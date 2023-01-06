ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Carroll, IL

Q985

Did You Know Illinois Has 5 of the Strangest Festivals to Attend?

If you're looking for a different kind of festival this year then one of these five festivals in Illinois might interest you. Strange. Unique. Different. All words to describe all five of these festivals that happen each year in Illinois. YouTuber Stuck in the Kerfield put together a list of the top 5 weird festivals in Illinois. I can tell you this there is one festival that you will never see me at.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Illinois Woman Put Dog Poop On Neighbor’s Porch To Teach A Lesson

A fight between a pair of neighbors in Illinois turns crappy. Many Neighbors In Illinois Aren't Friendly Anymore. I remember growing up in the suburbs. Everyone in my neighborhood knew each and got along. There were many block parties and other fun activities on our street. If there were any issues between people they could easily just work it out.
ELMHURST, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois bans use of latex gloves in food service

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new law that went into effect on January 1st bans the use of latex gloves for food preparation in Illinois. The law is meant to prevent avoidable allergic reactions for people with latex allergies. The legislation includes provisions for food services personnel unable to source non-latex gloves. If non-latex gloves […]
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Illinois Lake Dubbed ‘Most Polluted’ In America, 1 Lake In Top 10

Looky there, Illinois is home to one of the most polluted lakes in America. Surprised?. Illinois has made far too many lists over the years and majority of them have not been so pretty. From being one of the worst states in America for winter, to being one of the happiest states in America, to having one of the worst cities to call home, there's one more to add to the growing list.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

New Illinois Bereavement Leave Act to Bring Major Changes This Year

Your rights for unpaid leave in Illinois just got a major expansion. The Family Bereavement Act of 2023 went into effect on January 1st, see what has changed. We all grieve differently, and we grieve for many different reasons, as well. The state of Illinois made some major changes to the rules that will allow for some needed space to process our grief. There is no timeline or specific order to the steps of processing grief but now you'll be able to take a little more time away from work.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Feel Old? Illinois Man Born in 2002 Never Heard Of This Famous Singer

Meet 20-year-old Illinois native, Carter Coryell. He might not be able to name a single 90's or early 2000's song, but he is skilled at making you feel very old. I'll get straight to the point. Carter is my boyfriend, there's a five year age difference between us, and I realized there are many things that are nostalgic to me that he has never even heard of - like certain songs or artists from my childhood.
ILLINOIS STATE
thelansingjournal.com

Half-staff flags: Honoring fallen firefighter Chief Peasley

United States and Illinois flags at half-staff from sunrise Monday to sunset Tuesday. The Department of Central Management Services has received notice from Governor JB Pritzker that all person or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff in honor and remembrance of:
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

This is Human Trafficking Awareness Month

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. It’s a very real problem for children in Illinois says Governor JB Pritzker, with the average age of victims around 14 years old. Your browser does not support the audio element. Signs include an adult speaking for a child, a child seemingly out...
ILLINOIS STATE
kshb.com

Weather Blog: 1 main storm system in week ahead

We had a few sleet showers Saturday, but the system took until it was 50-100 mile east of here to get its act together. Sedalia to Columbia, MO to Illinois mostly along and north of Interstate 70 received around 1" of snow and slick roads. What is next? The four...
COLUMBIA, MO
thelansingjournal.com

Weekly COVID-19 data, released January 6, 2023

CHICAGO, Ill. (January 6, 2023) – Currently the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting a total of 3,981,275 cases, including 35,814 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic. As of Thursday night, 1,766 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: McDonalds layoffs expected; record Illinois cannabis sales

Illinois-based McDonalds has released plans to cut corporate staff. In a memo released Friday, the company said it plans to communicate its future staffing plans by April 3. McDonalds had about 200,000 corporate staff and workers at company-owned restaurants at the end of 2021. More than 75% of the positions were based outside the United States. The announcement follows other layoff notifications in recent weeks, including at Amazon, Salesforce and Facebook.
ILLINOIS STATE

