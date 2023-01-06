ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandson of Worthington Industries founder McConnell joins board

By Mark Williams, The Columbus Dispatch
 5 days ago
John H. McConnell II is joining the board of directors of Worthington Industries, the company founded by his grandfather in 1955.

The addition of the younger McConnell, 38, comes as his father, John P. McConnell, the company's executive chairman, plans to step down from the board in June at the end of the company's fiscal year.

John H. McConnell II is the grandson of the late John H. McConnell, founder of Worthington Industries and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“I am honored to join the board, and to continue my father and my grandfather’s nearly 70-year legacy of operating Worthington based on a people-first philosophy, rooted in the Golden Rule, focused on driving shareholder value,” the younger McConnell said in a statement. “The opportunity ahead for Worthington is bright, especially as we embark on our Worthington 2024 plan, and I am excited to be a part of it.”

McConnell II was named vice president of global business development of Worthington Industries Sustainable Energy Solutions in June 2021. In this role, McConnell II leads the global sales and growth strategy for the company’s Sustainable Energy Solutions business unit.

He joined Worthington Industries in 2000 and has served in several capacities.

The move comes as his father steps away from the company, wrapping up a career that began in 1975 as a general laborer.

He became CEO in 1993, stepping down down two years ago from that job, but remained as executive chairman.

The company also is preparing to split into two companies by spinning off its steel processing business that it expects to complete by 2024.

mawilliams@dispatch.com

@BizMarkWilliams

The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

