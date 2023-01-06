Nothing Bundt Cakes to celebrate first Green Bay location's opening with sweet giveaways ∣ Streetwise

GREEN BAY − Popular chain bakery Nothing Bundt Cakes will open its first northeastern Wisconsin location next weekend.

Marisa George and Jill McGrath are the bakery's local franchisees and co-owners.

“We look forward to baking high-quality cakes for our community,” George said in the release.

The grand opening will include three days of celebrations.

On Jan. 12, teachers, first responders, military and medical professionals who go to the store and show their badge or ID can enjoy a free "Bundtlet" — an individual Bundt cake — with the purchase of a Bundtlet.

At noon on Jan. 13, the Green Bay Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and George and McGrath will donate 20% of sales all day to the New Community Shelter of Green Bay.

On Jan. 14, the first 300 guests in the store who are 18 or older will receive one free confetti Bundtlet per guest.

This is Nothing Bundt Cake's first location in northeastern Wisconsin, with other stores in Brookfield, Milwaukee, Kenosha, Madison and Greenfield.

The bakery is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit nothingbundtcakes.com or email at greenbay@nothingbundtcakes.com.

Ariel Perez is a business reporter for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. You can reach him at APerez1@gannett.com or view his Twitter profile at @Ariel_Perez85.