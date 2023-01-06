A new Nintendo Switch controller inspired by the Nintendo GameCube has been released and it's said to remedy the biggest problem plaguing the Joy-Cons: stick drift. Whether it will deliver on this promise, remains to be seen, but you're going to have to pay a hefty price to find out. The new controller is aimed at the nostalgic who grew up playing the GameCube, which, as you may know, boasted a unique controller that was quite contentious. Some believe it's one of the best controllers ever made. Others think it's one of the worst. If you're in the former camp, it may be worth checking out, but it's going to set you back $69.99.

