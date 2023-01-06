Read full article on original website
This New Buffalo Wild Wings in Saginaw is The First of Its Kind in MI
There's a new Buffalo Wild Wings being built in Saginaw. However, this one is unlike any other one in the state of Michigan. Later this winter, Saginaw residents will be able to experience Buffalo Wild Wings GO. A lot of people don't want a loud and busy lunch/dinner experience. They'd...
Snowstorm trend: Shifting north, changing outcome for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been for the solid precipitation area to shift north and west into our area of southwest Lower and central Lower Michigan. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference...
Saginaw’s Genji reopens as Benihana
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Saginaw County’s Genji has reopened as Benihana. The restaurant, located at 3870 Bay Road in Saginaw Township, reopened at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, under its new name. Benihana is a sushi and Japanese steakhouse chain with restaurants across the country. The restaurant, which...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 150 store closings, 10 in Michigan
Bed Bath & Beyond added more stores to its list of planned closures on Tuesday, which were initially announced in September. The company expects to close 150 stores, including 10 in Michigan. Closure dates have not been released. The company said the plan includes laying off about 20% of its...
Chick-fil-A opening in Livonia this week will be Metro Detroit’s 13th location
LIVONIA, MI -- Chick-fil-A continues to expand in Metro Detroit. The Atlanta-based fast-food chain announced Monday that its newest location will open in Livonia on Thursday, Jan. 12. It will be the 13th Chick-fil-A location in Metro Detroit. Restaurants also recently opened in Monroe in November and Southfield in September...
Shocking Video: Michigan Man Hit In The Head With Bowling Ball
Bowling is supposed to be a fun game everyone can enjoy from young to old. You can ask the staff to set up the bumpers as I do so you don't keep throwing gutter balls. Fun fact: it's still possible to throw gutter balls with the bumpers. Shocking Video: Michigan...
Alcohol-free drinks flow in Michigan as more businesses enter market
There’s Dry January, the “sober curious,” mocktails and a mindful drinking movement. Nonalcoholic beer, wine and spirits are becoming more popular as some consumers cut back on booze. Although nonalcoholic drinks account for only a small chunk of total alcohol sales in the United States – 0.47%...
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
Snowstorm will be a miss for southern Lower Michigan, U.S. model finally beats European model
I’ve been tracking a possible snowstorm for some part of southern Michigan. It’s now highly likely the weather system will scoot mostly just south of Michigan. The timing of daytime precipitation on a mild day also says snow is not likely. The interesting part of this storm system...
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this week
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations throughout the U.S. is opening another new spot in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Michigan restaurant location in Livonia, according to the company's website.
Michigan Seafood Restaurant Gets National Attention As The State’s Best
Michigan is filled with so many incredible places to eat. One of those is a seafood restaurant that's getting national attention after being named the state's best. Admittedly, I'm not the biggest seafood fan. Growing up, the closest I came to seafood would be those shrimp rings with cocktail sauce...
Michigan thrift stores need donations
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a busy holiday shopping season, one nonprofit is asking for donations to restock their shelves. Volunteers of America said it is in desperate need to restock its shelves. Its thrift stores are in need of things like gently-used clothing, furniture and home goods. Volunteers of...
Here’s where $1M+ winning lottery tickets were sold in MI over past 6 months
Feeling lucky? With the Mega Millions jackpot currently standing at $1.1 billion, many people have lottery on their mind.
13-year-old arrested after bringing loaded gun to Mid Michigan high school
PINCONNING, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 13-year-old boy is in custody after police say he brought a loaded gun to his Michigan high school Tuesday. Police were called to Pinconning High School, north of Bay City, after staff discovered that a boy had a loaded .22 handgun and an extra loaded magazine. Staff learned about the weapon when another student reported it.
Burgers & Beer: Popular Ford’s Garage Opening More MI Locations
You've probably heard or thought "not all restaurant chains are created equally" (like these we wish would come to Mid-Michigan). It's true. There's a really strong burger & beer spot expanding in Michigan, Ford's Garage. (Recently relocating back home to Genesee County, from Florida... I can tell you, it's a solid place to eat.)
Michigan surpasses 3 million confirmed, probable COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic
Michigan surpassed this week 3 million confirmed and probable, reported COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic as the total number of weekly cases remained about static. That equals almost a third of Michigan’s total population. In total, there have been 3,008,261 confirmed and probable cases, and 41,001...
This is Michigan’s Best BBQ, According to The Food Network
BBQ season is really in the summer months, but there’s nothing wrong with enjoying some flavorful, juicy BBQ in the winter months. Michigan, undoubtedly, has some of the best BBQ you’ll taste anywhere. That said, the folks at The Food Network have tried lots of BBQ across America...
Is It Illegal For Me To Record a Conversation in Michigan?
I think after sharing this a lot of my friends and co-workers are going to look at me differently, but I know I can't be the only person that has ever wondered if you can record a conversation with someone in Michigan without them knowing. Now if you are wondering...
Win For Burton Residents: Bumpy Bristol Road To Be Fixed
This year Genesee County residents will see major road construction happening all around our cities. Look for more round-abouts and lots of road/bridge construction in our area. And most of it is very necessary -- City of Burton residents know what I'm saying... that stretch of Bristol Road from Dort...
Bizarre January warm-up coming to Michigan, Great Lakes Region
We often have small stretches of mild weather here in Michigan in January. The coming warm stretch will probably be thought of as bizarre by most Michiganders. We have always called a couple of days warming above 32 degrees in January the “January Thaw.” For over 30 years as a meteorologist people have asked me if I think we will have a January thaw. We usually do have a January thaw in Lower Michigan with one to three days with afternoon temperatures warming into the mid-to-upper 30s.
