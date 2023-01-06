ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Hawks' Four Keys to Beating Los Angeles Lakers

By Pat Benson
Four keys to victory for the Atlanta Hawks against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Last Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers enjoyed a statement victory over the Atlanta Hawks in State Farm Arena. Fast forward one week, and the two teams are meeting again in Crypto.com Arena.

Los Angeles is riding a three-game winning streak, while Atlanta has dropped four of their last five games. This is a pivotal game for both teams, but more so for Atlanta. Below are the four keys to victory for Atlanta in tonight's game.

LeBron James

LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday in style last Friday night. With his wife and mother sitting courtside, James went off for 47 points and was showered in "MVP" chants from fans in Atlanta.

It is an understatement to say Atlanta cannot allow James to beat them in tonight's game. Los Angeles' already shaky roster is depleted by injuries, which should make it easier to focus on James. Atlanta may not be able to stop James, but they can hope to contain him.

Trae Young

Yesterday the first returns from the NBA All-Star votes were released, and Trae Young ranked a distant fifth place . It is a sign that many fans took note of Young's slow start to the season.

However, Young's shooting slump ended weeks ago, and the 24-year-old is looking more like his former self. Atlanta needs another strong performance from their point guard, and Young could use the game to bolster his All-Star campaign.

Trae Young drives past Dennis Schroder.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Defense

Hawks center Clint Capela is missing tonight's game with a right calf strain. There is reason to be concerned now, as the big man has missed eight of the last nine games. Even worse, Atlanta is 3-8 with Capela out of the lineup this season.

At NBA Media Day, Capela said he wanted to be in the conversation for NBA Defensive Player of the Year. That may not happen, but Capela has been Atlanta's unsung hero this season. The team's defense is not the same without their anchor.

Outside Shooting

Despite outside shooting being more important than ever, Atlanta and Los Angeles have found a way of assembling a team incapable of making three-pointers. Both teams rank at or near the bottom of the league in all outside shooting stats.

During last Friday night's game, Los Angeles shot a putrid 31.3% from deep, while Atlanta made a laughable 28.9% of their three-point attempts. When there is not much separating these two teams, outside shooting could be the difference maker.

