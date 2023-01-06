Former Broncos star in ICU after saving his kids from drowning

Peyton Hillis. Photo Credit: Jeffrey Beall (Wikimedia Commons)

Former Denver Broncos star Peyton Hillis, 36, is reportedly in critical condition after saving his own children from drowning in the ocean off the coast of Pensacola, Florida.

After the accident, Hillis was airlifted from the scene to receive medical care, according to a report from KNWA Fox 24. This report stated that Hillis was unconscious in the ICU, but that his breathing was improving.

Family member Greg Hillis posted about the situation on Facebook, stating that Peyton is "having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs, but the doctors say he is improving."

Little has been released about the incident that led to the emergency situation. Both children are reportedly safe.

Hillis started his professional career in Denver after being drafted from the University of Arkansas in the 2008 NFL Draft. He played in Denver for two seasons, rising to the starting fullback position. He then went on to play for the Cleveland Browns, becoming such a dominating force that he would be featured on the Madden NFL 12 cover, beating out Michael Vick. He later played for the Kansas City Chiefs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the New York Giants before retiring in 2015 due to a history of concussions and risk of future injury.