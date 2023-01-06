ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw County, MI

Related
Saginaw’s Genji reopens as Benihana

SAGINAW TWP, MI — Saginaw County’s Genji has reopened as Benihana. The restaurant, located at 3870 Bay Road in Saginaw Township, reopened at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, under its new name. Benihana is a sushi and Japanese steakhouse chain with restaurants across the country. The restaurant, which...
Michigan thrift stores need donations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a busy holiday shopping season, one nonprofit is asking for donations to restock their shelves. Volunteers of America said it is in desperate need to restock its shelves. Its thrift stores are in need of things like gently-used clothing, furniture and home goods. Volunteers of...
13-year-old arrested after bringing loaded gun to Mid Michigan high school

PINCONNING, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 13-year-old boy is in custody after police say he brought a loaded gun to his Michigan high school Tuesday. Police were called to Pinconning High School, north of Bay City, after staff discovered that a boy had a loaded .22 handgun and an extra loaded magazine. Staff learned about the weapon when another student reported it.
Burgers & Beer: Popular Ford’s Garage Opening More MI Locations

You've probably heard or thought "not all restaurant chains are created equally" (like these we wish would come to Mid-Michigan). It's true. There's a really strong burger & beer spot expanding in Michigan, Ford's Garage. (Recently relocating back home to Genesee County, from Florida... I can tell you, it's a solid place to eat.)
This is Michigan’s Best BBQ, According to The Food Network

BBQ season is really in the summer months, but there’s nothing wrong with enjoying some flavorful, juicy BBQ in the winter months. Michigan, undoubtedly, has some of the best BBQ you’ll taste anywhere. That said, the folks at The Food Network have tried lots of BBQ across America...
Win For Burton Residents: Bumpy Bristol Road To Be Fixed

This year Genesee County residents will see major road construction happening all around our cities. Look for more round-abouts and lots of road/bridge construction in our area. And most of it is very necessary -- City of Burton residents know what I'm saying... that stretch of Bristol Road from Dort...
Bizarre January warm-up coming to Michigan, Great Lakes Region

We often have small stretches of mild weather here in Michigan in January. The coming warm stretch will probably be thought of as bizarre by most Michiganders. We have always called a couple of days warming above 32 degrees in January the “January Thaw.” For over 30 years as a meteorologist people have asked me if I think we will have a January thaw. We usually do have a January thaw in Lower Michigan with one to three days with afternoon temperatures warming into the mid-to-upper 30s.
