Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
Buffalo Bills trainer who saved Damar Hamlin’s life has connection to Ohio State
BUFFALO, New York (WCMH) — Buffalo Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington is receiving praise for saving Damar Hamlin’s life Monday by providing CPR after Hamlin collapsed on the field. Kellington was a graduate student at Ohio State from 2002-04 and served as an athletic trainer for the field hockey and women’s lacrosse programs. Hamlin […]
dayton247now.com
Damar Hamlin watches Buffalo Bills game from hospital bed
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Damar Hamlin tweeted a photo of him watching the Buffalo Bills play the New England Patriots on Sunday from his hospital bed. The 24-year-old safety is still recovering at UC Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2.
Bills honor Damar Hamlin, then score on opening kickoff
On Buffalo’s first play since Bills safety Damar Hamlin needed to be revived on the field to save his life, Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff from the New England Patriots 96 yards for a touchdown on Sunday. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle in the...
Damar Hamlin uses social media to cheer on Buffalo Bills
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin posted on social media ahead of the Bills going head-to-head against the New England Patriots. According to Hamlin’s Sunday post on social media, he says he wishes he could be running with his team during today’s game. GameDay.. Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running […]
Bills, Patriots players show support for Damar Hamlin before matchup
Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots players and the fans who were at Highmark Stadium showed support for Damar Hamlin before the game on Sunday.
Bills Fans share support and excitement for Damar Hamlin in Sunday’s win
EAST SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV) — Less than one week since their teammate Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field, the Buffalo Bills played host to the New England patriots Sunday. In Syracuse, Bill’s fans were ecstatic to see their favorite team back on the field, including the crowd at The Beginning II in East […]
Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues recovery, tweets thanks
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Doctors described Damar Hamlin's neurological function as "excellent" Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday.In providing their daily update on Hamlin, the Bills said the player continues to breathe on his own but remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin took a major step forward in his recovery on Friday when he was taken off a ventilator and showed an ability to speak.There was a tweet on the 24-year-old's verified Twitter...
Post Register
Bears get No. 1 pick after Texans rally for win at Indy
CHICAGO (AP) — Thanks to an old friend, the Chicago Bears are on the clock for the NFL draft. Chicago will pick No. 1 for the first time since 1947 after it lost 29-13 to the Minnesota Vikings in its season finale on Sunday. It was the 10th straight loss for the Bears (3-14), extending a franchise record, and the 14 losses overall also marked the most in team history.
Post Register
Falcons name Beadles president, longtime executive McKay CEO
ATLANTA (AP) — Greg Beadles was named Atlanta Falcons president on Monday as part several changes in team owner Arthur Blank's family business management team. Longtime Falcons executive Rich McKay, who was hired by Blank as general manager in 2004 and was named team president in 2011, has been named CEO of the Falcons. Steve Cannon, currently CEO of Blank's Sports and Entertainment portfolio, which also includes the MLS's Atlanta United and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, has been named vice chairman of AMBSE.
ng-sportingnews.com
Emotional Bills dedicate win vs. Patriots to Damar Hamlin: 'We did it for 3'
The last six days have been an emotional whirlwind for the Bills. Or, as cornerback Tre'Davious White put it, "this week has been a s—show." In the days since Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field against the Bengals on "Monday Night Football," it feels as if the eyes of the world have been on Buffalo. Tributes have poured in from everywhere for the 24-year-old safety, who has already made remarkable strides in his recovery, although he remains in critical condition.
Bills, fans open arms with moving celebration of Damar Hamlin: ‘City is a family’
ORCHARD PARK — All week, the Bills prayed for Damar Hamlin. On Sunday, they played for him. And oh what a powerful, emotionally charged day it was with love pouring out from all corners of Highmark Stadium and from every pore of every fan filling the furthest, highest, steepest corners of the old football yard. This is a Buffalo franchise that has gone to four Super Bowls, produced Hall of Fame players, been a part of its fair share of historic events in the NFL and is a current Super Bowl favorite. But this day, because of what it stood for — the Bills...
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills are 'America's Team' this postseason
The league announced Friday that it is encouraging this weekend's home teams to offer a pregame moment of silence for Hamlin. Per the league's news release:. "Throughout this week, the entire NFL family has been praying for Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills as he continues his recovery, and we thank the first responders and medical professionals involved in his care. The [CLUB NAME] ask you to join us in a moment of support and love for Damar, and cheer for him and his family as they continue their fight."
WIVB
Bills fans support Hamlin with special tailgate
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo bills fans continue to rally behind Damar Hamlin and come Sunday that will be in the form of a tailgate. Madeline Hall is a Buffalo Bills super fan and was at the Bengals game. “When do you see Bills Mafia fans praying with...
