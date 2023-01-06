SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a disturbance where the reporting party had a gun. The suspect was 39-year-old, James Cress, of Terrytown. Court documents stated that a repossession company came onto Cresses’ property to retrieve his vehicle. Cress then came out...

SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO