mindy Wiegand, County Commissioners Phil Sanders (District 3) and Darrell Johnson (District 2), County Treasurer Shelley Bowlin, County Attorney Paul Schaub and Sheriff Adam Frerichs.
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

