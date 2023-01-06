ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCU's Max Duggan has done big things since Iowa high school coaches last talked to him

By Randy Peterson, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

I doubt Dowling coach Tom Wilson said anything like “Congratulations, son, you’ll someday be playing in the national championship game.” And I doubt Johnston coach Brian Woodley mentioned anything about being a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Who woulda thunk back when Max Duggan was just a kid quarterback at Council Bluffs’ Lewis Central High School in the 2000-teens that he’d grow up to become a national star and lead his team to college football’s biggest game?

If you raise your hand, then suspiciously I say congratulations. If you didn’t, join the masses while watching Duggan-led TCU play Georgia on Monday night for college football’s national championship. If you just happen to be in the Council Bluffs area on Monday night, stop at Barley’s, where Matt Johnson’s restaurant will be hoppin’ with a Duggan game watch.

“I’ve already ordered more Busch Light and food,” Johnson said. “We’re expecting a big crowd. There’s lots of hometown pride over here. Everyone’s talking about it. There’s TCU shirts all over town. More beer, more staff and more food – it’s all worth it. It’s a special story.”

It’s a story for the ages that this son of college athlete parents can someday look back on. Remember in 2020 when a COVID test revealed a heart disorder that would require surgery?

It’s something I’ll certainly remember, especially after Duggan told me at Big 12 Media Days a year later that, in a very real way, COVID may have saved his life.

It’s a story about the son of a football coach showing signs of being a good player as a kid, but good enough to be the Heisman Trophy runner-up?

More: Peterson: Iowan Max Duggan’s perseverance is one of college football's top stories

“I remember telling him once that he can have quite a career,” said Woodley, the Johnston coach whose Dragons competed against Duggan's Lewis Central team. “He’s a special kid. Everybody loves to coach a kid like that. He’s a winner. He’s a team player. He’s a good dude.”

I looked back at the first time Duggan’s name appeared in the Des Moines Register − a Sept. 25, 2015 preview of Lewis Central’s game against top-ranked Dowling:

“About Dowling (3-0): It's good to be king. The two-time defending state champs turned early doubt into motivation and took down rival (and No. 1) Valley. The first real road trip opens a run of three district games against teams that are currently 3-1, which could clear up quarterback concerns around seniors J.T. Brown and Kurt Walding.

About Lewis Central (3-1): Defense shined in the Titans' tune-up for Dowling against Thomas Jefferson, which turned into an easy 56-0 win. Freshman quarterback Max Duggan was 10-of-15 passing for 127 yards, bouncing back from a Week 3 loss at 3A power Harlan.”

A day later, the statistical recap of that 38-14 Dowling victory in Council Bluffs showed a freshman future superstar completing 12 of 18 passes for 82 yards.

A month later, in a compilation of Register tidbits about teams still alive in the 2015 playoffs, was this gem from then-Register sportswriter Chris Cuellar:

The only player in the state with at least 100 pass attempts and no interceptions is Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan. The freshman is 98-of-151 for 1,217 yards and 11 touchdowns.”

Still too early to predict the makings of a wonderful story, of course, but it’s not like it hasn’t happened. Don’t forget, Kurt Warner is a product of Iowa high school football. Cedar Rapids Regis to Northern Iowa to the Iowa Barnstormers to Super Bowl MVP and the NFL Hall of Fame.

No one’s saying the same star-studded success will follow Duggan, but I will say this:

When he takes his first snap in Monday night’s game in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, he’ll be just the second former Iowa high school star to start the championship game since the College Football Playoff became a thing in 2015. The other? Three-time CFP title-game starter Ross Pierschbacher, formerly of Cedar Falls High School, the University of Alabama, and most recently a lineman for the Detroit Lions.

“The first time I ran onto the field before the championship game, I remember being just overwhelmed,” Pierschbacher told me Thursday. “It obviously was the biggest game I’d ever played in, up to that time. Max needs to soak in as much as he can soak.”

I asked Pierschbacher about two Iowans starting in college football’s ultimate game. How’d he respond?

“Iowa-bred and corn-fed.”

“I think it’s remarkable,” Dowling’s Wilson told me this week about what Duggan can accomplish. “You could tell Max was going to be a really good player, but you could never predict something like this.

“The story he’s written and still writing – playing football in Iowa and then beginning this season as a non-starter – it’s absolutely great.”

That caught the eye of Matt Walsh, Council Bluffs’ longtime mayor.

“Everybody kind of wondered why he wasn’t starting this year,” Walsh said. “We were a little disappointed, but lo and behold, in the first game of the season, Max came in and filled the role pretty well.”

Pretty well?

More: Georgia, TCU an unlikely pair for what should be intriguing College Football Playoff title game

If TCU wins, and that’s a gigantic "if" considering Georgia is a 12½-point favorite, Council Bluffs will have ties to two national football championships. Iowa Western won the junior-college title last month.

“Sometimes people don’t really know if we’re part of Iowa or Omaha,” Johnson, the Barley’s owner, said. “There’s no longer a question about that. Max mentions his hometown in interviews all the time. He’s a class act.”

A class act from the Iowa high school fields who just might lead his team to a national championship.

Which brings me back to Dowling’s Wilson. Of course, your first postgame handshake with Duggan included you telling him he’d someday win the College Football Playoff, right?

“Yeah, right,” Wilson said. “I wish I would have been that smart.”

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 51st year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, and on Twitter @RandyPete

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: TCU's Max Duggan has done big things since Iowa high school coaches last talked to him

