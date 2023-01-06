Read full article on original website
My Hero Academia: Unpacking the Secrets of Season Six's Theme Song
With the return of My Hero Academia's sixth season, the anime adaptation has given fans a new opening theme song performed by "Eve". As the new tune introduces the latest installments, so to are anime fans able to see a major preview as to what is looking to take place in the remaining episodes of this new season following the conclusion of the Paranormal Liberation War Arc. In this new anime song, the lyrics hint at Deku's character and what his plans might be for a certain villain.
Resident Evil 4 Remake Might Bring Back One of the Franchise's Best Characters
The remake of Resident Evil 4 is one of 2023's most highly-anticipated games. After all, the 2005 original is often considered one of the greatest video games of all-time. The game features some of the most beloved characters in the franchise, including Leon S. Kennedy and Ada Wong. The original version of the game did not feature series antagonist Albert Wesker, but it seems the villain might be playing some kind of role in the remake. According to the game's IMDB page, Wesker will be voiced by Connor Fogarty, the same actor that voiced him in Dead by Daylight's Resident Evil content.
Renew Willow Trends After Disney+ Releases Finale
The finale of Willow, "Children of the Wyrm," is now streaming on Disney+, and fans of the fantasy series are hoping it gets renewed for a second season. Willow is a follow-up to the film of the same name from 1988 and sees the titular character (Warwick Davis) going on an adventure with a whole new cast of characters. The finale set up a lot of potential storylines for the future, including a "Volume One" book getting put on a shelf next to two more volumes, alluding to a three-season plan. Now, fans are tweeting #RenewWillow with the hopes of catching the attention of Lucasfilm and Disney. You can see what some diehard Willow fans are saying below...
My Hero Academia Just Adapted the Manga's Saddest Scene: Watch
My Hero Academia made its season six debut last year, and all eyes were on our heroes as war broke out. Despite a solid lead, the heroes saw their raid against Shigaraki go belly up, and their narrow win was gained at great cost. This week, we learned just how great the cost was, and it all culminated in the anime adapting the manga's saddest scene to date.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Tease Confirms DLC Leak
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot's new DLC called Bardock – Alone Against Fate got a new launch trailer this week ahead of its imminent release on January 13th, but more important than that was the teaser tucked away at the end of the trailer. A silhouette and a "coming soon" teased the next DLC coming after Bardock's that'll be the second of three parts of the game's current season pass. Those familiar with Dragon Ball – the original Dragon Ball, not just Dragon Ball Z – may have already been able to decipher the clue based on what was shown in the trailer, but thanks to a recent leak, we already know generally what's coming.
My Hero Academia Adds to Mirko Cosplay Trend With Endeavor
Two of the biggest professional heroes that have hit the ground floor running in My Hero Academia's sixth season have been Endeavor, the number one hero, and Mirko, the high-flying rabbit hero. With 2023 being marked as the "Year of The Rabbit" according to the Chinese Zodiac, Mirko has received plenty of attention following her MVP status in the fight against Shigaraki and the Paranormal Liberation Front. Now, an assistant to creator Kohei Horikoshi has swapped the outfits of the two adult heroes.
Cruel Summer Season 2 Gets First Look and Release Window
Freeform is about to have a Cruel Summer once again. On Wednesday, as part of ABC Networks' presentation at the Television Critics Association press tour, it was announced that the second season of the anthology series will be arriving sometime this summer. The new batch of episodes will follow a completely different story from Season 1, which centered on the disappearance of popular girl Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt). The announcement was subsequently confirmed through a teaser trailer video.
The Batman Sequel to Tie Into Colin Ferrell's Penguin Spinoff for HBO Max
Make no mistake about it, a full BatVerse is in the works. After becoming a critical and commercial hit, Matt Reeves' The Batman is just the first of many projects set in the same continuity. In fact, the first spin-off of The Batman features Colin Farrell's Penguin and will debut as a limited series on HBO Max, but that's not all. In a new interview, Reeves says the series not only picks up immediately from The Batman, but will also help set up a direct Batman film sequel.
Gerard Butler Reveals Long-Awaited Update to Angel Has Fallen Sequel (Exclusive)
Gerard Butler has become one of the premiere action stars of the 21st century, appearing in a wide array of high-octane scenarios. One of the actor's most buzzed-about franchises might be the Has Fallen series, a string of action movies starring Butler as Secret Service agent Mike Banning. The franchise has been a financial success, grossing a combined total of over $500 million at the box office, and with plans to do three more films and even a possible television spinoff. Next on the list is set to be Night Has Fallen, which has been in development for several years now — and in a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian about his role in Plane, Butler gave an update on the film's progress.
Star Trek: Defiant Series First Look Released
IDW Publishing has released the first look at Star Trek: Defiant, the upcoming darker, edgier Star Trek series with an unusual crew. IDW Publishing announced Star Trek: Defiant at New York Comic Con with Christopher Cantwell writing the series and Angel Unzueta providing the artwork. The series spins out of the flagship Star Trek series, with Worf stealing the USS Defiant (the ship from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) after a falling out with Capt. Benjamin Sisko during his mission aboard the USS Theseus. Worf's hand-picked crew for this mission includes B'Elanna Torres, Spock, Ro Laren, and Lore. Torres' involvement is particularly interesting since her husband, Tom Paris, is aboard the Theseus.
Watch the First Clip From Fear the Walking Dead's Final Season
In the Season 8 premiere of Fear the Walking Dead, Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) would rather die than live as a hostage under PADRE. Last year's Season 7 finale revealed the previously presumed dead mother of Nick (Frank Dillane) and Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) escaped her apparent death in Season 4, seemingly sacrificing herself to save her children from a fiery walker swarm. But as Morgan Jones (Lennie James) learned, Madison survived, only to wind up as a collector for PADRE: a mysterious organization that "rescues" children — called "eggs" — by stealing them from their parents.
Ghost Rider: Ryan Gosling Takes Over as Spirit of Vengeance in New Video
Should the stars align just right, Ryan Gosling could be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both the actor and Marvel Studios executives have publicly said they'd like to work together, with Gosling himself even saying he'd love to play Ghost Rider. Now, one dedicated fan of the franchise has taken the actor's look and used deep fake software to put him into the first live-action Ghost Rider movie.
Starfield Fans Disappointed by New Xbox Report
Starfield fans have found themselves disappointed this week by a new report that has come about in association with Xbox. While Starfield was originally supposed to launch in late 2022, Bethesda ended up eventually delaying its upcoming RPG to an undetermined time in the first half of 2023. Since then, not much else about Starfield has been shared by both Bethesda and Xbox, which has left fans dying to learn more. And although Xbox itself might be holding a notable new event of some sort soon, it doesn't sound like this showcase will share anything new about Starfield.
Steam's Best-Selling Game Right Now Isn't Even Out Yet
The best-selling game on Steam right now is a game that is not even out yet and won't be out for another month. Above free-to-play games, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, High on Life, Elden Ring, Marvel's Midnight Suns, and other best-selling games on Steam right now sits Hogwarts Legacy on the throne. For those living under several rocks, Hogwarts Legacy is the new Harry Potter game releasing next month. Its reveal trailer is the most-watched trailer ever on the PlayStation YouTube page and it's also the best-selling game on Amazon. In other words, perhaps it should come as no surprise it's topping the Steam charts extra early.
Grown-ish Renewed for Season 6 at Freeform
Grown-ish, the Yara Shahidi and Marcus Scribner starring spinoff of ABC's black-ish, is getting a sixth season on Freeform. The renewal was announced during the Disney-owned cable channel's presentation at the Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday (via The Hollywood Reporter). The second half of Season 5 of the series is set to debut on January 18th. The network also announced premiere dates for Season 5 of Good Trouble on March 16th and Season 2 of Single Drunk Female on April 12th as well as a summer return for Season 2 of Cruel Summer.
Universal Studios Opening Year-Round Horror Attraction in Las Vegas
One of the most anticipated events of each Halloween season is Universal Studios' annual Halloween Horror Nights, with the only drawback being that the event only runs in the lead-up to October 31st. In a new report from Bloomberg, it was revealed that Universal Studios will be opening a horror-themed attraction in Las Vegas that will be available to fans all year. Details of the experience have yet to be unveiled, so it's entirely unclear what could be in store for fans, but given the impressive experiences the resorts have offered audiences, it will be sure to become a go-to destination.
New Nintendo GameCube-Style Controller Released for Nintendo Switch
A new Nintendo Switch controller inspired by the Nintendo GameCube has been released and it's said to remedy the biggest problem plaguing the Joy-Cons: stick drift. Whether it will deliver on this promise, remains to be seen, but you're going to have to pay a hefty price to find out. The new controller is aimed at the nostalgic who grew up playing the GameCube, which, as you may know, boasted a unique controller that was quite contentious. Some believe it's one of the best controllers ever made. Others think it's one of the worst. If you're in the former camp, it may be worth checking out, but it's going to set you back $69.99.
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania: Marvel Studios Artist Celebrates MODOK Reveal
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's big trailer gave fans their first look at MODOK and the artist who helped realize the character is celebrating online. Anthony Francisco helped work on the big MCU movie and asked fans what they thought of his design. A lot of the chatter around the Comic-Con trailer for this movie centered around MODOK popping up. His look with the visor on his face absolutely shocked those in attendance. However, this trailer revealed that the mask is not permanent. Choosing to go closer to the comics will undoubtedly make some of those viewers who were worried feel better. But, things really won't kick into overdrive until we see it all in motion. Check out the tweet down below.
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Adds William H. Macy
Fargo and Shameless star William H. Macy has joined the cast of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes according to a new report. Deadline reveals that the Oscar-nominee has rounded out the cast of the upcoming movie, but who he'll be playing in the film is unclear. Though best known for his roles in dramatic movies like Boogie Nights and Seabiscuit, Macy joining the Apes series marks an interesting path for him as an actor, having previously not really appeared in franchises. Considering the placement of the movie in the timeline of the Apes franchise, it's possible that Macy, along with other cast members, could be playing humans, but it sure seems like this movie will feature a cast composed almost entirely of apes.
Star Trek: Paramount+ Exec Offers Update on Michelle Yeoh's Spinoff Series
Michelle Yeoh had a big night at the Golden Globes on Tuesday, including threatening to beat up the pianist when they tried to play her off the stage, and it turns out her future in Star Trek is still in the works. Yeoh is attached to lead a Star Trek series about the clandestine organization Section 31, reprising her role as Phillipa Georgiou from Star Trek: Discovery. News The first news about the series broke in early 2019, and there were plans to film its pilot immediately after Discovery wrapped its third season. It proved poor timing since Discovery finished filming the season right as the world went into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. However, even as Yeoh's star continues to rise, Tanya Giles, Paramount Streaming's chief programming officer, tells TVLine at a Television Critics Association press tour that "conversations" are still happening about the series, confirming that it is "still in development."
