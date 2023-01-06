ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Nothing Bundt Cakes to celebrate first Green Bay location's opening with sweet giveaways ∣ Streetwise

By Ariel Perez, Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I9pAK_0k5n6jmI00

GREEN BAY − Popular chain bakery Nothing Bundt Cakes will open its first northeastern Wisconsin location next weekend.

Marisa George and Jill McGrath are the bakery's local franchisees and co-owners.

“We look forward to baking high-quality cakes for our community,” George said in the release.

The grand opening will include three days of celebrations.

On Jan. 12, teachers, first responders, military and medical professionals who go to the store and show their badge or ID can enjoy a free "Bundtlet" — an individual Bundt cake — with the purchase of a Bundtlet.

At noon on Jan. 13, the Green Bay Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and George and McGrath will donate 20% of sales all day to the New Community Shelter of Green Bay.

On Jan. 14, the first 300 guests in the store who are 18 or older will receive one free confetti Bundtlet per guest.

This is Nothing Bundt Cake's first location in northeastern Wisconsin, with other stores in Brookfield, Milwaukee, Kenosha, Madison and Greenfield.

The bakery is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit nothingbundtcakes.com or email at greenbay@nothingbundtcakes.com.

Ariel Perez is a business reporter for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. You can reach him at APerez1@gannett.com or view his Twitter profile at @Ariel_Perez85.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc’s Newest Coffee Shop Now Officially Open

“I want to thank everybody today for coming to our ribbon-cutting and being part of our first month. It’s been so fun.”. That is Aubry Hassemer, owner of the lakeshore area’s newest coffee shop called Retro Eighth, located at 8th and Huron Streets in Manitowoc. Aubry and her...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Welcome to the Neighborhood: Jimmy Simm’s

(WFRV) – There is a new spot to grab a bite to eat in Green Bay. Mother-son duo Diane and James Crowley joined us with a look at the menu of their new restaurant, Jimmy Simm’s. Jimmy Simm’s is located at 2850 Humboldt Road in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fire on Green Bay’s east side leaves eight without a home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is currently working on overhaul operations after fighting a fire in the City of Green Bay. According to Batallion Chief Mike Vanden Avond, firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Day Street for a report of smoke and flames showing from a residence.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 in Green Bay apartment during shooting

The study says finding affordable housing is going to get harder. People are learning how to save lives when seconds count. The study's authors say it the effects will roll over into Wisconsin's workforce. Fans: What's next for Aaron Rodgers?. Updated: 3 hours ago. Disappointed fans disagree whether #12 will...
GREEN BAY, WI
WISN

Milwaukee to Green Bay: Amtrak corridor proposal

Seven Wisconsin cities: Green Bay, Appleton, Kaukauna, Menasha, Neenah, Oshkosh and Fond du Lac sent a letter to the Federal Railyard Administration urging the government to extend Amtrak service to the North of Milwaukee. According to Amtrak, the new corridor would provide Green Bay and Fox Valley residents with increased...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police: Green Bay mom left kids alone while she was at bar

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 25-year-old Green Bay woman is accused of leaving her children alone while she went to a bar. Her non-verbal son was found wandering in a downtown parking ramp. Christina Badalamenti was charged Monday with two felony counts of neglecting a child, resulting in no...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

A Manitowoc Boy’s Wish To Come True This Weekend

A 4-year-old Manitowoc boy who attends kindergarten at Riverview School will have his wish come true at Disney World this weekend. Henry Tyeptanar, the son of Mike and Emily Tyeptanar, loves the movie Finding Nemo and chose meeting Crush as his wish from the Make-A-Wish Foundation. As we told you...
MANITOWOC, WI
NBC26

Green Bay family seeks help to pay for son's cerebral palsy treatment

GREEN BAY — Seven-year-old Green Bay resident Christopher Robinson Jr. was recently accepted to a cutting-edge program designed to treat his cerebral palsy; he just needs a lot of help getting there. His mother, Stacee Guyette, explains that the family had been trying to get Christopher into NAPA—an extensive...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay-area doctor’s license suspended for lying about COVID-19 vaccination

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Examining Board suspended a Green Bay-area doctor’s license to practice medicine and surgery in the state for 30 days for falsely reporting that he and his family were vaccinated against COVID-19. An order from the examining board says Dr. Scott Stillman used a medical assistant’s credentials to enter himself and his family in the Wisconsin Immunization Registry when he worked at a De Pere clinic in 2021. The clinic discovered it the following January.
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC26

Scientists confirm PFAS has made its way to Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — “Although they are getting a lot more attention lately PFAS has been used for decades,” said the Director of the Water Science & Engineering Laboratory at UW Madison, Christina Remucal. In a study conducted at UW Madison, researchers found that PFAS chemicals...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Mother charged after Green Bay officer finds child alone in downtown parking ramp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Two children are safe after a Green Bay police officer found one of them wandering alone in a dark and cold downtown parking ramp. The police department says Officer Kendal Herwald was on patrol Saturday around midnight, helping look for a driver who ran away during a traffic stop, when he saw a non-verbal 6-year-old boy in the Pine Street parking ramp.
GREEN BAY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-11-23 fdl high school turf field update

The Fond du Lac School Board is expected to award bids next month for a new artificial turf stadium at Fond du Lac High School. School District superintendent Dr. Jeff Fleig says the project cost is projected to come in about $800,000 more than the $5.3 million the school board okayed a year ago from the District fund balance to pay for the project. Last month an anonymous donor agreed to match all donations for the project up to $500,000. Dr. Fleig says construction would begin this spring with the project completed by August 1. The board got an update on the project at their meeting this week.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wpr.org

Family-owned Manitowoc company incorporates sustainability into new facility

A small, family-owned company in northeast Wisconsin had sustainability in mind when it finalized an expansion last month. Dramm Corp. in Manitowoc recently opened its new headquarters and production facility. The company has about 100 employees, and produces equipment, fertilizers and water treatment systems for professional greenhouses and home gardeners.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

No One Injured in Sheboygan Falls Fire

A home caught fire in the Town of Sheboygan Falls yesterday afternoon (January 8th). The Sheboygan County Emergency Communication Center received a call at around 4:30 p.m. reporting the blaze at W3399 County Road O. Sheriff’s Deputies were first on the scene, and they noted a large amount of smoke...
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton Police helps rescue person who fell through ice at pond near home

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Quick thinking helped rescue a person who fell through the ice at a pond near their home in Appleton on Tuesday. According to the Appleton Fire Department, on January 10, 2023, at around 11:00 a.m., firefighters were sent to a home for a report of an incident where a person had fallen through the ice at a pond near their home.
APPLETON, WI
Green Bay Press-Gazette

Green Bay Press-Gazette

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, obituaries, business, entertainment and more from the Green Bay area.

 http://greenbaypressgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy