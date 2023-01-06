ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kelsea Ballerini Admits She ‘Knew Something Was Not Right’ In Her Marriage

Kelsea Ballerini opened up about her feelings leading up to her split from her husband of five years Morgan Evans during the latest episode of the iHeart podcast Tell Me About It With Jade Iovine, released on Tuesday, December 13. The country popstar, 29, spoke about how she started to realize that the relationship was coming to an end, and how difficult the divorce was.
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert On Writing “Over You” With Blake Shelton About His Late Brother: “I’m Glad We Shared That Song… To Have That Together”

Miranda Lambert and ex-husband Blake Shelton have had their fair share of negative press when it comes to their relationship. But in the past year, Miranda opened up about a beautiful moment they shared together writing a song about the loss of Blake’s late brother, Richie, who passed unexpectedly in a car accident in 1990 when Blake was just a teenager.
TVLine

Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54

Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
Wide Open Country

Blake Shelton Would Return to 'The Voice' On One Condition

With his Season 22 win, Blake Shelton cemented his status as The Voice's most decorated coach. Country singer Bryce Leatherwood took the gold, marking Team Blake's unprecedented ninth win. But the triumph wasn't all ra-ra and victory laps for Shelton, who's leaving the NBC show after the upcoming Season 23.
Page Six

Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child

Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
SFGate

‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’ Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

The comedy series spinoff of the “Pitch Perfect” film franchise originally debuted on the streamer on the Nov. 23. The series sees Adam Devine return as Bumper Allen as he moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.  
KTLA

Melissa Peterman reunites with Reba McEntire in ‘The Hammer’

Barbara Jean and Reba are reuniting for a new Lifetime movie. Melissa Peterman and the country superstar are in “Reba McEntire’s The Hammer.” McEntire plays Kim Wheeler, a traveling circuit judge, and Peterman plays her sister who is a brothel owner. Things take a dramatic turn during the death investigation of a judge when it’s […]
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy