ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WOLF

Pennsylvania Farm Show now open

HARRISBURG, PA (WOLF) — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm show is underway in Harrisburg. State and federal elected officials along with youth agriculture leaders celebrated the opening of the nation's largest indoor agricultural event with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. This year's theme is rooted in progress which looks toward the innovation...
HARRISBURG, PA
WOLF

UPMC Harrisburg hiring more nurses

HARRISBURG, Pa — Pennsylvania is continuing to see a shortage of nurses, despite an uptick in graduation rates. Much of that shortage is because nurses are jumping out of the profession. However, UPMC Harrisburg is reaching recent nursing graduates through career fairs. As UPMC Harrisburg continues expanding its pediatric...
HARRISBURG, PA
WOLF

Tips to stay in shape in the new year

HARRISBURG, Pa — January is Shape Up US Month, but physical therapists say it’s important to try and be active all year long to help with your joints, muscles, and tendons. Harrisburg FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers recommends people get 30 minutes of exercise a day, or 150...
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy